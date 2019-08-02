Activities
Governor’s School West wrapped up last week at High Point University.
HPU is one of two campuses in North Carolina to serve as host; a first for the university.
Throughout the program, students studied five academic disciplines (English, mathematics, social science, natural science and Spanish), and five arts disciplines (choral music, instrumental music, dance, theater and visual art). Students were also engaged in classes other than their particular academic and art classes. They also participated in various events that included a guest speaker series, orchestra and chorus concerts, theater performances, and more.
Achievers
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina has selected the following 20 student models to represent the company during its 2019 YOUnique Back To School advertising campaign:
Guilford County: Taylor Hancock, Cooper Harding, Jennifer Kpuih, Evan Montogmery, Heidi Robinson, Ronald Robinson, Jehu Smith, Zephi Smith and Sydney Rose Wray.
Alamance County: Ayana Arrington, Wauchie Green, Adylan Steele and Jahzara Thompson.
Randolph County: Trish Edwards, Paris McQuaig and Brayden Williams.
Rockingham County: Cheyenne Kennon, Patience Owens and Nadia Perdue.
***
Katelyn Johnson, Mya Ervin and Stasia Zimmerman, all Southeast Guilford High School students, attended the Research Apprenticeship Program at N.C. A&T.
Participating students spent four weeks learning research methods from faculty mentors in A&T’s college of agriculture and environmental sciences and completing an independent research project.
Johnson, daughter of Tonya and Kavan Johnson, conducted a research project, “The Effects of Essential Oils on Indicators of the Immune Response in Cow Blood.”
Ervin, daughter of Marcus and Tonja Ervin, conducted a project called “Sensory Analysis of Chocolate Muffins.”
Zimmerman, daughter of Stacey and Edgar Zimmerman Sr., conducted a project, “Determination of B Vitamins in Peanuts and Peanut Flour.”
***
Newberry College’s Marshall Lange of Archdale has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Honor Court.
The sport management major holds at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, has spent at least one year at Newberry, and has played for a NABC-member coach. Lange is one of five men’s basketball players to receive this season’s honor.
Newberry was the only South Atlantic Conference school and one of just four institutions in the southeast region with a player on the list.
Announcements
UNCG has opened its expanded Plant and Pollinator Center at the north campus of Gateway Research Park.
University researchers will use the new facility to address problems facing honey bees and other pollinators. The center also will offer programs for students, beekeepers and master gardeners.
The new home of the UNCG Plant and Pollinator Center has an indoor laboratory of 3,500 square feet and an outdoor space larger than a football field.
The indoor space has three rooms: a lab for processing and storing samples; a clean lab for molecular and microbial analyses; and a classroom for instruction and meetings. The adjacent outdoor area will be used as green space, experimental planting plots and an apiary, which is where beehives are kept.
Several UNCG faculty members will make extensive use of the new facility.
Olav Rueppell and Kasie Raymann study the genetics, social behavior and cause of diseases in honey bees. Sally Koerner and Ayalew Ligaba-Osena study plant health and productivity. Rueppell is a biologist and UNCG’s Florence Schaeffer Distinguished Professor of Science. Raymann, Koerner and Ligaba-Osena are assistant professors of biology at UNCG.
Gateway North is located at 5900 Summit Ave. near Bryan Park.
***
After Gateway is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants. Eligibility is based on income.
For information, call 336-379-7670.
***
More than 50,000 schools, including multiple Greensboro schools, now have back-to-school supply lists posted on TeacherLists.
Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents.
***
High Point University will host back-to-back discussions with HPU President Nido Qubein and two North Carolina leaders at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available by contacting concierge@highpoint.edu or 336-841-4636.
In the first event, Qubein will interview Bob Brown, chairman of HPU’s Board of Trustees and former adviser to Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and two U.S. presidents. Brown is the founder and CEO of B&C International, a global business management consulting firm headquartered in High Point.
In the second event, Qubein will interview Vincent Price, president of Duke University. Price is the 10th president and is also Walter Hines Page Professor of Public Policy and Political Science in the Sanford School of Public Policy and Trinity College of Arts and Sciences.
***
The Blake E. Odum Motivational Foundation will hold a community partners brunch from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro.
Proceeds will be used to take high school students on college tours.
The foundation took about 100 Guilford County students on a five-day collegiate adventure earlier this year during spring break.
There will be food, live entertainment, a silent auction and more.
Tickets are $35 plus a $3.77 online purchase fee.
For information, visit www.motivationalfoundation.com.
***
The Bold And Taking Over dance studio will offer a youth team recital at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
To purchase tickets, call 336-615-4474 or visit https://boldandtakingoverdanceteam.weebly.com.
Honors
Allison Davis of Greensboro is among the charter members of Newberry College’s new national honor society for sociology students.
Alpha Kappa Delta’s Nu of South Carolina chapter held its inaugural induction ceremony earlier this spring at the college’s Center for Teacher Education.
Davis was one of 11 members inducted, joining one of the newest student organizations on the college campus.
Interns
High Point University student Paul Calkins Jr. is completing a Congressional internship with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.
Calkins, a strategic communication major with minors in Spanish and political science, works as a liaison between constituents and Congressional staff in Washington. This includes researching pending legislation and communicating messages to the constituents of the district. His position also includes a variety of internal work in the office.
***
High Point University rising senior Nolan Roth, a physics and computer science major, is serving as a research intern with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Roth’s responsibilities include working with a team of scientists and engineers to manufacture and test instruments for correct analysis of extraterrestrial bodies.