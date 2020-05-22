Activities
Biscuitville, in conjunction with Guilford Child Development and Partnership for Children of Guilford County, provided a donation of chicken tenders at two of GCD’s centers during their daily “grab ’n’ go” meal distribution to families.
Biscuitville has donated 250 cases of chicken tenders (43,750 pieces) to currently open child care facilities in Guilford County serving essential workers and to families in need.
Announcements
Shayne Maggard, a rising junior at High Point University majoring in theater and Spanish with a minor in musical theatre, is recording videos of herself in an old Snow White costume and wig for parents to show to their children during the pandemic.
The Kernersville native has recorded more than 50 videos and has sent them to various locations as far as Colorado. Maggard has sent video greetings to children as young as 1, to college students and to beauty pageant contestants for encouragement.
If you would like Maggard to make a personalized video, email her at trinity shaynem@yahoo.com with the subject line “Snow White Video.” Include the name of the person the video should be addressed to, their age, any specific message you would like in the video and what email address or mobile number to send it to.
The UNC Board of Governors recently modified the minimum eligibility standards for admission. A student who earns at least a 2.5 weighted high school GPA or a minimum test score on either the ACT (19) or the SAT (1010) is now eligible for review by any of the 16 UNC system universities. A student must still take either the ACT or the SAT to be considered for admission, and all applicants must submit a valid score as part of their application to any individual institution.
In addition, although the three major advanced courses testing entities have modified procedures for administering tests and calculating scores, the UNC system’s policy on granting credit for satisfactory performance on advanced course examinations (including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Cambridge) will remain the same. Any student who earns a qualifying minimum score will earn due credit.
To take a virtual tour of any of the 16 UNC system universities, visit www.northcarolina.edu/our-17-campuses/virtual-reality-campus-tours.
The Guilford Education Alliance is working with other local organizations to capture what the pandemic experience looks like from a student’s perspective.
To kick off the project, the alliance partnered with Backpack Beginnings to distribute 2,300 school-supply kits that included project instructions. Kits were handed out at 32 schools in the Guilford County school system that are Grab-and-Go food distribution sites on May 8.
Students can submit work by email by sending it to MyStory@GEANC.org. Students can also submit work using a form on the alliance’s website at www.GEANC.org/MyStory.
The alliance is collecting submissions and partnering with Greensboro and High Point museums to curate the work and share it with the wider community now and in the future.
Students who submit work will receive a coupon for a free Biscuitville biscuit as a thank-you.
Community partners for the project include Backpack Beginnings, the Greensboro Historical Museum, the Greensboro Children’s Museum, the High Point Museum and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. The soon-to-open High Point Children’s Museum is also working with the group.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with “A Child Is Missing.” The “A Child Is Missing” Alert Program and Recovery Center supports law enforcement agencies nationwide in the early search and recovery of missing persons. “A Child Is Missing” can assist in the first hours of their disappearance in all missing cases, such as children that are abducted, lost, wandered off, run away, elderly, mentally challenged, college students or disabled individuals. These cases don’t need to meet the Amber Alert or Silver Alert criteria.
Upon request from law enforcement agencies, “A Child Is Missing” can initiate the alert calls to the area surrounding the last location of the missing person. There is an individually recorded message giving the description of the missing person and telephone number for people to call law enforcement directly with information on sightings.
To register to receive alerts, visit https://achild ismissing.org.
Awards
The following members of UNCG’s Class of 2020 have been recognized by the Bryan School of Business and Economics for their outstanding performance:
The Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key is awarded to the baccalaureate graduates from the academic year with the highest academic average for the four years of study in business and economics. Local students included: Danielle Brooke Chisholm, Haley Ellyse Milligan, Cynthya Nunez, James M. Patton, Hayden Rebecca Thomas and Linsey Nicole Wade.
The Dean’s Service Award recognizes graduating students who have provided exemplary service to the Bryan School, UNCG or the community. The minimum GPA required to receive this award is a 2.5 for undergraduates. Local recipients included: Jorge Antonio Alamillo, Walter Edward Johnson and Holly Christine Shields.
The Bryan Outstanding Student Award recognizes graduating students who have enriched the Bryan School’s learning environment as an ambassador through their professional and service activities, and their commitment to and support of other students. Hong Qiu received the Graduate Award; Benjamin Devoe Thornburg received the Undergraduate Award.
The Bryan School of Business and Economics Medals for Academic Excellence is awarded to graduating baccalaureate and master’s students who have achieved academic excellence. Undergraduates must achieve a grade point average of 3.90 or better on coursework completed within the Bryan School of Business and Economics and finish in the top five percent of Bryan School graduates in their class. Graduate students must achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.90 or better in their program of study. Local Graduate Award recipients included: Benjamin Carl Cassidy, Jordan Perkins Cassidy, John Matthew Czarnowski, Nigel Thomas Espey, Cassidy Lynn Hodge, Richard G. Johnson III, Cassandra Lee McDaniel, Vani Supriya Mukthapuram, Michael Pennucci, Harshada Snehal Prabhu, Hong Qiu and Maryam Raja. Local Undergraduate Award recipients: Danielle Brooke Chisholm, Haley Ellyse Milligan, Cynthya Nunez, James M. Patton, Hayden Rebecca Thomas, Benjamin Devoe Thornburg, Linsey Nicole Wade and Michelle Dami Yu.
North Greenville University’s 2020 Awards Day Chapel service planned for April 13 was canceled because of the observance of COVID-19 guidelines. The annual recognition honors students, faculty and staff for excellence.
Ethan Hyatt from Randleman received the Wade H. Hale Baptist Collegiate Ministry Award. Each year a student and a member of the university’s faculty and staff are recognized to honor their unsung service to the Baptist Collegiate Ministry and the university community in memory of Wade H. Hale, a former professor at the school and Baptist Student Union director, who died in 2011.
During Muhlenberg College’s honors convocation, Kalie Jamieson of Greensboro received the Lucille Cafouros Award in anthropology for the most outstanding contribution to the study of anthropology. The convocation, held virtually, is formal academic ceremony designed to honor and celebrate leadership and scholarly excellence and achievement.
Shane Brown of Greensboro, a senior at Colorado College, received the David and Karen Cowperthwaite Award for Excellence in Music and CCSGA Involved Student of the Year Award during Colorado College’s Honors Convocation, held virtually this year on May 14. The traditional ceremony celebrates outstanding students, faculty and staff and includes the bestowing of departmental awards, all-college awards and awards from the CC Student Government Association.
Brown is a music major.
Scholarships
The Goodnight Scholars Program at N.C. State has revealed the 70 recipients selected for its Class of 2024.
Local recipients include: Muskan Aslam and Hyunmin Kim, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T; Thushan Fernando, Guilford Technical Community College; Sydney Lucas, Northern Guilford High School; and Brendan Yoo, Page High School.
The scholarship is valued at $20,500 per year for up to four years ($82,000) for traditional students and three years ($61,500) for transfer students. Both cohorts receive access to a comprehensive student development program that includes weekly programming, exclusive travel opportunities and enrichment grant funding.
Ten Randolph Community College students recently received $500 scholarships thanks to the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation’s Bridge to Career Program.
Scholars are: James Caruso, Jean-Luc Lindsey, April Newsom, Julie Plourde and Zachary Webb in Emergency Medical Technician Basic; and Brandon Burger, Dalton Flowers, Stephen Johnson, John Lutz and Jose Valencia in basic law enforcement training.
