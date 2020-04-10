Scholarships
Greensboro College’s Office of Financial Aid has announced a new scholarship for students from the greater Greensboro area.
The Stay Local Scholarship is available to freshmen entering in fall 2020 who are attending high school in Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Forsyth, Randolph, Rockingham and Stokes counties, and to any students attending high school in Guilford County who are not receiving Say Yes Guilford scholarships.
Students who are eligible for the Federal Pell Grant according to the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will receive a combination of federal, state and institutional gift aid equal to the amount of full tuition.
Students who are not eligible for the Federal Pell Grant could receive a Stay Local Scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,500, based on financial need.
To qualify, students must:
- Apply and be accepted as a first-time freshman student at Greensboro College for fall 2020.
- Graduate from a public or private high school in any one of the eight designated counties.
- File a 2020-21 FAFSA using Greensboro College’s code number: 002930.
Applying to Greensboro College is free, as is filling out the FAFSA.
For information, call 336-272-7102, Ext. 5217 or email financialaid@greensboro.edu.
Announcements
During its 50th reunion, UNCG’s class of 1967 established the Student Assistance Fund for Emergencies to help students facing unexpected needs that may jeopardize their higher education goals. This includes assistance for travel, food, medical bills, technology that will facilitate online learning and other urgent needs.
Since UNCG’s Annual Giving Office put out the call to help students who found themselves with unanticipated needs because of the COVID-19 crisis, the fund has received 44 gifts that equal almost $4,000. All these donations will go directly to students in need.
To donate, call 336-334-3376 or visit www.northcarolina.edu/StudentAid.
Achievers
Three Elon Law students — Zechariah Etheridge, Andrew Tawiah and Kelsie Wiltse — have accepted invitations for the North Carolina Bar Association’s Minorities in the Profession 1L Summer Associate Program, which is coordinated through its Minorities in the Profession Committee.
The program promotes diversity and inclusion in the legal profession by placing accomplished first-year students into top internships.
***
STEM Early College at N.C. A&T beat Penn-Griffin School for the Arts to win Say Yes Guilford’s Scholarship Registration Competition. The school will receive $1,000 to use in the counseling department and bragging rights for the year.
The competition began in February with all 28 Guilford County Schools’ high schools in head-to-head competition to see which would increase Say Yes registration by the highest percentage. Week after week STEM took out their opponent increasing the percentage of seniors registering for Say Yes Guilford to 69%.
Twenty-one graduates of the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T attended college in 2018-19 with Say Yes Guilford support, an impact of more than $146,000.
Over the course of the March Madness Competition, Say Yes Guilford saw a 10% increase in overall scholarship registration. Say Yes Guilford encourages every GCS senior to register for the scholarships. Registration is open through June 1 at sayyesguilford.org.
***
Sixteen members of Greensboro College’s Class of 2021 have been designated student marshals for the 2020-2021 academic year. Local students include Parker L. Spesock of High Point and Hannah Nicole Williamson of Julian.
Student marshals are the students with the highest-ranking grade-point averages in the junior class. They conduct ceremonies at the college, including the baccalaureate/cap and gown and commencement.
Activities
Westchester Country Day School students have created a video to encourage people in China and other areas affected by the spread of COVID-19. View the video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/CmPhMl4ngyo.
The video features WCDS Upper School students singing “Let the World Filled with Love,” a familiar song in China. It shows Lower School students writing positive notes in Chinese characters and sharing encouraging messages in Mandarin. Their messages include “Stay Strong” and “Keep Fighting.”
Dynasty Rui, a senior international student, and Mandarin teacher Shuang Xie worked together to coordinate the video project during February. The idea came as China faced its peak outbreak, yet the message holds true for other countries now affected, including the United States.
Following an extended spring break, Westchester students and teachers are continuing their classes remotely through distance learning.
***
High Point University’s Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics and director of the Culp Planetarium, and Erin Brady, planetarium manager, have created an online classroom for students and community children to access while they are home from school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone is encouraged to tune in by visiting the website www.highpoint.edu/planetarium/public-shows/remote-outreach.
The online classrooms from HPU’s Culp Planetarium include releasing flat-screen versions of some of the full dome movies, pre-recorded sky shows tailored to K-12 schools in the Triad, producing other short videos discussing astronomical terms and other concepts, and announcing astronomical events the community can observe from their backyards.
***
High Point University’s Mobile Lab is providing a variety of resources online for children to engage in, as well as the opportunity to schedule Meet-A-Scientist virtual sessions. Anyone can access the online activities by visiting www.highpoint.edu/community/mobilelab/#tab2.
Activities include coloring pages where children can submit their page via email and receive a certificate of completion; a virtual Meet-a-Scientist opportunity; and two Cell Art Collaborative events that are happening throughout April that include an online showcase of science-inspired artwork and a keynote presentation featuring HPU alumna Casey Garr, founder of Garr Biomedical Visuals.
***
Elon University’s natural sciences departments have donated nearly 20,000 nitrile gloves and 75 surgical masks to Alamance Regional Medical Center.
Erica Mena, science lab manager for the biology and environmental studies departments, organized the donation from biology, environmental studies, chemistry and physics labs in McMichael Science Center.
***
Crossroads: Pathways to Success has shifted its Saturday mentoring program which helps high school males with college preparation, interview skills, etiquette, community service and more to an online platform.
Fourteen students from around the city participated April 4.
Mike Kearney was the guest speaker of the virtual workshop. He discussed his work as a military veteran, licensed private pilot, entrepreneur, founder of Project Broken Wings and his current efforts to become an ordained minister.
After the workshop, each student received a pizza and 2-liter soda.
***
High Point University’s Shirley Disseler, STEM coordinator and associate professor of elementary and middle grades education, and HPU students have created an online math class for children to access while they’re home from school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents and children in grades K-8 are encouraged to access “Brick Math with Dr. D” by visiting www.youtube.com/channel/UCxw9yBuhONPDZ38BQkIQGjg.
In each video, Disseler uses LEGO bricks and base plates to teach children subtraction, addition, multiplication and other engaging activities.
Gifts
Brady Services recently donated 92 laptops to the Laptop Project, an initiative started by Guilford Education Alliance and Technology for the Future to provide laptops to Guilford County Schools students who might not have technology at home to enable online learning.
GCS leaders are identifying students who need laptops and facilitating the distribution. So far, 2,000 laptops have been given out and another 4,200 are in production.
Those wishing to donate to the Laptop Project can make a contribution at www.GEANC.org/donate or mail a check to GEA 311 Ponoma Drive, Suite E, Greensboro, NC 27407. GEA is working on a process to receive donations of individual laptops. Information will be posted at www.GEANC.org once a process is set up.
Parents of GCS students who need laptops for home use should contact their child’s schools.
