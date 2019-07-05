Activities
High Point University recently hosted two events for student employment professionals from across the U.S.
The Carolina’s Chapter of the Southern Association of Student Employment Administrators met at HPU on June 3. Representatives from 35 colleges and universities in North Carolina and South Carolina attended.
Following that event, 20 professionals from the National Student Employment Association met for a two-day training course June 4-5. They discussed topics such as employment law, federal work-study regulations, job development, community service and other areas related to managing a successful student-employment program.
Whitney Neal, manager of HPU’s Student Employment Program, is the organization’s vice president of professional development and led the training. She recently received the 2018 NSEA Margene Ozalli Memorial Award for her work.
***
Twenty-seven teenagers participated in a Youth Leadership Academy, hosted for the sixth year by High Point University and the High Point Police Department. The middle and high school students spent two weeks learning from community leaders and getting involved in a variety of activities and projects.
The students’ days were filled with guest speakers, leadership and team-building activities and service projects in the Triad and beyond. They visited High Point City Hall, the High Point Fire Department, the High Point Police Department, City Lake Park and the Salvation Army. They also spent a day at Hanging Rock State Park and Fort Bragg.
Achievers
Will Gilbert, a rising junior at Northwest Guilford High School, is headed to Washington this weekend for JDRF’s 2019 Children’s Congress, which will be Monday through Wednesday, July 8-10, on Capitol Hill.
More than 160 youth, ages 4 to 17 and representing all 50 states, will attend the Congress, where they will participate in activities. Their objective is to help members of Congress understand what life is like with Type 1 Diabetes and to underscore the importance of continued federal funding of Type 1 Diabetes research projects — including the Special Diabetes Program — that could reduce the burden of Type 1 Diabetes and ultimately lead to a cure.
Joining Gilbert and the other U.S. delegates will be five international delegates traveling from Australia, Canada, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
Gilbert, who was diagnosed when he was 15 months old, will share his experiences of life with the disease.
“I believe that bringing awareness to Type 1 diabetes is very important due to the physical complications that occur and the emotional toll and financial burden it brings,” he said in a news release. “At all times, I wear my insulin pump as well as a continuous glucose monitor that shows me what my blood sugar is every minute of the day. I still have to test my blood sugar around four times a day, and I have to change my two inserted medical devices once or twice a week. This adds up to a lot of needle sticks and finger pricks! On top of that, I have to count every carbohydrate I eat and make decisions on how much insulin I take every day. Type 1 diabetes never goes away, and I never get a break.”
Learn more about Gilbert at cc.jdrf.org/delegates/will-4/.
Follow Gilbert and the other Congress delegates by visiting cc.jdrf.org or using the hashtag #JDRFCC19.
***
Four High Point University music and theater majors have been selected for the Promising Artists of the 21st Century Program, an invited performance tour sponsored by the Centro Cultural Costariccense Norteamericano in Costa Rica.
Rising juniors Demetria Hale and Jerry Hurley and rising seniors Madison Steiner and Corbin Elliott have been tapped for the program that brings U.S. students to the country for a week of performance and cultural experiences. They will perform popular selections from musicals written within the last 20 years and will be accompanied by pianist Rachel Bennett, an adjunct music instructor at HPU. They will be led by Scott MacLeod, associate professor of music. Bennett and MacLeod also will work with students at La Colmena, a musical theater training program in San José, prior to the tour.
Awards
High Point University’s Service Learning program hosted an annual community partner barbecue with roughly 75 faculty, students and community leaders. At the event, students presented posters highlighting the work they completed with community agencies throughout the academic year.
The following awards were also announced:
- Sarah Leonard, a 2019 HPU graduate, Service Learning Student of the Year and the first Service Learning Scholar. She was recognized for completing multiple courses and an independent service learning project.
- Kayla Quick, a rising senior, was named Bonner Leader of the Year for her work organizing and leading the program throughout the year.
- Rosie Tarara, instructor of health education, Service Learning Professor of the Year for her work teaching a course for Education Fellows. The course engaged the students through working in local community gardens.
- The Community Clinic of High Point, Service Learning Community Partner of the Year for the number of students trained and mentored in health-care work through the Bonner Leader program and internships.
***
Blair Elizabeth Collins of Greensboro graduated May 12 from Duke University with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Collins not only graduated top of her nursing class, but she also received the Ruby L. Wilson Award for Clinical Nursing Excellence for her achievements outside the classroom.
Announcements
FoodCorps will hold a garden beautification day from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 10, at Fairview Elementary School, 608 Fairview St. in High Point.
Ten to 15 volunteers are needed to weed, add soil to the garden and plant transplants. Light refreshments will be provided.
Volunteers should bring water/water bottles. For information, contact Jordan Jones at jordan.jones@foodcorps.org.
***
Youth on Course, a nonprofit that provides youth with subsidized golf, college scholarships, caddie programs and paid internships, has opened registration for the fourth annual Hundred Hole Hike on Oct. 1 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.
Participants nationwide will be challenged to complete more than five rounds of golf in one day and secure donations aimed at increasing affordability and accessibility for youth interested in the game.
For information, email YOCH3@youthoncourse.org.
***
Unheard Mime Ministry will present the second annual Back 2 School Gospel Extravaganza at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7615 Florence School Drive in High Point.
The free event is a school supply drive showcasing local quartet groups, singers, mime artists, praise dancers, comedians and vendors such as Sweet’s Turkey BBQ to support the efforts of kids returning to school for a successful school year.
For information, call 252-505-9347 or visit unheard-mime-ministry.jimdosite.com.
Honors
The student chapter of the American Chemical Society at High Point University was awarded an honorable mention for the 2017-2018 academic year from the American Chemical Society Committee on Education. This special recognition is reviewed and awarded by peer universities and is based on the chapter’s programs, activities and outreach. The HPU chapter of the ACS engages in numerous outreach activities, including hosting the home-school science fair and doing experiments and demonstrations with the YWCA and the Latino Family Center of High Point.
***
Nathan Ryan Doucette of High Point was inducted into the North Carolina Epsilon Chapter 120 of Alpha Chi National Honor Society at Mars Hill University in the spring semester of 2019.
Alpha Chi is comprised of juniors and seniors with GPA in the top 10% of their class. The society’s purpose is to promote academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students and to honor those who achieve such distinction.
Scholarships
Brooke Smith, a rising junior biology and exercise science major at High Point University, received the James G. Stemler Study Abroad Scholarship from the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society.
The $2,000 scholarship supports students in pursuing study abroad programs that enhance their academic studies. Smith traveled to Nepal during a “Maymester” HPU Global Experience, where she conducted exercise science research at 15,000 feet above sea level.
***
Two Randolph Community College students received the annual Waymon C. Martin Phi Theta Kappa Scholarships. Carmen Garcia, an associate in arts student, and Regina Hoover, a medical-assisting student, received $500 each.