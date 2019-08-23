Activities
High Point University students assembled 150 bikes and presented them to local children as a Welcome Week activity on Monday, Aug. 19.
“You’ve only been on this campus for one day, and you’ve already built a bike for someone,” said HPU President Nido Qubein. “Last night, you were in this gym together signing the University Honor Code ... And today, you’ve done that.”
Announcements
The Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra program will hold auditions by appointment Sept. 13-15 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. There are openings for all orchestral instruments. The program is open to all young musicians through high school, with additional string programs available for younger students.
Audition appointments may be made by emailing education@greensborosymphony.org or by visiting www.GSYO.org/join. There is a $15 fee to audition and if accepted, tuition for the year is $300 ($200 for string ensembles). Full and partial scholarships are available.
***
Dr. Mae Jemison, a NASA astronaut, engineer and physician who became the first woman of color to travel to space, will deliver High Point University’s 2020 commencement May 9.
While commencement is a private event for HPU graduates and their family members, it will be streamed live at www.highpoint.edu/live.
***
The Greensboro Cultural Center has announced the following drama classes for youth:
- Time for Technique: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Nov. 18. For ages 13 and older. Learn Stanislavski’s method for acting. $95.
- Comedy and Combat: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16. For ages 9 and older. Learn the art of stage combat. $95.
- Mini-Musical, Willy Wonka: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16. For ages 9-15. Students will learn singing techniques, Broadway dancing and acting. $90.
- Story Theatre: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16. For ages 6-8. Will introduce children to acting, expression, ensemble work and movement. Students will create a script and turn it into a performance. $90.
All classes will be held at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
To register, call 336-335-6426 or visit www.thedramacenter.com.
Fellowships
The NBCC Foundation, an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors, recently selected Camila Angélica Pulgar Guzmán of Winston-Salem for the National Board for Certified Counselors Minority Fellowship Program. As an NBCC MFP Fellow, Guzmán will receive funding and training to support her education and facilitate her service to underserved minority populations.
The NBCC MFP is made possible by a grant awarded to the NBCC Foundation by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The foundation administers the MFP, including training and collaboration activities, such as webinars, that are open to all national certified counselors. The goal of the program is to strengthen the infrastructure that engages diverse individuals in counseling and increases the number of professional counselors providing effective, culturally competent services to underserved populations.
Guzmán is a graduate of N.C. A&T and is a student and graduate of UNCG, where she is pursuing a doctoral degree in the counseling education and supervision program.