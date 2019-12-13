Achievers
Morgan Steiner, a second-year doctoral physical therapy student, presented research at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists Conference in Orlando earlier this year.
Steiner’s case report focused on an innovative approach of using thoracic spine and rib cage joint mobilizations as a treatment for a patient with a 10-year history of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. A hallmark of POTS syndrome is an increased heart rate, in addition to difficulty with blood pressure regulation, when a person changes positions from sitting to standing. Steiner and her co-author, Dr. Stephen M. Shaffer, highlighted in their poster presentation this unique intervention. The authors believe this is the first case report to demonstrate a downward trend in POTS symptoms after manual therapy to the thoracic spine and rib cage.
Activities
High Point University students recently gathered to stuff 750 stockings for the Salvation Army’s annual Stuff a Stocking Campaign.
Students filled stockings with toys, school supplies, toiletries and more. Each year, HPU’s Student Government Association invites students to support this initiative, which is part of the university’s annual 110,000 hours of community service.
***
High Point University students acted as Santa’s helpers by purchasing more than $17,500 in toys for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.
HPU’s Board of Stewards organized several shopping events to purchase toys, clothes and necessities for 175 children from 77 families in the High Point community.
The Board of Stewards partnered with 29 campus organizations, including staff, the Student Government Association, Greek Life and other campus clubs. The money was raised through fall chapel offerings and other fundraising initiatives.
***
Pennybyrn retirement community was full of poems and laughter Dec. 6. Through High Point University’s LifeLines program, students provided poetry readings, interactive performances of poems and stories and holiday music singalongs.
HPU’s LifeLines is a program dedicated to engaging elder adults, particularly those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia, in communal poetry writing to aid memory and elevate overall physical and psychological wellbeing.
HPU students also presented Pennybyrn residents with a published collection of their creative works.
***
High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences held its third annual “An Impact Beyond Life” memorial service honoring the Willed Body Program donors Dec. 6. The service honored the donors who have helped educate HPU students in 2019.
Through the Willed Body Program, donors contribute to the education of future health care providers in HPU’s academic programs, while also receiving a high level of care in their end-of-life planning.
HPU students from each of the three CSHS graduate programs — physician assistant studies, physical therapy and athletic training — as well as undergraduate students studying advanced anatomy, attended the event. The donor families participated in a reception after the service and were able to interact with the students.
Announcements
Greensboro Day School will retire the #21 basketball jersey of Tamera Thorpe today, Dec. 13, after the girls basketball game against Ravenscroft School in Dillard Gymnasium on the campus of Greensboro Day School. The on-court ceremony is expected to begin at 6:45 p.m.
Thorpe is a 2015 graduate of Greensboro Day School, a 2019 graduate of the University of North Georgia, and is a graduate student at the University of North Georgia studying kinesiology.
Thorpe holds numerous Greensboro Day School girls basketball records including most points scored in a game (38), most field goals made in a game (14), most free throws made in a game (14), most 3-point shots made in a game (5), and is the girls single-season record-holder for points scored in a season (568). She is also Greensboro Day School’s all-time leading scorer (boys or girls) with a total of 2,248 points scored. While at GDS, Thorpe also was a member of the track team and holds the school record for the 4x100 relay, set in 2013.
Thorpe’s jersey is the first girls basketball jersey to be retired and only the sixth jersey in the 50-year history of Greensboro Day School, joining Wayne Robinson 1976 (boys basketball), Thomas Roberts 1989 (boys basketball), Justin Gainey 1996 (boys basketball), Sarah Pickens 1998 (girls soccer), and Jonathan Campbell 2012 (boys soccer).
***
The Bennett Belles will host a Candlelight Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Annie Pfeiffer Chapel, 900 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Performing at this free event will be the Bennett College Choir, featured soloists and members of a local community mass choir.
For information, call 336-553-1803.
***
Greensboro College will hold an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 in Lea Center in main building for people interested in certification education programs in human relations, paralegal work and project management.
For information, visit the certification web page at www.greensboro.edu/academics/certification-innovative-programs. The open house is free; advance registration is requested using the form at the bottom of the certification web page.
For information, contact Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5760 or suzanne.suddarth@greensboro.edu.
***
UNCG’s School of Education is recruiting 20 highly committed instructional leaders for Principal Preparation for Excellence and Equity in Rural Schools who will make up its third cohort for 2020-2022. PPEERS candidates will be selected through a rigorous two-stage process — the district application is due Jan. 31 and the UNCG application is due March 7. PPEERS seeks to recruit candidates who reflect the diversity of the districts served by the program.
Supported by the North Carolina Alliance for School Leader Development, PPEERS is a partnership between UNCG, 11 rural school districts (Chatham, Davidson, Lee, Lincoln, Montgomery, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stanley and Surry counties), as well as the UNCG Moss Street Partnership School. The program recruits and prepares committed educators to serve as school leaders in rural school districts.
For information, visit soe.uncg.edu/ppeers.
Grants
Autism Unbound donated $1,000 to the Grimsley Army JROTC for the annual Military Ball.
The Grimsley Army JROTC squadron hosts an annual Military Ball to which the squadron invites all exception children students. It’s not often that EC students get the opportunity to attend homecoming or prom for a variety of reasons. These reasons may be the lights are too bright or flashy, the music is too loud or pulsing, or they are not invited.
The Military Ball provides an opportunity for the EC students to experience a formal dinner and to dance with their peers when they may not normally have that opportunity. The cadets petitioned Autism Unbound for a donation to help fund the event.
***
The High Point Arts Council is accepting applications for its Teacher Arts Project Grants through Jan. 6. These grants are available to public, private and charter schools serving High Point and Jamestown students in kindergarten through 12th-grades.
The purpose of these grants is to bring the arts alive to students through various arts programs and to bring artists of all types into the classrooms. Projects that integrate the arts with curriculum and those that hire multicultural artists are given extra consideration.
For information, 336-889-2787, Ext. 22 or visit www.highpointarts.org/arts/grants/teacher-arts-projects.
***
The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to UNCG’s School of Nursing to bring innovative nursing practices to at-risk students at Moss Street Partnership School in Reidsville.
The grant will be funded for four years, running through 2023. The School of Nursing will use a portion of the funds to help Moss Street Partnership School develop a position for a full-time health coordinator/nurse. The grant also will support the creation of a nurse health center at the elementary school and a new clinical practice site for UNCG undergraduate nursing students to receive hands-on training.
Moss Street Partnership School is operated by UNCG in partnership with Rockingham County Schools. The additional funding will give nursing students the opportunity to collaborate with other health professionals to make a positive contribution with an at-risk population in a rural and underserved community.
Honors
Beta Theta Rho, Randolph Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, recently inducted 60 new members and celebrated its 20th anniversary as a student organization at the college during its fall induction ceremony.
Local students who were inducted included the following:
Archdale:
- Jessica Anguiano
- Greensboro: Crystal Crews Price
- High Point: Jackson Davis McCroskey, Courtney Ann Roach
- Liberty: Erika Alejo Pacheco, Rhonda Simpson Hargis
- Pleasant Garden: Jennifer Anne Tallant
