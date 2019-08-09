Achievers
Randolph Early College High School student Yasmin Cervantes of Liberty was sworn in July 15 as Randolph Community College’s next student trustee. Cervantes is the first-ever RECHS student to serve as RCC Student Government Association president.
Activities
Tate Furr of Greensboro arrived July 31 in Hilo, Hawaii, after a 25-day Pacific Ocean voyage from San Diego as a crew member on the historic wooden sailboat the Golden Rule.
The Golden Rule is a project of Veterans For Peace and aims to advance opposition to nuclear weapons and war.
Furr, who is a sailing instructor teaching youth to sail on the Neuse River, will begin his sophomore year at Appalachian State University this fall and plans to major in marketing.
For information, visit www.vfpgoldenruleproject.org.
***
Randolph County teachers and students participated in three Pathways Camps in June that were organized by Randolph Community College, the Randolph County School System and the Asheboro City Schools.
The second AMP (Advanced Manufacturing Pathway) Camp, and the inaugural HIP (Health Industry Pathway) and APP (Agricultural Production Pathway) camps had students visit industry-specific local businesses and participate in classroom learning labs designed to provide real-world experiences. Teachers also got to experience classroom learning labs designed to introduce them to real-world projects. The camps were free for rising seventh- and eighth-graders and local teachers.
The camps are part of Pathways to Prosperity — a collaboration of schools and local businesses working together to help local students establish a career in Randolph County.
For details, visit www.randolph.edu/pathways-to-prosperity.html.
Interns
High Point University rising senior Catherine Ford is gaining political experience this summer as a public affairs and media intern at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington.
Ford, a political science major and strategic communication minor, is tasked with tracking and following media coverage for the entire organization, while attending hearings and meetings with Robert Lighthizer, the United States Trade Representative.
Grants
UNCG’s Bryan School of Business and Economics was awarded a $100,000 gift from VF Foundation to create a new virtual collaboratory for sustainable business practices. The gift will support the school’s new and ongoing efforts to educate students about this topic through activities such as guest lectures, class projects, industry and community workshops, faculty research, and a sustainability symposium.
Nancy Hodges, head of the department of consumer, apparel and retail studies, will lead the school’s participation in the collaboratory.
Announcements
The Music Academy of North Carolina will offer Student Showcase Recitals at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the MANC Performance Hall, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100 in Greensboro. Recitals are free and open to the public.
There will be a Faculty and Friends Concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Proceeds will support the academy’s student scholarship fund.
Also, the academy has planned a fall open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24.
For information, call 336-379-8748.
***
The Stoney Creek YMCA in Whitsett will host a yard sale for Bright Beginnings from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at 954-D Golf House Road West in Whitsett.
Bright Beginnings is a program that collects school supplies and backpacks. These items are distributed during the orientations at McLeansville and Sedalia elementary schools.
For information, email sydney.herron@ymcagreensboro.org or visit www.ymcagreensboro.org/bright-beginnings.
***
New Garden Friends School will hold story time for toddlers and preschool-age children from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 in the school library.
Children will enjoy stories, songs and crafts at the school, at 1128 New Garden Road in Greensboro. The story time is free and open to the public.
For information, contact Chris Skidmore at 336-299-0964 or cskidmore@ngfs.org.