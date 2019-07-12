Activities
High Point University students are performing and working this summer alongside the actors and crew at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company in Baltimore.
HPU’s Juliet Jacob and Madison Steiner are performing in the company’s “Macbeth” and “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Both students are also participating in an all-intern production of “Richard III.” Steiner is playing Lady Anne and Richmond; Jacob is playing Queen Elizabeth and Murderer No. 1.
Jacob will take on the role of Marcade in “Love’s Labour’s Lost” and worked as an ensemble member in “Macbeth.” Steiner will take on the role of Winter in “Love’s Labour’s Lost and played Young Macduff in “Macbeth.”
The “Macbeth” show ended last month; “Love’s Labour’s Lost” continues through July 28.
***
High Point University welcomed hundreds of family members to campus for the Governor’s School West Parents’ Day event July 4.
Parents’ Day is when the Governor’s School break begins and has become a time of celebration as the school shares what students are studying and learning, and families learn about their student’s experiences.
Families attended the first morning classes with their student that included English, instrumental music, math, natural science, social science, Spanish, chorus, theater, dance and orchestra. They also attended performances by the performing arts students. Visual art students exhibited their work in the Sechrest Gallery in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
Students returned to classes Monday, July 8.
The Governor’s School of North Carolina is a summer residential program that integrates academic disciplines, the arts and unique courses on two campuses in the state for intellectually gifted high school seniors.
Announcements
Greensboro College will offer a four-day program to teach rising high school seniors how to write better college-entrance essays.
The College Essay Boot Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5-8. Cost is $249.
The program, limited to rising seniors ages 17-18, is designed to give participants a jump-start on the college essay-writing process. Lectures and discussion will focus on how to write a successful college essay.
Students will focus on actual prompts and draft essays for college applications. Throughout the week, students will spend blocks of time writing and revising their essays in a workshop setting.
Register for the program at http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community. For information, contact Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5760.
***
Funding for the YWCA YWORLD (YW Outcomes Realized through Leadership and Diversity) After-School and Summer Enrichment Program at Western Guilford Middle School is in jeopardy.
Through the years, YWorld has had several funding sources, with United Way of Greensboro being the primary funder. YWCA Greensboro was recently notified that starting July 1, the program will no longer receive funds from United Way.
YWorld staff provide homework assistance, work closely with teachers and staff at the school to enhance academic performance, teach life skills, social skills, educate youth on social justice issues and teach them to be contributing members of their community. Staff serve as a support for students subjected to bullying, family strife and other issues.
To learn more or make a financial donation, contact Monica Bennett at mbennett@ywcagsonc.org.
***
YMCA of Greensboro has invited children and volunteers to participate in Bright Beginnings, a program aimed at lessening the back-to-school financial burden on local families.
During the summer, the YMCA staff reviews applications of Triad children, submitted by school counselors, churches or other trusted sources. The children are selected based on need and invited to meet at one of the YMCA of Greensboro locations in Guilford and Rockingham counties on an assigned date before school begins. After being paired with a volunteer shopping buddy, students are treated to dinner and a one-on-one shopping trip, during which they pick out their first-day-of-school outfit and other needed items for the upcoming school year.
YMCA of Greensboro locations are collecting school supplies through Aug. 1 to fill backpacks. Some of the most needed items include: 1-inch three-ring binders, wide ruled notebooks, colored pencils, lunch boxes, hand sanitizer and fabric zipper pencil pouches. Also, YMCA of Greensboro locations will waive the joining fee through Aug. 15 for new members who support Bright Beginnings through the donation of a new backpack.
Donations and volunteers are needed. For information, visit ymcagreensboro.org/BrightBeginnings.