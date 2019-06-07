Activities
High Point University physical therapy students from the Congdon School of Health Sciences traveled to Guatemala to treat a diverse patient population within clinics throughout rural parts of the country.
HPU students partnered with the nonprofit Hearts in Motion, which provides quality medical care and assists in the development of social programs to improve health, education and welfare of people they serve in the United States, Central and South America.
Throughout the trip, students had the opportunity to work with both American and Guatemalan physical therapists.
Achievers
The Early College at Guilford and Piedmont Classical High School recently joined 335 of the top high school quiz bowl teams at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis for the 2019 High School National Championship Tournament.
They were among North Carolina teams competing at the national championship.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration.
The Early College at Guilford tied for 31st place. Team members were Derek Chen, Minchang Jang, Ridge Ren and Trisha Santanam. The coach is Paul Smith.
Piedmont Classical finished the preliminary rounds with a 3-7 record. The team Piedmont Classical was on the brink of elimination when it defeated Chase in round 14 to stay alive. They then lost to North Gwinnett from Suwanee, Ga., ending their shot at the playoffs.
The Piedmont Classical team consisted of Caroline Felsted, Andrew Franks, Gavin George, Daniel Richter and Robert Sauer. Amy Steinbruegge coached.
The tournament champion was Beavercreek High School of Beavercreek, Ohio.
The 2019 High School National Championship Tournament’s field featured 336 teams from 38 states, the District of Columbia and South Korea.
Announcements
Guilford College faculty and staff will lead a discussion about the Guilford County Underground Railroad from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 15 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
Also, Gwen Erickson, a Quaker librarian and college archivist at Guilford College, will talk about Clara Cox from 11 a.m. to noon June 22 at the museum.
Cox was a High Point Quaker pastor and banker’s daughter known for social justice advocacy work in the early 20th century.
For information, call 336-884-8440 or visit www.hp400yrscommemoration.com.
***
This summer, N.C. Assist Loan, North Carolina’s nonprofit alternative education loan, is holding the “$5,000 Summer Funds for College” Giveaway.
The contest is open to students and parents of students, ages 18 or older who are North Carolina residents or will attend a North Carolina college or university as a new or continuing student in the fall of 2019 or in the spring of 2020.
One winner will be randomly drawn and the funds will be deposited to an account in the N.C. 529 plan to pay college expenses.
For information, visit https://ncassist.cfnc.org/ncassistInfo/giveaway.
***
Greensboro Montessori School’s summer open house will be at 9 a.m. June 22 at the school, 2856 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro.
For information, visit www.gms.org/event/summer-open-house.
***
Greensboro College’s offices of Admissions and Financial Aid will present the second annual Pride Palooza, an event for prospective students and their parents, on June 28.
The event offers an overview of the college’s admissions process and financial aid opportunities. It also will feature discussion by a panel of current students, a campus tour and lunch.
The event is free. Advance registration is requested at www.greensboro.edu/admissions-info/pride-palooza-registration.
For information, contact Allison Jobe at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5547 or allison.jobe@greensboro.edu.
***
Greensboro College has created five new graduate certificate programs that will be offered in August.
The five are:
- Early Childhood Education for Emerging Bilinguals
- Online ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) Teaching and Technology
- Adult Education for English Learners
- Applied Linguistics
- Teaching English Abroad
Each certificate requires completion of four 3-credit classes, all of which can be applied toward the college’s M.A. in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages program. Hybrid and online class options are available.
For information, contact Michelle Plaisance at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5285 or email michelle.plaisance@greensboro.edu.
***
High Point University and Novant Health have partnered to provide comprehensive wellness services for students, including orthopedic and sports medicine care for the university’s National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes. The five-year contract will begin in the 2019-2020 academic year.
Through the partnership, Novant Health will open the first year-round, full-service student health clinic on HPU’s campus. In addition to the appointments available at the clinic, students will have 24-hour access to virtual visits, by appointment and on-demand, through MyChart.
In addition to the student wellness services, HPU and Novant Health have committed to expanding clinical rotation availability for health care students in the areas of women’s health, pediatrics, family medicine, acute care, general surgery and emergency medicine.
***
Guilford County Schools’ Summer Reading Challenge is back.
Students who read and record at least 900 minutes during the summer will receive a free ticket to one of two Kersey Valley attractions.
The summer reading challenge continues GCS’ yearlong GCS Reads 30 campaign, encouraging students to read at least 30 minutes per day for pleasure.
For information, visit https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/46141.
Awards
Gangliang Zhao of Greensboro was honored at Union College’s annual Prize Day celebration.
Students were honored for achievement in academics, research, service and governance. Zhao, a rising senior, was honored with the Hans Hainebach Memorial Prize in German Literature. This award is presented to a sophomore or junior who has demonstrated particular promise as a student of German literature.
Honors
Eastern Connecticut State University’s business information systems program and department of computer science held its annual Upsilon Pi Epsilon International Honor Society induction ceremony May 1 in the Johnson Room of the J. Eugene Smith Library. Twenty-eight new members, including Jorge Cabrera of Greensboro, were inducted into the honor society.
Scholarships
Daniel Gabriel and Margaret Pinder of Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School were finalists in the 2019 Competition for National Merit Scholarships.
***
Alliance Insurance Services held a distracted-driving scholarship contest in April. The business asked students to organize a creative video to educate their families and friends about the dangers of distracted driving.
Maya Whitaker came in third place with the Facebook voting and first place in the office voting.
Allied awarded her a $750 scholarship to UNCG.
Whitaker lives in Guilford County.
***
Audra Mosley, a graduating senior at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, received the $1,500 Eberhart College Scholarship from The Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools.
Mosley will attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall to study biomedical engineering.
The scholarship can be applied to tuition, room and board, books, and supplies or fees.