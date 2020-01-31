Announcements
The Kellin Foundation invites children 5 and older to attend a Kellin Kids Spreading Love event from 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
The children will stuff care packages for BackPack Beginnings.
To sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/4090b4ea8a92ea6fe3-whats.
The Greensboro Youth Council is collecting new and gently used formal wear and accessories through Feb. 28 for the Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads programs. These programs give the items collected to middle and high school students for free so they can attend prom or other special events.
Shoes, jewelry, plus sized dresses, dress shirts and pants are the items needed most. All formal wear and shoes must be in wearable condition.
Drop-off locations and times:
- 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
- 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro.
- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, Polliwogs Children’s Boutique, 1722 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Shopping days will be March 26-27. There is no registration to receive formal wear.
For information, call 336-373-4351 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CamillesCloset.
The annual Cursive is Cool(R) contest kicked off on National Handwriting Day, celebrated Jan. 23 each year in honor of John Hancock’s birthday.
Students in first through sixth grades have the chance to test their cursive skills and their creativity in answering one of the questions presented. The contest deadline is March 15.
Winners will receive medals, certificates, new writing instruments, workbooks and accessories.
For information, visit www.cursiveiscool.com.
AARP TaxAide volunteers and Elon law students are offering free tax services from Feb. 4 to April 14 at 218 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Tax returns will be prepared for individuals and couples by IRS-trained volunteers and then filed electronically for free. This service is offered from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. While the service is mainly for low- to moderate-income people, especially those 60 and older, there is no age or income limits at this preparation site.
The service is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 336-252-8755 or visit www.elontaxapp.com.
High Point University will hold a Cell-Art Collaborative: Experiment Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Wanek School of Natural Sciences.
Young artists in the High Point community are invited to visit HPU research labs during Experiment Day to explore the ways science and art can be integrated.
Young artists will utilize the knowledge obtained and observations made to produce a work of art of their choice, which will be displayed at the Cell-Art Collaborative Showcase from 2 to 4 p.m. April 25 in the Wanek School of Natural Sciences.
To sign up to attend or participate, contact Veronica Segarra at vsegarra@highpoint.edu.
The Greensboro Science Center will host its first Sensory Friendly Night of the year from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18. This after-hours event is designed specifically for guests with sensory-related challenges, such as autism spectrum disorder, and their families.
Sensory Friendly Night tickets are free for GSC members and $5 per person for non-members ages 3 and older. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased the evening of the event and include admission to the museum and aquarium, with special quiet and activity zones, games and sensory backpacks available for loan. The zoo will not be open.
Guests are encouraged to visit the GSC’s website to access downloadable materials that will help prepare for the evening’s activities. Downloadable resources include a map that highlights locations of exhibits and activities as well as locations with sensory extremes, such as loud noises, unusual smells, and bright or dark lighting conditions. A printable photo board denoting the activities taking place throughout the evening is available so guests can build their own schedule prior to arrival. A social narrative is also online to prepare guests about what they can expect during their visit.
Additional Sensory Friendly Nights are scheduled for March 17, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20.
For information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
The Greensboro College Office of Admissions is offering information sessions from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 and 29, starting in the lobby of Cowan Humanities Building on campus.
Free parking is available behind the college’s Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
Prospective students and their families will be able to tour campus with a student and learn more about student opportunities at Greensboro College.
The event is free; advance registration is requested at www.greensboro.edu/visit-the-campus/saturday-tours-form.
For information, contact Julia Mallard at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5215.
Greensboro College is offering a paralegal certification education course from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and five Saturdays beginning Feb. 18 and running through June 11.
The program is an accelerated course that allows students to attain their state paralegal certification. Students must have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree to be eligible to attend Greensboro College’s 19-week program.
The course requires 190 contact hours and 300 overall hours. The in-class hours are reached by attending classes for four hours two nights a week, along with Saturday classes. Recent college graduates, career changers, individuals looking for a professional field and current legal assistants are encouraged to enroll.
The cost is $4,745 on an installment payment plan or $4,500 paid in full. The cost includes books and materials. To register, visit http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
For information, contact Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5760.
Achievers
Daisy Wyatt, a 17-year-old high school junior, has been invited to attend the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow beginning in February 2020. Having attended a Bolshoi Summer Intensive Program in New York this past summer, Wyatt was “singled out for her outstanding talent and was encouraged to apply to the academy.”
Having studied dance in other Greensboro venues, Wyatt began training with Artistic Motion School of Arts in 2011 when she was in third grade.
Wyatt, who attended Weaver Academy School of Performing Arts for dance her freshman and sophomore years, decided to do online schooling to focus on her love of classical ballet.
Awards
Students from Community Theatre of Greensboro and High Point Community Theatre won national awards and earned recognition at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, held Jan. 17-19 at The Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. The event brought together 7,000 students and educators from 128 educational musical theater groups representing 31 states, as well as Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Community Theatre of Greensboro won a Freddie G. Excellence in Acting award. A select group of students from Community Theatre of Greensboro joined their peers from Magic Curtain Productions to sing backup for Nick Christopher (“Hamilton”) on “I’ll Cover You” from “Rent The Musical”.
High Point Community Theatre student Jack Price won the Sharidan Giles Technical Theater Scholarship.
Community Theatre of Greensboro’s Anthony Costello, Chela Parris and Josh Thompson and High Point Community Theatre’s Julianna Byerly made it to the call-back for future Broadway Junior shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be released Broadway Junior musicals. The shoots will be taped in New York this summer.
Community Theatre of Greensboro’s Jackson Perry and Trinity Evans and High Point Community Theatre’s Jack Sargeant and Julianna Byerly were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, made up of outstanding performers attending the festival. The All-Stars performed a song during the closing ceremony for the 6,600 festival attendees.
Barton College’s School of Visual, Performing, and Communication Arts invited students in seventh through 12th grades from eastern and central North Carolina to submit artwork for the Scholastic Art Awards for Eastern/Central North Carolina exhibition.
Gold Key winners included: Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Younghun Sung; Greensboro Day School, Jimmy Belcher, Camden Snyder (six Gold Keys including American Visions Nominee for Wood Fired Ash Glaze Vase), Kyle Feinstein and Zoe Wen (two Gold Keys); Northwest Guilford High School, Madeline Seganish (two Gold Keys), Page High School, Nina Byerly; and Wheatmore High School, Chloe Everhart.
Silver Key winners included: Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Andrea Bull; Greensboro Day School, Chris Bair, Carolina Bostian, Tanya Qu, Caroline Zhang (two Silver Keys) and Alice Zhao; Northwest Guilford High School, Christy Ma; Weaver Academy, Cayla Ritchy (three Silver Keys); and Wheatmore High School, Adison Desgrosiellier.
Honorable mentions: Greensboro Day School, Greta Andersen (three), Chris Bair, Jimmy Belcher (two), Drew Bennett (two), Adrianna Bevis, Massimiliano Criscuolo, Kyle Feinstein (two), Sydney Jurney, Vickey Shi and Jingshu Wu (two); Kernersville Middle School, Camille Moody; Trinity High School, Grace Canoy; Page High School, Rosa Stancil; Weaver Academy, Cayla Ritchy; and Wheatmore High School, Ashton Abee and Hope Turbyfill.
Gold Key and Silver Key artworks will be exhibited Feb. 9-27 in the Barton Galleries. To see all the award winners, visit www.barton.edu/galleries/scholastic-art-awards.
Scholarships
Alliance Insurance is accepting video submissions for its annual Distracted Driving Scholarship Contest.
High school- or college-age students are encouraged to create a short video about distracted driving, then send it to Alliance by email or Dropbox to johnj@myallianceinsurance.com. The community will vote on the best video, and the top three students will win scholarships.
First prize is a $1,000 scholarship, second prize is $500 and third prize is $250.
Students can send their videos to Alliance Insurance Services through April 30; winners will be announced the first week in May.
For information, email johnj@myallianceinsurance.com or visit www.myallianceinsurance.com.
Londyn Hutchison, a senior at Southwest Guilford High School, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2020 semester.
Hutchison was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,000 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
