Explore “A Universe of Stories” as the Randolph County Public Library’s Summer Reading Initiative brings children more than 170 performances, storytimes, hands-on activities, STEM projects and more, as well as fun activities for teens and adults.
The initiative runs during June and July (and in some cases into August) at the Archdale, Asheboro, Franklinville, Liberty, Ramseur, Randleman and Seagrove libraries. The library’s Extension Services department also takes Summer Reading activities to children in day cares and other locations, and the new Mobile Library will be out and about.
A kickoff event begins June 7 in Liberty.
The Red Herring Puppets will offer an “Adventure in Folklore” at all libraries in June, in which artfully crafted puppets of all varieties will perform folk tales from around the world. Performances will take place as follows:
- 10:30 a.m. June 26, Archdale, 10433 S. Main St.
- 6 p.m. June 26, Asheboro, 201 Worth St.
- 2 p.m. June 26, Franklinville Elementary School gym, 162 Pine St.
- 3:30 p.m. June 27, Liberty, 239 S. Fayetteville St.
- 10:30 a.m. June 25, Ramseur Municipal Building, 724 Liberty St.
- 10:30 a.m. June 27, Randleman, 142 W. Academy St.
- 1 p.m. June 25, Seagrove, 530 Old Plank Road.
In July, storyteller Yasu Ishida’s “Story Circus” will visit the libraries with storytelling through balloon haiku, origami and magic.
In between, find Steve Somer’s Space Trek featuring magic, music and stories at Archdale and Randleman; Bright Star Touring Theatre’s play “Jack’s Adventure in Space” at Asheboro and Randleman; and illusionist Caleb Sigmon’s “LIVE! Library Tour” at Asheboro, Randleman and Liberty. “Snakes Alive” with Ron Cromer returns to the Randleman library, and Down to Earth Aerials with aerialist Amanda Finch defies gravity in Liberty.
Other special events include The Amazing Spin Man at Asheboro (see him spin 11 basketballs simultaneously), “Planet Pancake” at the Franklinville Diner in which participants can decorate their pancakes to look like their favorite planet, and two Morehead Planetarium events at the Archdale library.
NASA ambassadors will appear at the Asheboro, Franklinville and Seagrove libraries.
A schedule of events can be found at www.randolphlibrary.org/summer or at a Randolph County library. For more information, call 336-318-6804.
During the summer, children can sign up to track minutes or books read in return for reading rewards. Last year, local children and their families checked out more than 50,000 books and reported reading for more than 870,000 minutes.