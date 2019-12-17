Students, we’d love to spotlight your holiday and winter artwork for an online gallery later this month and will feature some of the art in the newspaper Dec. 22. To share your artwork, email a JPG attachment with your name and grade to life@greensboro.com. List holiday in the subject field. The deadline is today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.