Achievers
Three teams of students from North Carolina high schools, including Team Eagles from Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro, developed winning mobile apps in the state’s first-ever Ready, Set, App! contest sponsored by the North Carolina Business Committee in partnership with Lenovo.
Ready, Set, App! challenged high school students across North Carolina to develop a mobile app to solve a problem in their school or community. The teams competed virtually, and each member of the winning teams received prizes provided by Lenovo. The contest helps students develop and use three key skills: Mobile app development, professional and personal development, and interpersonal and soft skills through teamwork development.
Team Eagles placed third. Team members Lille Justice, Madelyn Fesmire, Karsyn Brower and Makayla Robbins designed an app to help encourage donations of school supplies and educational opportunities for students. The team of sophomores was led by their adviser, Assistant Dean James Green. View the team’s submission video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms-mIQ8fOQo&feature=youtu.be.
The winners will be formally recognized at the Ready, Set, App! 2021 Kickoff at Meredith College in the fall.
***
Jessica Taylor, a rising senior at Weaver Academy, was recently announced as the winner of 88.5 WFDD, Public Radio for the Piedmont’s Student Podcast Challenge.
Taylor’s winning entry was a song that she wrote and performed, “An Exercise in Patience.”
The contest was launched in response to the pandemic. Teachers were asked to encourage their students to compete by sending in poems, original songs, spoken word pieces and even movie reviews, all expressing what it’s like to be a young adult in a time of uncertainty.
Excerpts from an interview with Taylor, as well as the full version of her original song, can be heard at WFDD’s website at www.wfdd.org/story/covid-19-student-challenge-winner. WFDD has shared some of the other Podcast Challenge submissions on the same page.
Announcements
Guilford College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion kicked off its “Real Talk” series on police brutality June 19.
The series consists of three sessions on Zoom, hosted by various Guilford community members, addressing the issues of police brutality and racial injustice that are facing this country and the Greensboro community.
Black officers will discuss their thoughts on police brutality, experiences as Black officers and more at 6 p.m. today, June 26.
Black parents will speak on their experiences as Black parents and how they are navigating these difficult times as mothers and fathers of Black children at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
To register, visit www.guilford.edu/news/2020/06/guilford-college-hosts-real-talk-series-police-brutality.
***
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy will be offered July 27-31 at the Guilford County Sheriff District 2 Office, 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville.
There will be morning sessions from 8 a.m. to noon and afternoon sessions from 1 to 5 p.m.
A mandatory orientation meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Otto Zenke building, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Classes are for youths ages 10 and 17.
The enrollment deadline is July 20. Send an email to aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov or visit www.guilfordcountysheriff.com.
For information, call 336-641-3378.
***
Greensboro College is offering the opportunity to learn about its fall paralegal certification educational program both online and in person.
The college will offer an online open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 28 and an in-person open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11. Dates are subject to change depending on N.C. COVID-19 restrictions.
Registration is free; to register, visit www.greensboro.edu/academics/certification-innovative-programs and fill out the form at the bottom of the page.
***
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, the Greensboro Public Library and the Greensboro Public Library Foundation are working together to facilitate a local dialogue about Black experiences. To begin, they are encouraging fellow citizens to watch the movie “The Hate U Give,” or to read the young adult book it’s based on.
A virtual community discussion on the movie is being planned. For downloadable graphics, discussion guides and more, visit greensboro.org/onefilm.
***
I Am A Queen will host the eighth annual “Queen Arise” Teen Empowerment Summit from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 11, virtually via Zoom. This event is free for girls ages 10 to 18.
The mission of I Am A Queen is to empower girls with confidence by providing transformational mentoring programs that develop them into future leaders and community service pioneers.
“Queen Arise” is a call-to-action for girls in the city of Greensboro and North Carolina to come into their royal positions. I Am A Queen’s goal is to activate the confidence within participants to lead, organize and ultimately empower other girls to be queens.
This year’s summit will offer two life coaching sessions which girls can choose between. These sessions will focus on uncovering and activating a girl’s confidence and leadership skills.
Each participant will receive a conference packet in the mail before July 11, however registration is required. To register, visit www.iamaqueen.org.
Awards
Maelee Arnold, a graduating senior with honors at High Point University, has been honored as the 2020 recipient of the Haverty Cup.
Arnold, who is from Asheboro, received $3,000; her name engraved on the base of the Haverty Cup, which is on permanent display in the library of Norton Hall on the HPU campus; and a personal replica of the Haverty Cup.
Arnold has proven herself to be an outstanding person both on and off HPU’s campus. As a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma, she has been active in helping with food insecurity in the High Point area. She has been a member of HPU’s Society of Leadership and Success, is a member of “Women in Motion of High Point” and has assisted the High Point Showroom Association since 2018.
The Haverty Cup was established in 1988 by the late Rawson Haverty to honor annually an outstanding graduating senior in one of the home furnishings-related programs at HPU. This tribute was created to encourage students to pursue a career in the home furnishings industry.
Fellowships
Thirteen N.C. A&T students have been selected as 2020-21 Woodland Hall Graduate Fellows. The fellowship cohort comprises new master’s and doctoral students who have proven their commitment toward excellence in scholarship and leadership.
Chosen from more than 80 applicants, the following fellows were selected based on their academic strengths, leadership skills and scholarly potential exhibited through their applications and interviews: Larry Barnes, social work, UNCG; LaNishia Boyd, English and African American literature, Claflin University; Shakira Cohen, rehabilitation counseling and rehabilitation counselor education, South Carolina State University; Kevin Coogan, English and African American literature, A&T; Alexis Cooper, computer science, A&T; Sierra Dixon, MBA-human resources, A&T; Lyneisha Dukes, social work, Fordham University; Preston Ellison, accountancy, A&T; Katrina Futrell, leadership studies, East Carolina University; Katie Howard, leadership studies, Appalachian State University; Chloe Leavings, English and African American literature; Alabama A&M University; Niah Singletary, rehabilitation counseling and rehabilitation counselor education, South Carolina State University; and Sidney Walker, mental health counseling, College of William & Mary.
Each fellow will receive a one-year award which includes a stipend ($18,000 for doctoral and $13,500 for masters), full tuition support and coverage of student fees and health insurance.
In addition to the fellowship and program awards, the fellows will participate in the Society of Woodland E. Hall Fellows, a collaborative, interdisciplinary organization that fosters networking, partnership and academic support among past and present fellowship recipients. The society endeavors to increase career readiness and job placement of graduates by providing opportunities to enrich their resumes and CVs with transferable skills and professionalism.
Grants
The Elon University Campus Chapter of Habitat, local State Farm businesses and State Farm corporate headquarters are sponsoring the Habitat house at 1224 Apple St. in Burlington. This partnership is in the form of a $10,000 grant from State Farm to match the funds raised by the Elon campus chapter students and administered by Habitat Alamance.
State Farm agents were scheduled to serve physically on the build site of the Elon campus chapter house in support of the matching grant, but that plan was abandoned due to the coronavirus.
Nevertheless, agents Mike Shoffner, John Fitell, Nicole Cockerham, Nixon Parker (and his team), Kristin Vincent (and her team), Angela Swanger and Tori DaCosta (sales leader for this group) remain committed to advancing Habitat’s mission in the community.
A Habitat campus chapter is a student-led, student-initiated organization on a high school or college campus that partners with the local Habitats to build, fund raise, advocate and educate to support the work of Habitat for Humanity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.