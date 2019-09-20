Activities
High Point University students, faculty and staff were joined by High Point Mayor Jay Wagner on Sept. 11 to place 2,977 American flags on campus in honor of the lives lost Sept. 11, 2001.
The 9/11 Never Forget Project was held at HPU’s Patriots Plaza and organized by the student groups Young Americans for Freedom, College Republicans and College Democrats. Wagner delivered the keynote address before a moment of silence.
Colleen Stack, a freshman event management major from the New York City area, lost her grandfather in the attacks.
“I find it comforting HPU makes such an effort to support students,” Stack said. “Giving us the opportunity to plant these flags, reflect and pray reaffirms the university’s commitment to the needs and passions of every student here.”
***
Southeast Guilford High School students gathered at 9:05 a.m. Sept. 11 to honor the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The Southeast Chorus sang the national anthem, an excerpt of President George W. Bush’s speech was read by NJROTC Cadet Sarah Johnson and the NJROTC Honor Guard along with police, EMS and Fire Department personnel raised the nation’s colors followed by the playing of taps.
The ceremony was attended by the Southeast student body and administration.
Announcements
Michael Thompson, an author and psychologist, will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Greensboro Day School in the Linda Sloan Theatre of the Davison Center for the Arts, 5401 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
The topic is “The Pressured Child: Helping Your Child Find Success in School and Life.”
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should register at greensboroday.org/McLendonSpeaker.
For information, call 336-288-8590.
***
An art show benefiting Greensboro Day School will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at 3 Gwynedd Lane in Summerfield.
Tickets for the event, themed “In The Garden: Living Art with paintings, speakers, music and cuisine,’’ are $25 and include food, wine and the opportunity to hear guest speakers.
For information, visit ngfs.org/support-us/artshow.cfm.
***
Wishing to recognize the significant impact so many educators have made in the lives of students, UNCG’s School of Education launched a new initiative in 2018 honoring Inspirational Educators. All monies raised through the nomination of Inspirational Educators will fund new Student Excellence Awards for UNCG’s School of Education students.
The school is accepting nominations through Dec. 31 for 2020 Inspirational Educators.
Nominations are open to any and all educators, not only those affiliated with UNCG.
A gift of at least $1,000 ensures a permanent place on the Inspirational Educators Wall for the honoree.
For information, visit soe.uncg.edu/giving/inspirational-educators.
Grants
The North Carolina Department of Administration Council for Women & Youth Involvement is accepting mini-grant applications through its State Youth Council program. Youth Councils are active across the state, enabling students to enhance their communities while helping their peers. The annual mini-grant program specifically targets youth, particularly high school students, giving Youth Council members an opportunity to help local peers establish leadership skills in project development, management and communication.
The application deadline is Nov. 1.
For information, call 919-807-4407 or visit ncadmin.nc.gov and click on ‘Advocacy’ and then ‘Youth Involvement’.
Scholarships
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has named the following local students as semi-finalists:
Browns Summit: Katriona Slattery, Piedmont Classical High School
Greensboro: Michael L. Hammer, American Hebrew Academy; Adam J. McIntosh, William E. Norris, Jackson J. Wierda, Caldwell Academy; Sydney J. Berry, Le N. Bui, Elena M. Carabeau, James B. Cha, Teddy N. Harnatkiewicz, Chanhee Kim, Robert L. Kobrin, Advika Kumar, Janavi D. Mehta, Kiran V. Soma, Abigail A. Stevens, Trinity D. Taylor, Early College at Guilford; Nicholas M. Saunders, Greensboro Day School; Andrew M. Croitoru, Aaditi Kulkarni, Ethan G. Marsh, Claire Oxner, Jaden M. Parker, Lucas J. Thomae, Grimsley High School; Emily R. Headden, Northern Guilford High School; Philip B. Atwell, Jonathan W. Mayes, Northwest Guilford High School; Mary Margaret R. Lea, Page High School; and Spandan Goel, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
High Point: Isaac R. Franks, Central High; Daniel D. Dierking, Daniel J. Trost, homeschool
Kernersville: Alexander J. Beddick, East Forsyth High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.