ArtsGreensboro has announced the recipients of the 2020 Wells Fargo Teacher Art Grants.

This year’s grant awards total $13,000, and range from a few hundred dollars up to $1,500, for arts projects in public, charter and private schools serving Greensboro-area students in kindergarten through 12th grades. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive application and panel review process that included community volunteers and ArtsGreensboro staff.

The grant recipients and their projects include:

  • Lisa P. Williams, Sternberger Elementary School, West African drum and dance performances
  • Howell D. Ledford Jr., Weaver Academy, Music Production Renovations — Sibelius Ultimate
  • Heavenly McDuffie, Hunter Elementary School, Ukuleles for Literacy
  • Kathryn Sayani, Northern Guilford High School, supporting the Northern Photo Design Inaugural Course
  • Penny Casto, Falkener Elementary School, celebration of tolerance, diversity and unity through visual art
  • Denise Lineberry, Pleasant Garden Elementary, Art Rocks! Make the World a Better Place
  • Kerrie-Jean King, Northern Guilford High School, West African Dance and Drum: Tracing the Diaspora through the Arts
  • Marta Richardson, Bluford Peeler STEAM Academy, sound painting
  • Kirsten Joseph, Jefferson Elementary School, break dancing with the fourth-graders
  • Stephanie Bartis, Sedgefield Elementary School, Carolina on My Mind
  • Stephanie Allen, Western Guilford High School, Shared Radiance Performance/Workshop: Shakespeare Alive!
  • Elizabeth Brown, Erwin Montessori Elementary School, Erwin Cultural Diversity Festival

For information, email grants@artsgreensboro.org or visit www.artsgreensboro.org.

