Achievers
Victoria MacQueen, a junior biology major, and Allison Patrick, a junior elementary education major, both High Point University students, have been selected to present their undergraduate research during the National Conferences on Undergraduate Research on March 26-28 at Montana State University.
MacQueen will present her biochemistry poster, “Investigating the Role of G Protein Beta and Gamma Subunits in Hepatic Glucose Production,” showcasing research conducted under the mentorship of Sally McMillin, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences in HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences.
Patrick will present her education poster, “Parent Child Interaction Therapy for Families of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders,” showcasing research conducted under the mentorship of Sarah Vess, associate dean and associate professor in the office of specialized curriculum and technology in HPU’s Stout School of Education.
The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced that Makayla Key of Dudley High School is among 68 current Cooke Young Scholars who will continue to receive the organization’s comprehensive educational advising and financial support as Cooke College Scholars. Through the Cooke College Scholarship Program, the foundation provides scholars with up to $40,000 per year for up to four years to complete a bachelor’s degree. Cooke Scholars also have access to opportunities for internships, study abroad and a community of motivated peers.
These high-achieving students each entered the program during their eighth-grade year. Together, they have attended summer programs on college campuses and participated in enrichment programs in Athens, Greece; Santiago, Chile; and Washington.
The foundation is currently seeking applications for the 20th cohort of its Cooke Young Scholars program. High-performing seventh-graders have until March 23 to apply to this five-year pre-college scholarship.
For information, visit www.jkcf.org/our-scholarships/young-scholars-program/how-to-apply.
Evelina Wheeler of High Point has been named Campus Engagement and Leadership’s Student of the Month for January at UNC-Pembroke where she is a junior majoring in public relations and serves on the Pembroke Activities Council’s board of trustees.
The student spotlight program was created to celebrate the impact CEL’s student workers have on the success of the department and the programs it hosts. Each month the department nominates and selects students who meet the following standards: Commitment to the office, personal responsibility and accountability, and passion for everyday leadership.
Wheeler was recognized for her efforts in coordinating the planning and implementation of a recent drive-in movie event.
Taylor McGhee, a fourth-year pharmacy student in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, was featured in the December issue of Drug Topics due to her research on prospective pharmacist intervention for diabetes patients, which she presented at the 2019 Annual American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exposition.
The study included 30 patients with gestational diabetes who were managed by a nurse or nurse practitioner. In her study, three patients who were given a rapid-acting insulin either didn’t pick them up or didn’t use them, demonstrating where a pharmacist’s intervention could have helped.
McGhee’s research indicated medication adjustments by a clinical pharmacist can be made based on A1c percentages and self-reported blood glucose readings, building on the argument that having clinical pharmacists available to gestational diabetes patients within ambulatory care settings could help lead to improved gestational diabetes care and better outcomes for both mother and baby.
Activities
High Point University’s Miriam and Steve Kimsey Game and Interactive Media Lab underwent renovations and now houses three unique spaces for students — an esports arena, a design/makerspace and a game and interactive media computer lab.
It reflects a national trend; esports (short for electronic sports) is a growing playing field not only for personal entertainment, but for team competitions. HPU’s Esports Club Team members utilize this space to compete with other esports teams across the nation.
HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication introduced its game and interactive media design major in 2008. The arena will be used by game design, sport management and sports media students. However, HPU’s Esports Club Team consists of students of all majors who have an interest in gaming on a competitive level, making this space on campus multi-purpose.
The Kaleideum of Winston-Salem recently brought a Star Lab to St. Pius X School. Students in third, fourth and sixth grades got to crawl into the large, inflatable Star Lab where they observed the constellations in the night sky, while learning the names and myths surrounding these mysterious creations of the universe.
Also, Allan Wolf, a poet, visited the school to present his poetry to students in second through eighth grades. Eighth-grade students had the opportunity to ask him questions about his book, “Zane’s Trace,” while the Battle of the Books team enjoyed a lunch with him from Panera Bread.
Students received signed copies of Wolf’s latest poetry and were encouraged to write their own poetry about themselves and the world around them.
On Monday, Feb. 24, High Point University students had the opportunity to learn from to Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix and HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence, through a variety of opportunities, including an interactive question and answer session, lunch and one-on-one business pitches.
Randolph serves as a mentor to all students, sharing lessons he has learned as an entrepreneur and giving tailored feedback to students.
Announcements
I Am A Queen will host “What’s Happening to Our Black Girls?” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Power Play Center, 2207 E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro. The event is a community forum on the status of black girls going missing at an alarming rate nationwide and human trafficking in North Carolina.
The community forum will be hosted by Alana V. Allen, founder and executive director of I Am A Queen.
The speakers that will present and serve on the panel are:
- Captain Stephanie Mardis, Greensboro Police Department
- Bria Miller, human trafficking advocate, Crossroads of Burlington
- Steven Matthews, CEO of Punch4Pounds KIDS
- Nona Best, director, N.C. Center for Missing Persons
- Traci Zema, Cone Health, forensic nursing
For information, call 336-638-1315 or email alana@iamaqueen.org.
Local children from two Washington Street after-school programs that partner with High Point University’s Bonner Leader program will share poetry during an event open to the public. The Poetry Project Showcase will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 753 Washington St. in High Point.
At the showcase, children will perform original poetry written at Poetry Project workshops in partnership with the Community Writing Center and PNAC, an after-school program held at D-Up, an area nonprofit aimed at teaching children to live healthy lifestyles. HPU senior Douglas McCollum, from the Poetry Project, coordinated the event. Katherine Malet, also from the Poetry Project, will perform along with the students.
A spoken word poet himself, McCollum has mentored and tutored children at the Community Writing Center as an HPU Bonner Leader. In 2018, he was a recipient of a Newman Civic Fellows award for his work in the community.
The Community Writing Center, a partnership between HPU and Mt. Zion, is an afterschool program that engages children in reading and writing projects. HPU Bonner Leaders and students from service learning classes work closely with the children through creative writing practices, interactive exercises and homework assistance. PNAC (Physical Activity, Nutrition, Academics, Character Development) is an afterschool recreational enrichment program for children on Washington Street also served by HPU students.
Guilford Parent Academy has launched a Title I Family Engagement Parent Teacher Lead Initiative, “Soup for Success: Ingredients for Meaningful School-Family-Community Engagement,” offering training and support for teachers and other school leaders on best practices to build relationships with families. Participants this year created the first cohort for the three-year professional development initiative.
Three professional development sessions focused on connecting families and community members to student learning by sharing strategies to support learning at home, providing opportunities for two-way communication and feedback, and coaching from subject matter experts.
The first session took place Feb. 10 at GTCC-High Point with 44 Title I schools represented and 62 participants. The second was on Feb. 18. Michael Bonner of Ron Clark Academy, an author and educator, was the keynote speaker of the third session, held Saturday, Feb. 22.
Each session included a Soup for Success toolkit with resources and take-home activities. Family engagement teams were selected by Title I principals and included teachers, social workers, counselors, parents and other staff.
High Point University’s Mathematical Sciences Department will host its first Sonia Kovalevsky Mathematics Day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25 at the HPU Community Center, inviting local middle and high school girls to learn about math in a fun way.
The event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Individuals interested in attending are encouraged to register at www.highpoint.edu/mathematics/sonia-kovalevsky-day by March 25 to be entered into a drawing.
The Sonia Kovalevsky Math Day aims to inform middle and high school girls about opportunities available in mathematics by creating fun and exciting experiences through workshops, plenary talks, panel discussions and a math challenges activity. The theme for the day is: DI-versity in Math: Gaming to Promote Exposure.
Teachers, parents and sponsors are invited to attend and participate in teacher workshops.
The Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp will offer two sessions, June 15-26 and July 13-24, for teens ages 15-18. Space is limited; apply at www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com.
The June session focuses on poverty and the July session focuses on inclusive recreation and people with disabilities. Week one of each session is the learning component of camp. In week two, students get hands-on experiences at organizations in the community. Participants can earn more than 50 hours of service at each session.
The cost for each session is $80, which includes a T-shirt, transportation and participant snacks. Lunch is not provided. Participants can apply for one or both sessions.
For information, call 336-373-4351.
Awards
Three local United Way of Greater Greensboro partners — Vandalia Elementary School, M.G. Newell Corporation and Guilford County Schools — were honored with Spirit of North Carolina Awards at United Way of North Carolina’s annual award luncheon Feb. 19. Guilford County Schools, in partnership with United Way of Greater High Point, was additionally honored with a Best Practice Showcase award.
UWNC also recognized BB&T, now Truist, for “Building a Better Future” and championing United Way’s efforts across multiple communities for many years.
