Achievers
Stephen Walser, a senior physics major at High Point University, and Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics and director of the Culp Planetarium, recently published the article, “Hot Subdwarf All Southern Sky Fast Transit Survey with the Evryscope,” in the Astrophysical Journal, along with collaborators from UNC-Chapel Hill. The peer-reviewed article presents a survey of 1,400 stars and the discovery of more than two dozen new variable stars, including several rare compact binaries.
The work was carried out with the Evryscope, the world’s first gigapixel-scale telescope built by UNC-Chapel Hill and deployed on Cerro Tololo in the Andes mountain range in Chile. The work was also supported in part by a $349,621 research grant from the National Science Foundation.
Barlow is a member of the Evryscope Science Collaboration and has been working with the team over the past few years to identify and study new variable stars. He also helped advise and served on the Ph.D. committee of the lead author, Jeff Ratzloff.
***
N.C. A&T State University has selected Washington State University administrator and professor Paula Groves Price, Ph.D., as the next dean of the College of Education (CEd). Price has served Washington State University since 2001 in various capacities including associate dean for diversity and international engagement; professor of cultural studies and social thought in education; scholar in residence for the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center; and associate professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning.
Activities
Davin Townley-Tilson, instructor of biology at High Point University, is working with students to take the novel coronavirus genome and perform real-time phylogenetic analysis, which compares the new genomes to other coronavirus genomes. This allows students to see how their learnings can be applied in the real world, while supporting efforts to understand COVID-19.
The research started in March as part of a class assignment in Townley-Tilson’s Principles of Genetics Lab. Although students are currently learning remotely, they were able to monitor and analyze the evolution of the novel coronavirus in real time through the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a genetic-sequence repository that is part of the National Institute of Health.
“The students have been able to observe that, unlike influenza virus or rhinovirus, which are responsible for the flu and common cold, that this novel coronavirus actually mutates relatively slowly,” Townley-Tilson said. “Using multiple sequence alignment of several CoV-2 isolates, or viral strains, demonstrates the evolution, or mutation rate, of the virus is slow enough to allow for an effective vaccine, something that is exceedingly difficult with most other viruses.”
Townley-Tilson plans to use both the teaching methodology and research findings in an upcoming National Science Foundation Improving Undergraduate STEM Education grant proposal.
***
As a distance learning assignment, some of Greensboro Day School’s youngest students shared heartfelt messages of thanks to first responders and health care employees. Students in grades Bengal Tots (age 2) through kindergarten created drawings and shared videos to thank the police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors and nurses who are serving during the pandemic.
To see the videos, visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eNTHZKaOqbogiv2ple8idsa7jKbCIpcT.
Awards
Michael Edgerton, a junior communications, electronic media/broadcasting major from Greensboro and promotions intern for The App (WASU-FM 90.5) radio station at Appalachian State University, attended the 80th annual Intercollegiate Broadcast System International Media Conference held March 6-8 in New York.
Edgerton was with six other students to represent Appalachian’s student-run media outlets, including AppTV, The Appalachian newspaper and The App.
The radio station was recognized with the Best Phone App first-place award for its WASU-FM 90.5 mobile app, designed by Doug Brantz, a technology support analyst in Appalachian’s information technology services.
Edgerton, a former Page High School student, was recognized with the finalist award for Best On-Air Personality.
***
In a virtual ceremony this month, 18 students from the Bryan School of Business and Economics were inducted into the UNCG Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society: Anna Vincent, Browns Summit; Brantley Cooper, Cassidy Hodge, Parisa Motee, Vani Supriva Mukthapuram, Greensboro; Daisy Martinez-Villanueva, High Point; Harshada Prabhu, Jamestown; James Patton, Stokesdale; John Czarnowski, Summerfield.
***
Douglas McCollum, a senior from High Point, received the University Award for Citizenship during Honors Day at High Point University. His outstanding student achievements in the classroom, on campus and in the community earned him the honor. He will graduate with a degree in strategic communication.
***
According to Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, Jessica Maier of Summerfield earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. Maier, daughter of Andrew and Lisa Maier and member of Girl Scout Troop 41685, worked with A Simple Gesture and Pearce Elementary School to raise student’s awareness of food insecurity.
Scholarships
PFLAG Greensboro has selected five recipients of the Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship Award for 2020. They include four graduating high school seniors: Makayla Key of Dudley High School; Sonni Dudley and Colin Chandler of Grimsley High School; and Allison Fox of Ragsdale High School. Lindsey Pegram, a freshman at UNC-Chapel Hill and a graduate of Northern Guilford High School, has also received a scholarship for 2020.
The scholarship celebrates and supports the continuing education of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and LGBTQ-allied students who exhibit courage and leadership in their schools and communities. One or more scholarships is awarded each year. The scholarship is funded by individual donations and the Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship endowment fund. The Guilford Green Foundation provided an initial donation and assistance in creating the fund, prior to the award of the first scholarship in 2011. Carter Stroupe, a gay man, was an AP honors student and a member of the honors orchestra when he graduated from Grimsley High School in 2001. His death was due to an accidental drowning at Ocean Isle Beach on June 30, 2010.
***
Anna Thomas, a senior at Reidsville High School, is the recipient of a $1000 renewable college scholarship from the Southern Tennis Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.