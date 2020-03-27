Honors
Greensboro College’s chapter of the national cross-disciplinary honor society Alpha Chi has inducted six new members. Local members include: Natalie Craven of Archdale, Hannah Joyce of Pleasant Garden and Mary Lowe of Greensboro.
Alpha Chi, founded in 1922, is open to seniors who rank in the top 10% of their class and juniors who rank in the top 5% of their class.
***
Phi Beta Kappa has inducted 213 UNC-Chapel Hill students as new members.
Local students include:
- Madeleine Elizabeth Bass, daughter of Leah Bass and Brett Bass of Elon.
- Gretchen Call Blankinship, daughter of Jamie Blankinship and Joe Blankinship of Greensboro.
- Mary Cathleen Christopher, daughter of Larry Christopher and Elizabeth Christopher of Greensboro.
- Drew Parker Coleman, son of Tyron Coleman and Karen Coleman of Greensboro.
- Anna Covington, daughter of Ray Covington and Cathy Covington of Greensboro.
- Sara Elizabeth Durbin, daughter of Ann Durbin and Kevin Durbin of Greensboro.
- Savannah Leigh Gilbert, daughter of Ann Gilbert and Jason Gilbert of Kernersville.
- Andrew Jacob Harvey, son of Andrew Harvey and Sharon Harvey of Summerfield.
- Hannah Katherine Lawrence, daughter of Judy Lawrence of Greensboro and Mark Lawrence of Dunedin, Fla.
- Madeline Emma Meyerhoffer, daughter of William Meyerhoffer and Lisa Meyerhoffer of Greensboro.
- Carolina Ramsey, daughter of Barbara Ramsey and James Ramsey of Greensboro.
- Wilson Alexander Rowe, son of Jeri Rowe and Katherine Rowe of Greensboro.
- Claire Finlay Ruch, daughter of George Ruch and Holly Ruch of Greensboro.
- Elizabeth Patterson Stamey, daughter of Katherine Stamey of Jamestown.
Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the college of arts and sciences and one of the seven professional degree programs offered by UNC-Chapel Hill who meet stringent eligibility requirements.
A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better (on a 4-point scale) is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Less than 1% of all college students qualify.
