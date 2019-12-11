gallery marjoni allen.jpg (copy)

By Marjoni Allen, Hampton Elementary School, honored during Guilford County Schools’ 2017 Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards.

Students, we'd love to spotlight your holiday and winter artwork for an online gallery later this month, with some art also featured in the newspaper on Dec. 22. To share your artwork, email a JPG attachment with your name and grade to life@greensboro.com. List holiday in the subject field. The deadline is Tuesday.

