Announcements
The High Point Public Library, in partnership with High Point University, will present a STEM Science Festival from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 16. Science-themed stations will be set up throughout the library and in the library parking lot. Stations include an infrared camera, spectroscopy demonstrations, water bottle rockets, hovercraft rides and more. The HPU Mobile Lab will help children perform experiments in the library parking lot.
The library is at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
For information about this free program, call 336-883-3668.
***
The David Amerson Defending Hands Foundation will host a “Back-to-School Giveaway” from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at the Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grades will receive free school supplies. Light refreshments and snacks will also be served.
The foundation held Youth Camp 2019 on June 22-23 at Dudley High School. The foundation’s other upcoming events include: Turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving, Community Christmas Dinner and Christmas Kids and Family Giving.
For information, contact LaMont Taylor at 336-254-1926 or visit www.DavidAmersonDHF.org.
***
Greensboro College will offer a certification course for the Project Management Professional Certification and Certified Associate in Project Management beginning Sept. 3.
The course will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 19. The program fee is $1,788 and includes books and materials.
The program meets both the 35 contact hours required for the PMP exam as well as the 23 required hours for the CAPM exam. Greensboro College has partnered with The CertWise Learning System for PMP Exam Preparation training text and materials.
For information, contact Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5760 or suzanne.suddarth@greensboro.edu. To register, visit http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
***
Greensboro College has opened several of its regular academic courses to the public for this fall:
- America in World War II (HIS 2140): 2:45-3:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays., Aug. 21-Dec. 2.
- Special Topics in Business — Leadership Fitness (BUS 4500): 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 21-Nov. 20.
- Fine Arts — Traditional and Contemporary Perspectives (MUS 3530, THE 3530): 6-9:45 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 26-Dec. 2.
- Advancing with Excel (BUS 2401): 6:30-8:50 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 21-Nov. 20.
- The Principles of Personal Finance (BUS 2300): 9:45-10:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 21-Dec. 2.
- Environmental Ethics (REP 1625): Mondays, 2:45-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, Aug. 21-Dec. 2.
- Introductory Drawing, 2D Design & Composition (ART 1110): 8-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27-Dec. 3.
- Special Topics in Art — Portraying Character (ART 4500): 8:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Aug. 21-Dec. 2.
Tuition for adults is $380 per credit-hour, or $1,520 per course, for academic credit, or $75 per credit-hour, or $300 per course, to audit.
To register, contact Becky Quigley at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5210 or rebecca.quigley@greensboro.edu.
***
Greensboro College will offer an SAT test-preparation course to students between the ages of 15 and 18.
The course will meet 2-5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29. The cost is $399.
To register, visit http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
For information, contact Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5760 or email suzanne.suddarth@greensboro.edu.
***
Beginning in September, Leonard Recreation Center at 6324 Ballinger Road in Greensboro, will offer Abrakadoodle art classes for children and adults.
Courses:
- Twoosey Doodler: 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 26, $98, ages 18 months-3 years.
- Mini Doodlers: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 26, $98, ages 3-5.
- Doodlers: 2-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 26, $98, ages 6-14.
- Leonard Center Afterschool: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16, $130, grades kindergarten to sixth.
- Adult Artsplash: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 29, $98.
To register, visit www.abrakadoodle.com/nc-greensboro-register/.
For information, contact Kathleen Norris at 336-485-5040 or knorris@abrakadoodle.com.
Achievers
The CHANCE (Campamento Hispano Abriendo Nuestro Camino a la Educación) summer program at UNCG has been named a 2019 “Program to Watch” by Excelencia in Education for its efforts to increase Latinx student success. CHANCE is one of 20 programs nationwide to receive this recognition.
Launched in 2017, CHANCE is an intensive weeklong college preparation and leadership skills development experience for Latinx high school students. Participants have the opportunity to attend mock classes taught by UNCG faculty, hear from special guest speakers and alumni, engage in cultural activities and learn more about student life at UNCG.
This year, more than 150 Latinx students participated in the program. For information, visit admissions.uncg.edu/visit/events/chance/.
***
University of Alabama student William Campbell of Greensboro will participate in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for fall 2019. Campbell will be working at Altec Industries.
In the program, more than 220 students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
***
Nine recent college graduates are dedicating a year of service to the High Point community as AmeriCorps VISTAs. For the seventh year, High Point University is hosting VISTAs (Volunteers in Service to America), who will provide thousands of hours of service to local organizations.
Each VISTA will be placed with a nonprofit in the city to build sustainable programs in an area of focus. HPU invests more than $200,000 annually to provide housing, meals, office space and access to student volunteers to carry out projects with their partner agencies. They are mentored by the Rev. Mary Beth Foust, HPU’s assistant director of civic responsibility and social innovation.
The VISTAS include: Helen Barker, Meredith Kreeger, Natalee Laasch, Erin Murphy, Anna Reavis, Clarice Sigsworth, Neikya Slade, Katie Tylman and Olivia Young.
Awards
High Point University President Nido Qubein presented Aimee Jenkins with an honorary degree during a campus-wide faculty meeting Aug. 13. Jenkins was the first African American student to attend High Point College in 1962 after desegregation.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am that you have chosen to come and be with us today,” Qubein told Jenkins. “I’m convinced you have influenced so many people in your life. You may not have finished your degree at High Point University, so all of us here today wish to bestow upon you an honorary degree. This is exceptionally rare. We don’t provide honorary degrees often.”
The great-granddaughter of a former slave, Jenkins is a community leader and social entrepreneur who believes in the importance of the preservation and protection of land for future generations.
Jenkins came to High Point College in 1962 in the midst of civil rights protests as an evening student and was the first to be integrated into the college. While enrolled, she was a member of the university’s “Tower Players” where she once appeared in Tennessee William’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” After college and before returning home, she had a successful career as a computer programmer and businesswoman.
She is the founder and executive director of the Sandhills Family Heritage Association.
Interns
Abby Ray of High Point, a rising sophomore at High Point University, is helping refugees resettle in a new area this summer through her internship with World Relief Triad.
Ray, a philosophy major and strategic communication minor, interns within the organization’s opportunity services department. Her responsibilities include helping refugees find employment after they resettle in the area. She helps them write resumes, apply for jobs, secure transportation and prepares them for interviews. She also helps clients with their reading and computer literacy skills by taking them to the local library.
***
High Point University rising senior Lisa Quiñones completed an internship at JetBlue corporate headquarters in Long Island City, New York.
As a JET summer intern, Quiñones supported efforts for the JetBlue CSR platform, JetBlue for Good and worked on the Soar with Reading program to unveil vending machines that provide free books to children in five boroughs of New York.