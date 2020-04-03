Fellowships
The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission has selected 114 individuals for the 2020 class of North Carolina Teaching Fellows.
Local individuals include: Lauren Cox of Eden; Curtis McGehee of Reidsville; Kaila Umstead and Amaya Wilkins of High Point; and Tori Weiss of Asheboro.
The commission received nearly 200 applications. The commission used GPA, standardized test scores, leadership and experience, and written essays to narrow the pool of applicants down to roughly 140 finalists.
Those named as fellows may attend any of the program’s five partner institutions: UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, N.C. State, Elon University or Meredith College.
Activities
The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools has joined other nonprofits to help local students and teachers meet the challenges of virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic. The organizations are contributing to a matching fund managed by the Guilford Education Alliance that will acquire laptops for deserving students to keep them engaged in learning during mandated schools closure. GCS will identify in-need students who might not otherwise be able to access the online learning from home.
When school closures became reality, GEA contacted longtime partners in anticipation of the need to connect students to their lessons. The initial efforts raised $300,000, or approximately half of what is necessary to purchase 10,000 laptops with the assistance of Technology for the Future, which is participating in a challenge grant of up to $700,000 that could discount the cost of refurbished laptops down to $70.
In addition to the support of The Enrichment Fund, the GEA received financial gifts from the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and Say Yes Guilford. Additionally, The Community Foundation of High Point intends to solicit additional participation from its donors and GEA will continue a broader fundraising effort this week.
For information, contact Carrie Little at 336-339-2674.
Announcements
There are approximately 246 students left on N.C. A&T’s campus due to insufficient travel funds. Additionally, other students depended on the service industry or campus jobs to support their expenses. This sudden downsizing has left many with limited resources or no means to buy food, acquire the internet access necessary for online courses, pay their rent and/or storage fees.
In the wake of this new reality, A&T has created the Student Emergency Fund to support its students who are now finding themselves with financial struggles. The fund has raised close to $17,000; more is needed.
Students who are in need of assistance are asked to fill out a form at www.ncat.edu/coronavirus.
To help, text “AGGIE” to 71777 or visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/AGGIE.
For information, call 336-334-7600.
***
The Kellin Foundation has moved its April Child Abuse Awareness Month activities and efforts online through the #PassThePinwheel campaign.
To maintain good social distancing practices, many of the nonprofit’s upcoming awareness events are changing to an online format or postponed, including the 2020 Pinwheels in the Park event at LeBauer Park scheduled for April 18.
Residents are asked to sponsor a virtual pinwheel on the foundation’s website at www.kellinfoundation.org/pinwheels.html.
Participants will receive a #PassThePinwheel graphic that they can share on their social media pages or website to illustrate that they stand together with the foundation to prevent child abuse in the community.
All proceeds will support victim advocacy and treatment services for children and families in the community who otherwise would not have access to care.
***
Greensboro Day School is offering these Pop-up Learning sessions to the public:
Distance Learning: 5 p.m. Monday, April 6
- . Join head of school Tracie Catlett, GDS academic leaders, teachers and students from the class of 2020 to hear what it means to be learning today.
- Making a Difference: 5 p.m. April 14. Join Catlett; Chuck Keeley, trustee and CEO of CGR Products (retooling to make respirator parts); and Stan Stahl, a GDS sophomore and Philanthropy Council Grant recipient providing food to families in need.
- Conversation with Dave Mochel, internationally renowned mindfulness coach and well-being expert: 3 p.m. April 22. Mochel will be interviewed by Catlett. Learn strategies helpful in preserving long term well-being during and post COVID-19.
To participate in Pop-up Learning, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NfPm6J74Nx_5Pj_srbxsb3fQ8J3HUZcGjvH_ED3S5_c/edit, choose a session and use the Zoom ID to enter the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.