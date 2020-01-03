Grants
ArtsGreensboro has announced the recipients of the 2020 Wells Fargo Teacher Art Grants.
This year’s grant awards total $13,000, and range from a few hundred dollars up to $1,500, for arts projects in public, charter and private schools serving Greensboro-area students in kindergarten through 12th grades. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive application and panel review process that included community volunteers and ArtsGreensboro staff.
The grant recipients and their projects include:
- Lisa P. Williams, Sternberger Elementary School, West African drum and dance performances
- Howell D. Ledford Jr., Weaver Academy, Music Production Renovations — Sibelius Ultimate
- Heavenly McDuffie, Hunter Elementary School, Ukuleles for Literacy
- Kathryn Sayani, Northern Guilford High School, supporting the Northern Photo Design Inaugural Course
- Penny Casto, Falkener Elementary School, celebration of tolerance, diversity and unity through visual art
- Denise Lineberry, Pleasant Garden Elementary, Art Rocks! Make the World a Better Place
- Kerrie-Jean King, Northern Guilford High School, West African Dance and Drum: Tracing the Diaspora through the Arts
- Marta Richardson, Bluford Peeler STEAM Academy, sound painting
- Kirsten Joseph, Jefferson Elementary School, break dancing with the fourth-graders
- Stephanie Bartis, Sedgefield Elementary School, Carolina on My Mind
- Stephanie Allen, Western Guilford High School, Shared Radiance Performance/Workshop: Shakespeare Alive!
- Elizabeth Brown, Erwin Montessori Elementary School, Erwin Cultural Diversity Festival
For information, email grants@artsgreensboro.org or visit www.artsgreensboro.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.