GREENSBORO — This summer is going to look a little different.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have shifted summertime plans, but it hasn’t canceled fun, said Jennifer Hance, Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s community engagement coordinator.
Parks and Recreation is now offering a range of interactive activities to keep people entertained while complying with limits on gatherings and social distancing rules. They include a video game tournament, a fishing tournament for children, car bingo and screen-free, take-home activity packs.
These activities are offered as part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online, a partnership with Greensboro Parks and Recreation, public libraries, Creative Greensboro and other community partners to provide virtual and socially distance activities for summer.
See www.gsosummeronline.com for more programs, events and activities.
Introducing e-sports
On June 23-26, Parks and Recreation will make its first foray into amateur e-sports — a NBA2K Tournament for PlayStation or Xbox.
“It’s a current trend in parks and recreation,” said Quentin Jones, Warnersville Recreation Center supervisor and tournament planner. “We are happy to bring it here to Greensboro. We hope this will be the first of many more. We hope we can work it out where we could do a league with the recreation centers.”
For the uninitiated, e-sports are competitive video games. The tournament will have separate brackets for children, teens and adults. Participants will log into their gaming system at home and meet up virtually in each round.
It was something the department was contemplating before the pandemic.
Jacob Neal, Greensboro Sportsplex operations manager and tournament planner, said it’s a way to engage teens or other people that Parks and Recreation doesn’t currently reach with its traditional sports leagues. It has other benefits as well.
“We don’t have to worry about social distancing and we don’t have to pay for equipment,” he said.
Participants must have their own gaming console, internet access and a valid gamer tag to participate. It is free to participate and prizes will be awarded to all winners.
Register at www.gsosummeronline.com.
Outdoor opportunities
Would you prefer to get outside instead? Parks and Recreation is hosting a few friendly competitions you can join — car bingo and a virtual fishing tournament for kids.
“We still want to be able to get together as a community and have a great time. What better way to do that than some good ole fashioned bingo, in our cars,” Hance said. “We look forward to seeing everyone again in person, even if it will be from a distance.”
The bingo game will be held July 6 in the parking lot at the Greensboro Sportsplex. Each car will get its own bingo card and the numbers will be broadcast through car radios.
It will be $5 per car to participate and space is limited to allow for proper social distancing between vehicles. Registration begins June 15 at www.gsosummeronline.com.
On July 1-14, city lakes are holding a socially distant version of their summer children’s fishing tournament. Prizes will be awarded for the longest fish caught at lakes Brandt, Higgins or Townsend — as submitted electronically through photographic evidence.
See www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes for details and to register.
Technology-free activity kits
Parents and caregivers, are you out of creative ways to keep the kids entertained? Parks and Recreation will make it easy on you with some grab-and-go, take-home activity kits.
Beginning later this month, the department will offer self-guided activity kits, each with 15 different activities for children. No internet access is required to use them. Some planned themes include “Summer in Space,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Great Detective” and “Garden to Table.”
“We would encourage parents to be a part of the activity kit, because there is a good amount of reading,” said Chamreece Diggs, Parks and Recreation facilities coordinator.
The kits will have educational components, and will touch on reading or writing, conservation, character development, physical fitness, wellness, arts or STEM. They will also come with resource lists for suggested reading or education tools to enhance each experience.
See www.gsosummeronline.com for details.
Arts Courses
Parks and Recreation and Guilford County Schools (GCS) will be partnering to offer virtual arts experiences for children and teens. Programs will range from visual arts classes to spoken word poetry, dance classes, music programs and more.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Greensboro Parks and Recreation to provide unique and invaluable summer learning experiences for our children,” said Nathan Street, GCS director of fine arts. “The COVID-19 pandemic has, unfortunately, vastly limited the opportunities we traditionally provide our students; however, when creative and innovative people merge their ideas, mountains can be moved. We look forward to keeping our community’s students learning, engaged and creative this summer.”
Programs will be led by local teaching and performance artists. Details about class offerings will be available later this summer at www.gsosummeronline.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.