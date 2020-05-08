Activities
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 100 High Point University students from 18 different fields participated in the eighth annual HPU Research and Creativity Symposium on April 21, hosted by HPU’s Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Works.
A HPU tradition, High-PURCS is an opportunity for students to showcase their work on campus for students, faculty, staff and the public to witness the students’ professional development and gain a glimpse of tomorrow’s future leaders, artists, scientists, teachers and scholars.
High Point University’s AmeriCorps VISTAs and Bonner Leaders have continued serving the surrounding community virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katie Tylman, an AmeriCorps VISTA, who serves the High Point Farmers Market, Growing High Point and the Hayden-Harman Foundation, created safety protocols and conducted research to help the High Point Farmer’s Market, which began normal hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31. The market is at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.
She also created a cookbook for the market that includes healthy recipes highlighting local produce grown in North Carolina, as well as recipes submitted by the public.
Clarice Sigsworth is an AmeriCorps VISTA who serves D-UP, an after-school program for children, as well as the Hayden-Harman Foundation and the Greater High Point Food Alliance. She is assisting Jakki Davis, executive director of D-UP, with communication efforts.
Dalton Lucas, a Bonner Leader, assists residents within the city of High Point’s Community and Neighborhood Development Office. Lucas is creating a weekly newsletter that serves as a one-stop shop for community leaders and members to refer to for helpful information, resources and events happening in the city.
The High Point University Dining team contributed 500 pounds of food to the Housing Authority of High Point. The donation is enough to feed 300 people in the community.
Since the pandemic started affecting the Triad, HPU has donated supplies to various organizations and personal protection equipment to area emergency workers. This project and similar projects have been funded in part through those who have supported The HPU Cares Fund, which was established to meet the university’s greatest needs and to support students, faculty, staff and the community.
To contribute, visit https://engage.highpoint.edu/hpucares.
Announcements
High Point University’s virtual commencement will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Visit www.highpoint.edu/commencement for more information.
The Kids in Parks program has launched e-Adventures to help children and families stay healthy and connected to nature while many schools and parks are closed due to COVID-19. These online activities let children complete activities in any green space near their home and register their adventures for prizes at KidsinParks.com.
The new e-Adventures allow kids and families to use their smartphone, tablet or another electronic device to complete a series of scavenger hunt-style activities in yards, neighborhoods or green spaces they feel safe exploring.
The themes of the e-Adventures are:
Hide & Seek — A guide to finding elements of nature all around, including birds, trees, flowers and animal tracks
Animal Athletes — Encourages children to mimic animal motions to stay active, including the fast wing flaps of hummingbirds
Flower Power — Helps children explore nature’s color palette through flowers and learn about flower anatomy
Forest Bathing
For information, visit KidsinParks.com/e-adventures.
To prepare for in-person classes to resume in the fall, High Point University President Nido Qubein has commissioned a new Health and Safety Task Force to assess, develop and implement a plan to ensure the health and safety of the entire campus community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force will be chaired by Daniel Erb, founding dean of HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences and formerly a professor at Duke University, and includes leaders from the Office of Safety and Emergency Services, the Office of Student Life, facilities management, medical advisers, student leadership and more.
The force will consider a number of measures, from physical distancing and health screenings, to event attendance and more.
Honors
Justin Thomas Matthews has been inducted into Greensboro College’s chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, the national honor society for criminal justice.
Matthews is a criminal justice and sociology major from Jamestown.
Eastern Connecticut State University’s department of health sciences inducted new students into the Phi Theta Delta national honor society, awarded students for various distinctions and recognized students who have stepped up as teaching assistants and peer mentors.
Among the students recognized was Mayra Santos Acosta, a junior from Archdale who majors in health sciences. Santos Acosta was inducted into the health sciences honor society.
Achievers
The student team from the N.C. Leadership Academy has been crowned North Carolina LifeSmarts champions for the 2019-2020 academic year. LifeSmarts, a consumer education competition that challenges teens in ninth through 12th grades about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities, is a program of the National Consumers League.
The winning team is coached by Michelle Wild, who also coordinates the program in the state of North Carolina.
Students include: Jackson Gillispie, Kathryn Meehan, Evan Shepherd, Selah Smith and Gavin Wild (captain).
In response to the pandemic, the in-person 2020 National LifeSmarts Championship was canceled, but due to the academy’s success this year, the team has qualified to compete at the 2021 National LifeSmarts Championship on April 17-20 in Cincinnati.
Scholarships
High Point University and Say Yes Guilford have awarded Say Yes Scholarships to the following students: Kaitlyn Cruz, Ragsdale High School; Jacob Dillman, Southwest Guilford High School; Sawera Farooq, High Point Central; Jermani Kea, Grimsley High School; and Kassidy McFeeley, The Early College at Guilford.
HPU is a Limited Local Higher Education Partner with Say Yes Guilford. This partnership makes five scholarships for full tuition and fees available to qualifying students with a family income below $75,000 and five Say Yes Choice Grants (a $5,000 award) available to qualifying students with a family income above $75,000.
Each student will also join the Bonner Leader Program at the university.
Say Yes Guilford encourages every Guilford County Schools senior to register for the scholarships. Registration is open through June 1 at sayyesguilford.org.
Mikaela Seemann, a High Point University junior, was recently awarded the 2020 Barry Goldwater Scholarship, totaling $7,500. The Goldwater Scholarship is considered the most prestigious undergraduate scholarship in the natural sciences, mathematics and engineering in the United States.
