High Point University students had a lot of Valentines at this year’s Special Populations Valentine’s Day Dance hosted by HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children and the city of High Point Parks and Recreation Department.
HPU’s SCEC, which includes majors across HPU, is made up of students who share a common interest in promoting awareness and providing support for individuals with disabilities. The group plans to host a dance in the fall.
Clarice Sigsworth, a High Point University AmeriCorps VISTA, created the Washington Street Music and Movement Collective, an afterschool program that teaches children between the ages of 6 and 10 how to play musical instruments like the saxophone, flute and clarinet. The program is a part of D-UP, a local nonprofit and afterschool program aimed at teaching children how to live healthy lifestyles.
Sigsworth teaches the group of children every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon beginning at 3:20 p.m. at the Hayden-Harman Foundation on Washington Street in High Point. The program will continue through April where the children will play in a recital for the public.
Sigsworth was inspired to create a woodwind ensemble because of John Coltrane, a saxophonist, who grew up in High Point.
High Point University welcomed 5,000 visitors to campus for this year’s Winter Family Weekend on Feb. 14-16.
The weekend included a Life Skills Update from HPU President Nido Qubein, a Career Networking Fair for students, a conversation Qubein had with Dean Cain filmed for public television, Culp Planetarium shows, athletic events, tours and other entertainment.
High Point University will partner with the YWCA High Point to celebrate the city’s diverse community of women at the International Women’s Day Celebration. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at the YWCA of High Point. The event is free and open to the public.
International Women’s Day is a worldwide celebration acknowledging the contributions of women to society and the importance of gender equality.
The event will include food, music and performances, and connect women from all over the world who live in High Point.
A children’s zone will be available for children to enjoy arts, crafts, games and face painting.
The event will also feature research, coursework and service projects from HPU Women’s and Gender Studies courses.
The local celebration goes along with this year’s global International Women’s Day theme, “Each for Equal,” which encourages communities to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements.
The Greensboro Contemporary Jewish Museum opened Feb. 20, in the Greensboro Project Space at 219 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro. It will remain open until March 13.
The exhibit features items from local Jewish residents who were prompted: “Please share a personal object imbued with significance to you as a Jew.”
The museum was created by the Jewish studies program artist-in-residence, Shoshana Gugenheim Kedem, in collaboration with UNCG’s Jewish studies program, religious studies department, college of visual and performing arts, Greensboro Project Space and the greater Greensboro Jewish community.
The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays though it will be closed March 2-6.
For information, visit www.greensborocjm.org.
Students from Community Theatre of Greensboro won national awards and earned additional recognition at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival West, held Feb. 7-9 at Wells Fargo Pavilion in Sacramento.
The Junior Theater Festival West united 2,200 students and educators from 48 educational musical theater groups representing 15 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, England and South Korea.
The group won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award and Madison Barrier won a Freddie G Outstanding Performance by an Individual Performer award.
Students presented selections from Disney’s “Frozen JR. “for Mary-Catherine Chambliss, program director of Manhattan Youth at The Anderson School in New York City and assistant choreographer for instructional choreography videos with MTI; Ryan Macaulay, musical director and producer of JTF Europe; and music director and educator Derek Bowley (Kennedy Center tour and premiere of The Phantom Tollbooth, world premiere of “The Trumpet of the Swan” at the Kennedy Center).
Jack Fresina and Carlie Shaner made it to the call-back for future shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be released musicals. The shoots will be taped in New York this summer.
The scouts were on the lookout for outstanding students, 125 of whom made it to the final call-back for iTheatrics resident choreographer Steven G. Kennedy. The final cast will be determined later this year. These videos will be used in tens of thousands of schools across the country and internationally.
Fresina and Abigail McDaniel were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, made up of outstanding performers attending the festival. The All-Stars performed a song during the closing ceremony for the 2,200 festival attendees.
North Carolina high school students from 25 counties will take the stage at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Triad Stage in Greensboro to compete in the annual statewide Poetry Out Loud competition.
Local students who will be competing in the state semifinals include Lea Chicosky of Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, Chloe Redfern of The Point College Preparatory and Leadership Academy, and Ytossie Graves of Rockingham Early College High School.
The competition brings together students with an interest in poetry, spoken word and theater, as well as students just discovering the power of recitation who learn about poetry — both classic and contemporary — through memorization, performance and competition.
Students from N.C. schools vied to make it to the Feb. 22 state semi-finals and finals through classroom lessons and competitions and district competitions held last fall. The state winner will advance to the national Poetry Out Loud finals on April 27-29 in Washington.
