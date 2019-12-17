gallery Summer Qadir.jpg (copy)

Winter Cardinal by Summer Qadir, fourth grade, Southwest Elementary School.

Students, we’d love to spotlight your holiday and winter artwork for an online gallery later this month and will feature some of the art in the newspaper Dec. 22. To share your artwork, email a JPG attachment with your name and grade to life@greensboro.com. List holiday in the subject field. The deadline is today.

Load comments