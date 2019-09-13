Announcements
So, You Think You Can Advocate will debut this fall at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Guilford College’s Sternberg Building.
Two selected audience members will deliver impromptu skit performances and the audience will vote on the best actor using communication devices such as cell phones and laptops.
The themed sets are written by Guilford County high school students and focus on social justice topics.
SYTYCA production is created and developed by Toni Etheridge in partnership with Guilford College.
For information, text 631-605-3615.
***
The Greensboro College Office of Admissions is offering information sessions from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 and 28, starting in the lobby of Cowan Humanities Building on campus.
Free parking is available behind the college’s Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
Prospective students and their families will be able to tour campus with a current student and learn more about student opportunities at Greensboro College.
The event is free; advance registration is requested at www.greensboro.edu/visit-the-campus/saturday-tours-form.
For information, call Julia Mallard at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5215.
***
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina has partnered with the Guilford Education Alliance this month for an in-store school supply drive at all Guilford County Triad Goodwill retail stores. Customers can shop any Triad Goodwill in Guilford County for school supplies and donate the items in-store for the Teacher Supply Warehouse.
Upon purchase, items will receive a paid sticker and can simply be placed in the donation bin. Customers are welcome to donate school supplies that were not purchased at Triad Goodwill in the bins at each store.
For information about the alliance, visit https://guilfordeducationalliance.org.
***
Bring Your Bible to School Day, a nationwide, student-led movement, will be Oct. 3.
To sign up, visit www.bringyourbible.org.
The website features a free guide with tips on how to get started, downloadable posters, sticker and T-shirt designs, information on legal rights and interactive activities.
Those who participate may register to win a trip to the Museum of the Bible in Washington.
Scholarships
For the 2019-20 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 136 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $169,250.
Triad recipients included:
Burlington: Micah Long, UNC-Chapel Hill
Greensboro: Garrett Collins, East Carolina University; Bryce Craig, Guilford College; Lars David Almvide Lundberg, UNC-Chapel Hill; Joshua Sumner, UNCG; Christopher Reed and Efrain Villafane-Flores, Guilford Technical Community College; Bradley Wasserman, Appalachian State University
Liberty: Daniel Qualls, East Carolina University
Additionally, Autobell employee Michael Trentini of Greensboro was awarded the 2019 Larry Harrell Scholarship from the International Carwash Association. He attends UNC-Chapel Hill.
