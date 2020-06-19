Fireflies of Summer
A twilight festival of flickering lights,
A chorus of crickets,
Soft breezes and sweet grasses on warm summer nights ...
I was recently reading Edgar Anderson’s 1952 book Plants, Man and Life on the interaction of plants and man. Not far into the book is a description of Anderson’s 10-year study of Tradescantia species, spiderwort, a garden favorite.
His study was interesting, especially for those with an interest in plant conservation, but what caught my imagination is the peculiarities of the plants themselves. Each spiderwort flower is known to bloom for only one day, much like daylilies.
Anderson told the story of another common name of old for this plant: Widow’s Tears. He and his brother would go out in the morning and squeeze yesterday’s flowers between finger and thumb. The spent flower would weep a drop or two of deep purple liquid that could stain skin or clothes. It earned the plant the name Widow’s Tears “supposedly because the droplets — dry in a day.”
Not that I don’t believe what I read, but I do like to see things for myself, so outside I went about 4 o’clock in the afternoon, looking for spiderwort/Widow’s Tears flowers that were finished. They were easy to spot as the deep blue color was still visible, almost like a bud only slightly opened. I decided to wait until morning to test Anderson’s story, and while there reached down to pull a seed off the stem (the flowers bloom in clusters at the end of a stem, one to three at a time, then go about the business of producing a seed). My finger brushed against one of the spent flowers, and sure enough, a big drop of ultra-violet fluid dropped onto my hand.
I must be one of the last to know this about spiderwort. The Lakota tribe collected drops from Western U.S. species and made a paint of them for their moccasins. Other than for decorative purposes, tender shoots of the leaves were used for food, either parboiled or eaten raw. The Cherokee used leaves and stems of Tradescantia virginiana fried with other greens. Three species were used for medicinal purposes, most often as a livestock aphrodisiac.
Stems of Tradescantia virginiana were cut and the mucilaginous sap that oozed from the stem was applied to relieve the pain and itching of insect bites. I cut a stem of my plant and a slightly sticky, clear sap oozed out. Apparently, this is the source of the name spiderwort, as when the substance is stretched out a bit (use your finger and thumb), a fine strand forms and will harden as it dries. This reminded people of the silk spun by spiders for their webs.
Surrounding the stamens in the centers of the flowers are fine, pale blue hair-like structures. Each of these hairs is a series of single cells one on top of the other, each so transparent that even with a low-tech microscope, all parts of each cell can be seen. This made the plants useful for teaching cell biology. It was also learned that on exposure to radiation, the hairs turn pink, making it an indicator of the presence of radiation.
While out searching around the garden for the unusual, I moved a container to a better location and out scurried a family of what my children used to call roly-polys. As with plants, common names of insects can be confusing too. Roly-polys are also call pill bugs and are closely related to sowbugs. Both are related to shrimp and lobsters! They are all crustaceans with an armored exoskeleton and seven pairs of legs.
The difference between the two bugs is that pill bugs can curl up into a little ball with legs tucked inside. This helps protect them when disturbed or to keep them from drying out. The exoskeleton of sowbugs is not as flexible and does not allow them to roll up.
The bugs are nocturnal, hiding under rocks or plant containers during the day where they find the moisture they need. Both are herbivores, so no fear of them biting you. They also do not generally harm plants, unless while eating fungi off the roots of a plant they bite a little too deeply. They also do not often come into homes, as the dry, warm habitat doesn’t suit them. They need more moisture than most houses can provide and if they find themselves inside, will seek a way out.
I was outside in the evening the last time it rained and noticed bull frogs croaking at the back of the lot. Usually I only hear tree frogs, so the low-pitched calls were a pleasant change. I’ve been looking for fireflies, or lightning bugs, but haven’t seen any yet. I understand they are approaching endangered status, a sad state of affairs for children and adults alike.
The decline in numbers is attributed to habitat loss, their preference being fields, forests, and marshes. Most like to be near some source of standing water, even if only a small depression that holds water for a short period of time. Their larvae do well in forest litter and rotting wood. That is not what we generally have in suburban neighborhoods. Even so, our current back yard used to light up like a fairy city in the evening.
Now we see fewer and fewer of them, and their fate is in our hands. We need to learn to leave lots of natural areas for all creatures, remembering that the Earth belongs to all. If you have a large yard, leave a bit of it a little wild. You will help not only the fireflies, but birds and other creatures as well. You will be well rewarded for resisting the urge to mow and pull everything that you did not buy at the local nursery.
