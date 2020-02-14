Announcements
Kelly Starling Lyons, author of “Sing a Song: How Lift Every Voice Inspired Generations,” will commemorate Black History Month while celebrating the power of music at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Morehead Elementary School and at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Brooks Global Elementary School. Students will enjoy a joyful chorus of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Feb. 12 marked the 120th anniversary of the first time the song was sung.
Teachers at each school have been exploring the author’s books with their students in anticipation of her visit. The Greensboro Bound Literary Organization arranged the visits and donated books to each school.
***
Diya Abdo, newly appointed director of the Center for New North Carolinians at UNCG, is the featured speaker of the N.C. Global Leadership’s annual dinner at 6 p.m. March 23 at the O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.
The cost is $48.50 per person. Register at www.ncgloballeadership.org/annual-dinner.
Abdo has published fiction, poetry, creative non-fiction and essays with a focus on Arab female writers and cross-cultural translation of autobiography. She founded Every Campus a Refuge, an initiative which calls on every college and university around the world to host one refugee family on their campus grounds and to assist them in resettlement.
***
The Pointe! Studio of Dance, in association with Elise Jonell Performance Ensemble, will present “Let My People Go” at 2 and 7 p.m. March 7 and at 3 p.m. March 8 at N.C. A&T’s Harrison Auditorium, 1601 E. Market St. in Greensboro.
This is an all dance interpretation of the 1998 DreamWorks Animation film, “The Prince of Egypt.”
Tickets range from $17 to $95.
To purchase tickets, call 336-292-6949 or visit https://letmypeoplego2020.eventbrite.com.
***
Greensboro Day School’s middle school students will perform “Frozen Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29 and 2 p.m. March 1 in the school’s Sloan Theatre.
Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults and go on sale Monday, Feb. 17, at greensboroday.org/tickets. This musical is suitable for all ages.
***
An Attitude of Gratitude, a local nonprofit, provides school supplies such as paper, glue, crayons, shoes, clothes and more to students who are living in poverty.
The nonprofit has plans to adopt Hope Academy School for its back-to-school program, which fills backpacks with school supplies.
The nonprofit will accept school supply donations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro.
To send a check or gift card, make checks payable to An Attitude of Gratitude and mail them to K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St., Greensboro, NC 27403.
The donations will benefit more than 200 children.
For information, call 336-854-6206.
***
Greensboro Parks and Recreation is giving away one free week of summer camp, up to a $250 value, at this year’s Summer Camp Fair. The first 100 families in attendance will also receive free summer survival kits of Parks and Recreation swag. The camp fair will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro. All Parks and Recreation summer camps will be open for registration March 2.
Learn more about summer camps and register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamps.
***
Moore Music Company is holding a new music class, Group Ukulele I (beginner level) for children ages 5 to 8. The class will meet from 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Saturdays beginning March 7 at Moore Music Company’s performance space, Studio 615, located at the store at 615 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
This introductory class will be offered for beginner musicians. Over the course of 12 weeks, students will learn the basics of playing the ukulele, ensemble singing and music theory. The class will culminate in a student showcase June 6.
The cost is $250. To register, call 336-274-4636.
Grants
Elon University’s Habitat for Humanity Campus Chapter is one of 20 groups around the country that was selected to receive a grant from State Farm. The campus chapter has been awarded $10,000 and must raise a matching amount.
A Habitat campus chapter is a student-led, student-initiated organization on a high school or college campus that partners with the local Habitats to build, raise funds, advocate and educate to support the work of Habitat for Humanity.
Elon University’s Campus Chapter has partnered with Alamance County’s Habitat for Humanity since 1989 and will use the grant funds for construction costs of this year’s home.
This year’s scheduled fundraising activities include a profit share, a car wash and the chapter’s third annual Stud-a-Thon which is in partnership with Elon’s Interfraternity Council to engage the fraternity men in service and fundraising for Habitat.
To support this endeavor, visit https://grouprev.com/ElonStudaThon2020.
***
N.C. A&T received $50,000 from Downtown Greensboro that will go toward prototyping and deploying two self-driving shuttles. The funds will be allocated to the newly established North Carolina Transportation Center of Excellence in Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technology at A&T’s college of engineering.
***
Elon Law’s Emergency Legal Services Program, a resource that has assisted women and children in Guilford and Alamance counties, has been renewed for another two years through a $1.2 million grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission.
The program, a resource embedded within both counties’ respective Family Justice Centers, aids victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence and elder abuse by providing legal consultations and help with drafting complaints for restraining orders and child custody issues.
Scholarships
Carole Fanning, of Canton, Ga., has pledged $1 million to High Point University, to create an endowed scholarship honoring her late husband, Bill, an HPU alumnus who died in May 2019.
Recipients of the William F., ’67, and Carole P. Fanning Endowed Scholarship Fund will be selected from the rising members of the sophomore, junior and senior classes at HPU who have demonstrated financial need.
***
UNCG senior Majesty Drumwright is one of three students selected for Insight Into Diversity’s Study Abroad Scholarship for Underrepresented Students, which helps fund students who may not traditionally have the opportunity to study abroad.
Drumwright, a double major in Spanish and international and global studies, will travel to Montevideo, Uruguay, to further her studies. She has worked mentoring African American students in Title I schools and will carry this experience into her time in Uruguay.
Activities
High Point University students recently had the opportunity to learn from Apple co-founder and HPU’s Innovator in Residence Steve Wozniak, who has served as HPU’s Innovator in Residence since 2016.
Discussing a myriad of topics, from life skills to finding your passion and harnessing it to move the world forward, Wozniak kicked off the day with an interactive Q&A session in HPU’s Webb School of Engineering.
After speaking with engineering students, Wozniak made his way to Congdon Hall’s Callicutt Auditorium for the Leadership Summit, moderated by Bill Gentry, HPU’s director of career and professional development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.