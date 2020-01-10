Achievers
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker has nominated 16 North Carolina high school students for appointment to one of the United States’ service academies — the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy for the Class of 2024.
The Sixth District’s Service Academy Nomination Board conducted interviews with each of the applicants and made recommendations based on their qualifications.
Next, the students will seek to meet the admission requirements of their service academy, where the academy will make the final decision on admission in the early months of 2020. Each student who attends a service academy will make a commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
Local students included:
United States Air Force Academy:
- Jonathan Birmingham
- Cade Isley
- Isabella Shoup, Western Alamance High School.
- United States Naval Academy: Isabella Pare
- Joseph Doyle
- Taylor Soukup
- Reanna Wilmouth
- Sophie Gould
- Timothy Welch, Southeast Guilford High School.
- United States Military Academy: Nathanael Geiger
- Jack May
- Jason Darnell
- Emmalyn Sarver, The Early College at Guilford.
Announcements
The Greensboro College Office of Admissions is offering an information session from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25, starting in the lobby of Cowan Humanities Building on campus.
Free parking is available behind the college’s Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
Prospective students and their families will be able to tour campus with a current student and learn more about student opportunities at the college.
The event is free; advance registration is requested at www.greensboro.edu/visit-the-campus/saturday-tours-form.
***
January is National Mentoring Month. The city of Greensboro and United Way of Greater Greensboro are introducing a new mentoring initiative aimed at men and boys, called 100 Males Mentoring.
The initiative seeks to increase the number of mentors and improve the lives of young men most affected by violent crime.
A breakfast is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Terrace at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Several agencies will showcase their mentoring opportunities. To attend the breakfast, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/executive/office-of-equity-inclusion.
For information, call 336-373-2489.
***
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community members can sign up to participate in 28 service projects organized by High Point University that will take place throughout the city on Jan. 20.
Community members are invited to join HPU students and faculty and can sign up to participate by visiting www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day-of-service.
Registration closes Wednesday, Jan. 15.
This year’s service projects include children’s activities, food packing, community gardens, preparing and serving meals, landscaping, a teach-in, and more. The projects will take place on HPU’s campus and at partner agencies throughout High Point.
In 1994, Congress designated a federal holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”
***
In celebration of National Engineer’s Week, residents from Greensboro and five other Triad cities will compete to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge, Bridging the Triad.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation will provide free supplies to children and adults who want to participate. Register and pick up supplies at any Greensboro Recreation Center beginning Jan. 20.
The local competition will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road in Greensboro. Winners from each city will compete in the regional competition, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22, also at Griffin.
This program is designed to introduce and engage families in a science, technology, engineering and math competition. Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-17 and adult. Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures.
The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There also will be a prize group for the most creative design.
For information, call 336-373-7503.
Honors
Wayne Community College’s Upsilon Chi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, inducted 101 members, including Doris Learo of Greensboro, in its fall ceremony.
Scholarships
The Randolph Community College Foundation will award RCC scholarships to five high school seniors in Randolph County in 2020 through its Presidential Scholars program. The students will be chosen in a competitive process that includes an application packet and interviews.
High school seniors who live in Randolph County and attend a Randolph County public, private or home school are invited to apply. To be considered, students must plan to enroll at RCC in the fall of 2020, have an unweighted GPA of at least 3.0, participate in extracurricular/community activities and must submit an application packet (application, cover letter and résumé) by Feb. 21.
Interested seniors should visit www.randolphccfoundation.org/presidential.html for more information and an application packet.
