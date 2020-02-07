Announcements
The Color of Reason Women’s Community Council will hold its seventh annual Father and Daughter Dance Extraordinaire from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The cost is $45 per adult. Admission is free to the first daughter younger than 18 and $20 for each additional daughter younger than 18.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at this semi-formal event.
For information, call 336-706-2239 or 336-706-0936.
***
The Black Suit Initiative’s inaugural fundraising event, The Grand Entrance, a charitable fashion show, will be held from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.
The event will celebrate local men who are making a positive impact in the community and providing young men with positive role models. Some of this year’s models include Pearce Landry, Bishop Bryan Pierce Sr., Chris Roberts, Steve Hayes, Marcus Thomas, Derek Ellington, Tal Blevins, Charles Dabney, Pastor Calvin Foster, Michael Holmes and Dr. Michael Badger.
Lendrell Martin, a New York fashion designer, is expected.
Proceeds from this event will support the Black Suit Initiative’s mission of providing free leadership and community engagement opportunities for middle and high school young men from more than 20 Triad schools.
Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, visit www.blacksuit.org.
***
Action Greensboro is accepting gently used bicycles for children who do not have bicycles so they can ride in the Wheels on the Greenway event, set for 10 a.m. April 25 at 100 E. Bragg St. in Greensboro.
Gently used bikes can be off dropped between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at REI Friendly Center, 3334 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, contact Laura Lorenz at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
***
The Greater Greensboro Society of Medicine Alliance has launched an effort to benefit the Spartan Open Pantry which provides non-perishable food and toiletry items to students at UNCG who are food insecure.
The alliance is accepting monetary donations through February; a check will be presented to the pantry at the close of the month.
A non-perishable toiletries drive will also be conducted Feb. 16-29.
For drop-off information and more, call 336-547-1903 or visit www.ggsma.org, click on the Community tab and Fueling the Mind.
***
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Gibsonville Police Department, has plans to form a Law Enforcement Explorer Post #592 in Gibsonville.
The program, designed for youth ages 10 to 20, is suitable for those who wish to pursue careers in law enforcement, but it also offers opportunities in other areas. Involved youth will learn leadership skills, the value of teamwork and gain perspective on their roles in society.
This Explorer Post will meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Guilford Sheriff Office Firing Range, 3050 County Farm Road in Gibsonville.
For information, contact MCPL J.A. Page at 336-641-3378 or jpage0@guilfordcountync.gov.
Donations
High Point University leaders joined with members of the Congdon Family Foundation on Jan. 30 to present the YMCA of High Point with a $2.5 million donation to support the renovations of the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA.
Named for the first African American from High Point killed in World War II, the Chavis YMCA has moved five times in its 75-year history.
The YMCA will immediately begin developing construction plans for the Chavis YMCA project with anticipated construction to begin within the next two years.
