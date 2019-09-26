Wesley Williams

Wesley Williams, the director of the Suah African Dance Theatre, is seen teaching African dance.

 Sarah Vincent.

To celebrate One City, One Book and its South African setting, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting Suah African Dance Theatre at 7 tonight, Sept. 26 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro.

The Suah African Dance Theatre is a professional touring African drum and dance company based in Greensboro. They will offer a lively dance performance and explain some of the African roots of dance in the United States.

Founder of Suah African Dance Theatre, Wesley L. Williams Jr. is a teacher, dancer, choreographer and entrepreneur. He has served as artist in residence at several colleges and universities including Duke, UNCG, NC School of The Arts, Winston-Salem State and others.

"Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" by Trevor Noah was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.

This event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

