Achievers
A High Point University student has been selected as a top college vocalist and will compete in a national singing competition later this month.
Rising junior Jerry Hurley, a Kernersville native, has been invited to compete in the classical category of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition. He is one of 14 freshman and sophomore men to advance from competitions held during the 2018-19 academic year.
Hurley, who studies music with a focus in voice, placed first in the Mid-Atlantic competition. After submitting a video entry, he was selected to compete in the national semifinals from June 27-29 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
At the national competition, Hurley will sing three songs — “Take, O’ Take Those Lips Away” by Roger Quilter, “An Die Musik” by Franz Schubert and “Una Furtiva Lagrima” by Gaetano Donizetti from the opera “L’elisir D’amore” — in a private audition with a panel of judges. He will also participate in the NATS National Summer Workshop.
***
More than 350 students, advisers and parents from across North Carolina gathered at the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh this spring for the 2019 Tar Heel Junior Historian Association Annual Convention. The all-day event was to help young people appreciate and understand North Carolina’s history.
Workshops at the April 26 convention connected to the 2018–19 themes of Tar Heel Junior Historian magazine: North Carolina’s three geographic regions and the 1960s. Highlights included playwright Mike Wiley’s interactive performance of “Breach of Peace” and guided tours of the museum’s newest exhibits, One Giant Leap: North Carolina and the Space Race.
The awards ceremony recognized junior historians for outstanding projects submitted in THJHA contests. The contests encourage students to research the historical significance of people, places and events in their own communities.
Locally, the Lincoln Historians from Academy at Lincoln won first place in the group Video Documentary Contest in the intermediate division for its entry, “The Battle of Guilford Courthouse.”
A winner from the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum was also named: Sunny Licklider won first place in the Exhibit/Art Contest in the elementary division for her John White’s Watercolor Paintings of North Carolina entry.
Announcements
Triad Goodwill is hosting the 2019 YOU-nique Student Model Search through July 6.
If selected as part of the 2019 YOU-nique Student Model Search, each student model will receive one Triad Goodwill gift card, a photo shoot with a professional photographer and the chance to appear in Triad Goodwill’s upcoming back-to-school marketing campaign.
The casting call is limited exclusively to elementary, middle and high school students enrolled in Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell counties for the 2019-20 academic year.
For information, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/younique2019.
***
Crossroads: Pathways to Success received a grant from Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem to establish monthly workshops there.
The workshops will be similar to the ones the nonprofit currently offers in Greensboro. The Greensboro workshops help high school males with college preparation, interview skills, etiquette, community service and more.
The nonprofit is working with Mount Tabor High School to recruit students for its first group.
The nonprofit is also launching an afterschool pilot program at Northern Guilford Middle School starting this fall, once a week. To volunteer, email crossroadspts@gmail.com.
For information about this nonprofit, now in its 10th year, visit www.crossroadspts.org.
***
New Garden Friends School is offering story time for toddlers and preschoolers from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through July 31 at the New Garden Friends School Library, 1128 New Garden Road in Greensboro. The library will be closed July 3.
Children will enjoy stories, crafts and more.
For information, email Chris Skidmore at cskidmore@ngfs.org.
Awards
More than 200 Eastern Connecticut State University students of African, Latino, Asian and Native American descent were honored May 9 at the 2019 Inclusive Excellence Awards. All students who were honored achieved an overall GPA of at least 3.5.
Mayra Santos Acosta of Archdale, Kevin Solis Aparicio of High Point and Jorge Cabrera of Greensboro all received an Academic Excellence Award.
Acosta was also the recipient of the Volunteer Service Award.
Honors
DaNita Martin of High Point was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Martin was initiated at Eastern New Mexico University.
Scholarships
Hannah Matthews of Reidsville, a graduate of North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, has been named a recipient of the Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarships for the upcoming 2019–20 academic year. The scholarship provides funding for study at N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNCG.
Matthews will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.
Recipients were selected through a competitive process that included interviews by a county committee and final selection by a committee of faculty and staff from each of the three eligible universities. Nearly 300 students applied for Brooks Scholarships this year.
The scholarships will provide up to $12,000 for each student for the 2019–20 academic year and may be renewed for a period of three additional academic years.
In addition to the annual scholarship, Brooks Scholars may receive additional funding to support research or travel abroad, summer internships and a one-time computer stipend of $2,500.
Activities
High Point University welcomed 335 intellectually gifted high school seniors from across the state Sunday, June 16, for the start of Governor’s School West. This is the first year HPU is hosting the program after being selected in March.
The Governor’s School of North Carolina is a summer residential program that integrates academic disciplines, the arts and other courses on two campuses in the state.
For the next five and a half weeks, students will attend classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on one of five academic disciplines in English, math, social science, natural science or Spanish, or one of five arts disciplines in choral music, instrumental music, dance, theater or visual art. Students are also engaged in classes other than their particular academic and art classes.
Each evening, students are invited to participate in various events such as a guest speaker series, orchestra and chorus concerts, theater performances, and more.
Governor’s School East is at Meredith College in Raleigh.
***
A group of local middle and high school students who were selected for the High Point Police Department’s Youth Leadership Academy began their work in leadership development on High Point University’s campus Monday, June 17.
This is the sixth year HPU and HPPD have partnered to host the 10-day program, which focuses on developing the teens’ leadership skills and introduces them to avenues for community service. The academy continues each weekday through June 27. The days begin with a guest speaker, then students go out to complete activities locally and across the state.
Patrick Welch, an officer with HPPD, is the academy’s lead organizer.
The students will learn from community leaders, complete leadership-building and team-building activities and participate in several community service projects.