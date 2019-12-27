Honors
Bennett College and N.C. A&T have been named 2018-2019 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. For the first time, the ECA recognizes the noteworthy level of engagement achieved by select Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.
ECA recognized Bennett, A&T and 17 other HBCUs through this inaugural designation. The designation was established to acknowledge the strong partnerships between the Fulbright Program and HBCUs and to encourage the entire network of HBCUs to increase its Fulbright engagement.
To see all the schools that were honored with this designation, visit https://eca.state.gov/files/bureau/fulbright_hbcu_list_2018_2019.pdf.
Achievers
Aubrey Wall of Greensboro, a senior at Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Va., was selected to the all-state football team of the Virginia Independent Schools Football League. Wall started every game at center.
Jaimee Lee Watts, a doctoral nursing student at UNCG, was named one of 13 “Students Who Rocked Public Health” in 2019 by the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice.
The peer-reviewed journal recognized Watts for her collaboration with the North Carolina Division of Public Health on an extensive project to address issues involving the retention and recruitment of public health nurses in the state’s local health departments. Watts conducted a statewide survey of frontline nurses to collect data on job satisfaction and retention.
Watts is scheduled to complete her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree with a concentration in Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner from the UNCG School of Nursing in 2020. She has garnered statewide and national recognition for her groundbreaking research on public health nurses.
Watts was accepted into the Future Clinician Leaders College for 2020. As part of the leadership training program, offered through the North Carolina Medical Society and Kanof Institute for Physician Leadership, she will work with students from other medical fields to address a major health policy issue in North Carolina. Her leadership project will focus on the state’s increased rates of sexually transmitted diseases and identifying innovative methods for prevention and early detection and treatment in emergency departments, urgent cares and community health clinics.
Watts was also featured in the Highlighting Public Health Nursing Researchers Campaign from the Public Health Nursing Section of the American Public Health Association.
Activities
Page Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps participated in Wreaths Across America on Dec. 14 at Forest Lawn cemetery.
Wreaths Across America was formed in 1992 by the Worchester Wreath Company to honor veterans by laying wreaths on gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery. It has since become observed nationally.
According to the press release, “Page NJROTC was honored to participate in the local ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery and pay tribute to veterans during the wreath laying.”
First-grade students at Temple Emanuel Religious School recently made traditional latkes, the fried potato pancakes associated with the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown Dec. 22, Dec. 22.
Under the watchful eyes of parents and teacher Paul Justice, the students manually peeled and shredded potatoes (in food processors), beat eggs and mixed all of the ingredients together for a yummy treat.
Fried foods and treats are associated with the holiday, commemorating the rededication of the Temple in 165 B.C.E. (before the common era) by the victorious Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrians. According to legend, one day’s oil in the Temple’s menorah (candelabra) miraculously lasted eight days.
Guilford Education Alliance held a Community Reader Day on Dec. 19 at Falkener Elementary School as part of the school’s Grinch Day celebration.
GEA volunteers stepped into classrooms to read the classic children’s book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
GEA is an independent nonprofit that works to galvanize the community around supporting Guilford County Schools. As part of its efforts, the organization hosts regular events like Community Readers Days to strengthen crucial school-community partnerships.
High Point University’s department of physician assistant studies faculty recently trained members of Guilford County EMS on new ventilator equipment in the department’s Center for Medical Simulation.
Guilford County EMS recently received two ventilator machines to begin transporting ventilator patients. Patients who have a medical problem that makes it hard for them to breathe well on their own may be connected to a ventilator.
Grants
The Timken Foundation has awarded a grant of $110,000 to purchase a hi-fidelity patient simulator mannequin for Randolph Community College’s Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Jr. Allied Health Center, which will house the associate degree nursing, radiography and medical assisting programs as well as the emergency medical services continuing education program.
Timken officials were on the Asheboro campus Dec. 13 to present the check to Shackleford, who is RCC’s president and the new building’s namesake.
The new mannequin can be programmed to have a variety of medical issues that students could face in a clinical setting, and is equipped with technology that allows instant feedback on a student’s performance.
The Allied Health Center will open in the spring 2020.
Scholarships
High Point University student Ashley Odom, a senior interior design major from Atlanta, has been awarded with the Bill and Bonnie Peterson Endowed Scholarship for the second year in a row.
The scholarship is awarded to students in the HPU School of Art and Design who are studying visual merchandising or interior design and plan to pursue careers in the home furnishings industry.
The Earl N. Phillips School of Business at High Point University awarded senior Emily Promise with the Ollie Bieniemy Jr. Endowed Scholarship.
The Bieniemy scholarship is one of the most prestigious scholarships offered by the Phillips School of Business.
From Marblehead, Mass., Promise is a finance major with a minor in accounting.
The merit-based scholarship is awarded to HPU seniors who best exemplify the values of the Phillips School of Business. Criteria for selection includes academic performance, university and community service, extracurricular activities, brightness of character, and work ethic.
