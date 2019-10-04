Activities
Nearly 90 early college and undergraduate students worked together to create solutions for The Servant Center at Lincoln Financial’s sixth annual codeLinc hackathon-style event Sept. 28-29.
During the 24-hour event, students from universities such as UNCG, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, N.C. A&T, Duke, High Point and Temple, among others, worked with members of Lincoln Financial’s IT/Digital organization to help solve a current challenge facing The Servant Center — navigating the many scattered resources in place to support veterans at both a federal and local level.
Sixteen student teams presented their ideas on Sept. 29 in three-minute pitches for an opportunity to get on the main stage and present to a panel of judges. Eight teams made it to the main stage to compete for first, second and third places, along with an Innovation Award. Each winning team was awarded a cash prize, and Lincoln’s IT organization will work on their prototypes to turn them into a fully functional application.
The all-female team, “The Fantastic Four,” from UNC-Charlotte and Temple, were awarded the first-place prize for their virtual assistant solution, Vet4Life.
Nathaniel Yarborough of High Point joined 2,000 other new Belmont University freshman and transfer students during Towering Traditions orientation this year for SERVE, an opportunity to complete community service together throughout the greater Nashville, Tenn., area.
Each year, new students at Belmont University are provided with the opportunity to volunteer their time and dive into the special community of Nashville with more than 200 upperclassmen student leaders accompanying them.
High Point University students grew their professional connections and job interviewing skills on Sept. 25. The entire day was dedicated to career development opportunities, including three Employer Panels and a Career and Internship Expo.
Students met with more than 30 employers one-on-one to discuss what companies are looking for in new hires. Panel discussions covered networking, how to land your dream job, and diversity and inclusion in the modern workplace.
The Physician Assistant Education Association visited High Point University on Sept. 18 to learn more about the physician assistant program, which recently graduated its third class.
The university was selected for a site visit as one of 250 programs nationwide. Members met with President Nido Qubein, had lunch on campus and received an overview of the program.
PAEA is the only national association representing all of the accredited physician assistant programs in the United States. The organization provides education and professional development resources to members, from novice educators to seasoned faculty.
Announcements
High Point University’s history department will host an American Discoveries Symposium, “Slavery and Its Legacies in North Carolina,” commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first African slaves in America.
The free event will be held at the Webb Conference Center ballroom on the university’s campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. It will feature four prominent regional scholars whose work focuses on the history of slavery and the history of slavery’s legacies since the Civil War in North Carolina.
Arwin Smallwood from N.C. A&T will address the rise of slavery and how it took shape during the colonial period. Adrienne Israel from Guilford College will examine the ways blacks and their white allies resisted slavery during the 1800s in North Carolina’s Piedmont. Virginia Summey from UNCG will talk about how the legacies of slavery were sustained in North Carolina during the Jim Crow period from the 1890s to the 1960s. Professor Flora J. Hatley Wadelington of Shaw University will consider how the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow have shaped black lives and race relations over the past 50 years.
Greensboro College will hold an open house for adults interested in both degrees and noncredit certification courses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Lea Center in the main building.
The event is free and the public is invited. Free parking is available behind the college’s Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
Advance registration is requested. To register, call 336-217-7284 or email adult@greensboro.edu.
Guilford Parent Academy is partnering with Reading Connections and Guilford County Partnership for Children to offer free reading classes across the district.
The Family Literacy Program will include classes for adults and children, a new book each week and a free supper at each class. Additionally, families that attend 70% of the class will receive $50.
All programs take place from 5 to 8 p.m.
Locations will be:
- Falkener Elementary School, Mondays and Wednesdays, through Nov. 20.
- Rankin Elementary School, Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Nov. 14.
- Hunter Elementary School, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dec. 3-Feb. 25.
- Alderman Elementary School, Mondays and Wednesdays, March 9-May 20.
- Oak Hill Elementary School, Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 10-May 21.
Children do not need to attend these schools to participate in this program.
To learn more and to sign up, contact Alison at 336-279-7261 or awelch@readingconnections.org.
So, You Think You Can Advocate will debut this fall at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Guilford College’s Sternberg Building.
Two selected audience members will deliver impromptu skit performances and the audience will vote on the best actor using communication devices such as cell phones and laptops.
The themed sets are written by Guilford County high school students and focus on social justice topics.
SYTYCA production is created and developed by Toni Etheridge in partnership with Guilford College.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food for local food pantries.
For information, text 631-605-3615.
Gifts
The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation of Greensboro made a $175,000 gift to Guilford College to support The Guilford Edge, a program established by the college to transform the student experience.
Formally launched this fall, The Guilford Edge was designed through a multi-year strategic process to ensure all 1,600 students at the college thrive through uncommon engagement in real-world learning. As part of the Edge initiative, the college updated its curriculum for the first time in more than two decades and instituted a unique calendar that includes three- and 12-week terms each semester.
The foundation, along with long-time benefactors Curt (’56) and Pat (’57) Hege, was honored with the Spirit of Philanthropy Award by the North Carolina Triad Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals last November.
Grants
Truliant Federal Credit Union is accepting applications through Oct. 31 from community schools for classroom grants from the Truliant Financial Education Fund.
The program provides funds up to $5,000 to public school teachers, grades sixth through 12th, who wish to incorporate financial education initiatives into their classroom curriculum.
Funds can be used to improve existing programs or to implement a new program. Funding may be provided to support classroom activities, professional development opportunities or new and innovative ways to teach financial education. Topics may include budgeting, saving, investing, entrepreneurship, business and economics.
Teachers may apply individually or collaborate and apply as a department. A preliminary budget is required to demonstrate how the funds will be spent.
For information, visit truliant.org/schoolgrants.
Achievers
B.F.A. candidate Phoenix Brown will present her final performance in concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5 in the Babcock Fine Arts Center at Sweet Briar College in Virginia.
Brown is a studio art and archaeology double major from Greensboro.
For information, email Mark Magruder at mmagruder@sbc.edu.
Honors
High Point University honored Susan Culp, her late husband Rob and her family at a special ceremony inside the Culp Planetarium.
In 2017, Rob and Susan Culp and their family gifted HPU $1 million to support the planetarium that is housed inside the Wanek School of Natural Sciences.
Prior to his death, Rob served as executive chairman of Culp and treasurer of the HPU board of trustees. Susan currently serves on the board of visitors at HPU and is also a member of the board of directors at UNC Health Care.
