Two teams of Greensboro College students have scored in the Top 20 for the week ending April 12 in a global business simulation competition in which more than 3,300 teams worldwide are competing.
Classmates James Brejda and Savanna Mayhan, both of Greensboro, are leading one team. The two are in BUS 4900, Policy and Strategy.
Their simulated company, D JS Inc., ranked 17th best worldwide for return on average equity, with a rate of 161.3%.
The other team consists of classmates Daniel Absher of North Wilkesboro and Geraldine Disher of Germanton. They are in OBA 4190, Strategic Decisions and Market Outcomes.
Their simulated company, Excelsior Tech, tied for fifth-best overall Game-to-Date score for the week.
In the simulation, called Glo-Bus, the competing corporations worldwide are graded weekly on overall score for the current year, earnings per share, return on average equity and stock price. Those scores, in turn, are affected by management decisions the team members make.
The High Point University family is helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 14,000 bottles of water are being donated to Greater High Point Food Alliance, Guilford County EMS, Community Clinic of High Point, High Point Fire Department, High Point Police Department, High Point Housing Authority, High Point Physical Therapy Pro Bono Clinic, Macedonia Family Resource Center, Open Door Ministries and other area organizations.
- 5,000 HPU ponchos were donated to Guilford County EMS in case PPE supplies are depleted.
- More than 4,000 meals were donated to Open Door Ministries.
- In the tradition of HPU supporting the United Way of Greater High Point with a $300,000 gift, $50,000 is specifically being designated for the United Way’s Emergency Fund.
- HPU’s Kim Reich, associate professor of exercise science, and students are finding new ways to serve children and families by working with D-Up on health promotion campaigns and activities.
- HPU’s David Bergen, chair and professor of human relations and nonprofit studies, partnered with D-Up’s PNAC on Washington Street in High Point to collect and distribute food
to socioeconomically challenged families
- Undergraduate science students are writing letters to retirement home communities.
- STEM activities for elementary and middle school parents and students using Lego bricks posted on YouTube by Stout School of Education faculty and students.
- Virtual astronomy shows available for local elementary school children.
- HPU Mobile Lab is hosting virtual Meet-A-Scientist session.
- Provided more than 14,000 masks, isolation gowns, shoe covers, surgical scrub brushes and alcohol prep pads to local medical providers in need.
- Donated 49,000 nonsterile gloves to area agencies.
- Provided medical space for local and state medical facilities to help them streamline their load management challenges with regards to facility demands.
- Provided equipment, supplies and space to train and refresh physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners in Advanced Cardiac Life Support certifications.
The High Point Arts Council’s John Coltrane Jazz Workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 27-31 at the Penn-Griffin School for the Arts on East Washington Drive in High Point.
It is available to rising seventh- through 12th-graders with varying levels of ability in bass, percussion, guitar/keyboard, brass (trumpet, trombone) or woodwind instruments (clarinet, flute, saxophone).
The registration fee is $150 (partial and full scholarship are available). Students will receive a mid-morning snack, lunch and a JCJW logo T-shirt.
The registration deadline is June 30. For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26 or visit http://highpointarts.org/arts/arts-education-programs/john-coltrane-jazz-workshop.
Greensboro College has honored more than two dozen students with awards and scholarships recognizing their academic achievement in 2019-2020.
Local recipients are: Jorge Luis Cortez-Becerra of High Point, Dean’s Award for Most Outstanding Graduating Student in Business; Tahlia Jamiya Dukes of Greensboro, Thelma Dixon Taylor Religion Scholarship; Raven Alexandra Green of Greensboro, Arnold Van Pelt Biology Award; Caleb Jeremiah Harper of High Point, Hunt Family Music Scholarship; Tiffany Angelica Hoover of Greensboro, Isabelle Reedy Powell Sociology Merit Scholarship Award; Urshwan Ray Matthews of High Point, Hunt Family Music Scholarship; Decima A. Michael of Greensboro, Distinguished Sociology Student Award; Hannah Lane Osborne of Pleasant Garden, Luella Pugh Knott Music Award; Carissa Dionne Washington of Greensboro, Clara Dougherty Brown Art Award; and Kara Lynn Wood of Greensboro, Dr. Randy Hunt Exercise and Sport Studies Award.
The following local individuals recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
East Carolina University: Victoria Blackwood, Kim Ivey-Bourne, Hannah Carr, Cameron Dixon, Hannah Mills
Elon University: Olivia Bennett, Ann Cahill, Caroline Cheek, Eleanor Cook, Nicole Cronin, McNair Dixon, Catherine Dalrymple, Michael Daniele, Sarah DeSordi, Eliana Cufino Duenas, Brooke Galonek, Kaylynn Hiller, Margaret Hughes, Megan Hutchinson, Emily Katz, Tracy Llewellyn, Julia Pace, Toni Parker, Eliana Sakin, Duru Tasman, Lexi Uknis
N.C. State: Carson Chrismon, Shelby Madren, Michael Shick, Steve Turner
UNC-Wilmington: Catherine Hughes, Marsha Plaine
They are approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Greensboro College’s chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, the national honor society in history, has inducted six new members.
Local students include: Diana Selena Robles Perales of Greensboro and Ethan Robert Wilson of Browns Summit.
Inductees must have earned at least 12 credit hours in the discipline, with a grade-point average of 3.1 or better in those courses and an overall grade-point average of 3.0 or better. They also must rank in the top 35% of their class.
