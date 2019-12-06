Achievers
During Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international initiative that introduces entrepreneurship to young people across the globe, 23 High Point University student teams pitched their business ideas at HPU’s annual Elevator Pitch Competition on Nov. 20.
This year’s panel of judges included David Amigo, owner of G&G Landscape and Irrigation; Sam Fratoni, chairman of Maine Angels and former corporate vice president of IDEXX Laboratories; Pam Stearns, founder of Stearns Financial Group’s Financial Focus for Women; and Jennifer Straumins, chairwoman of Maverick Performance Products and former president of Calumet Specialty Products.
Lauren McAtee won first place and received $2,000 for her idea, Paw Alert, which is a Bluetooth heart rate monitor that the human can wear. The monitor alerts the dog’s collar when its owner experiences a heightened heart rate.
William Davis won second place and received $1,900 for his idea, Word Flasher, an academic application that can help people of all ages read faster.
Luke Melin and Caitie Gehlhausen tied for third place and each received $500 for their ideas. Melin’s idea, Shot Target, is a visual training device designed to promote effective shot replacement by visually providing soccer players with the most probable places of scoring on the net. Gehlhausen’s idea, CONEvertible, involves a comfortable and efficient alternative to the traditional dog cone.
Haley Bossart received the People’s Choice award, as well as $100 for her idea, On Point Magazine, a bi-annual digital and print publication cultivating a professional and purposeful mindset in college students.
These students were selected from more than 40 submissions. Business ideas included an accessible movie theater solution, internship housing solutions, tutoring services, jewelers, customized chocolate and many more.
***
Caitie Gehlhausen, a High Point University senior, entrepreneurship major, and the CEO and founder of the Socket Lock-it, recently presented at a collegiate entrepreneur’s conference hosted by the Collegiate Entrepreneur’s Organization and took first place in the Global Pitch Competition.
Gehlhausen received $5,000 to continue work on her business and was offered an expenses-paid trip to Chicago to pitch her idea in a competition hosted by Future Founders, a nonprofit on a mission to support young entrepreneurs. In April, Gehlhausen was the first place winner in the High Point University Business Plan Competition.
***
Matthew Carlson, associate professor of English, attended the annual Midwest Modern Language Association Convention in Chicago with High Point University students Leslie Bosse, Sydney Daneman and Christine Watt to present research papers on Scottish literature.
The students were invited to present their research that originated from Carlson’s global experience Maymester course, Literary Scotland.
During the trip, the group explored some of Chicago’s cultural highlights, including the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Writers Museum. The trip was supported by the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Works and the English Department.
Activities
Westchester Country Day School students collected and wrapped more than 1,340 books for students at Fairview, Friendship and Northwood elementary schools during a school-wide C.A.R.E.S. (Compassion, Awareness, Responsibility, Empathy, Service) Crew event Nov. 22. They also collected more than 800 pounds of food and nonperishable items for Camp Out for Hunger.
The number of books collected during this annual Thanksgiving activity almost doubled this year. Westchester Middle School students will deliver the books during a service learning day Dec. 6.
This is the first year canned goods have been collected for Camp Out for Hunger, a community effort supporting the Greater High Point Food Alliance. David Smith, who organized the collection and camped out at Deep River Friends Meeting, shared a short presentation with students about food insecurity and the goal to collect 25,000 pounds of food for local food pantries.
Students pre-K through 12th grade worked together to gift wrap the books and weigh the canned goods.
C.A.R.E.S. Crews pair older and younger buddies from different grades to participate in community service opportunities multiple times a school year.
***
Last month, High Point University students performed at the Greensboro Symphony Guild’s annual gala at Proximity Hotel.
The theme of the evening was “A Notable Night in Venice” and included songs and arias from famous Italian operas, as well as recognizable pop, jazz and musical theater selections.
In addition to performing at the Greensboro Symphony event, students held a show for the residents of Pennybyrn retirement home and were accompanied by former Juilliard faculty member Arlene Shrut.
***
High Point University seniors Maelee Arnold and Hannah Le were recognized by the International Furniture Design Association as Rising Stars.
Arnold and Le were selected by various department faculty members who believe they exemplify high levels of talent and dedication and have proven themselves to be top-of-class among interior design and visual merchandising design majors.
Along with the design students, the Shuford Family of Century Furniture and Rock House Farm family of brands was honored. Students are recognized every year at IFDA’s Carolinas Chapter Night of Luminaries event and represent colleges and universities from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
***
Santa Claus came early to see community members at this year’s Christmas Special Populations Dance for individuals with disabilities Dec. 3.
The annual dance is hosted by High Point University’s Student Council for Exceptional Children and the city of High Point’s Parks and Recreation Department.
This year’s event featured a bustling dance floor, Christmas crafts and the visit from Santa Claus.
HPU’s SCEC consists of majors from across HPU who share a common interest in promoting awareness and providing support for individuals with disabilities. The organization will host a Valentine’s Day Special Populations Dance in February 2020.
Announcements
The Piedmont Environmental Center at 1220 Penny Road in High Point will host a two-day Winter Nature Camp for ages 7 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 26-27. Campers will engage in a giant game of “Natural Clue” with activities that use the tools, visit the places and sort out the characters of the game.
Using the classroom as a base laboratory for investigations, campers set out to find clue stations set up in the forest, grounds and gardens at PEC. Clue stations include Talking Trees, Wild About Weather, Bird Beak Mix Up, Underground Escapes, Made Up Maps, Tipi Tales and more.
Activities take place outdoors and on the trails, so campers should dress for the weather and bring a lunch, two snacks and a water bottle each day. Cost for the two-day camp is $50 for PEC members; $65 for non-members. Pre-registration is required; call 336-883-8531.
***
The Historic Magnolia House and the UNCG Museum Studies Program will be hosting a community scanning day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro, and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Vance H. Chavis Library, 900 S. Benbow Road in Greensboro.
Community members are invited. The purpose is to collect stories, images, photographs and oral histories of any citizen’s experience with the Magnolia Home.
The Historic Magnolia House was once the location of the famed tourist home during the Jim Crow era that was featured numerous times in the Green Book Travelers Guide as a hotel for African American musicians, athletes and travelers.
For information, email projectmagnoliahouse@gmail.com.
***
Greensboro College will present its 54th annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus.
The event is free and the public is invited.
The candlelit Advent worship service includes Scripture readings, liturgy and performances by the college’s vocal and instrumental musicians under the direction of Jonathan P. Brotherton, professor of music.
Scholarships
Greensboro native Merchant Aal-Anubia Imhotep received a $2,000 scholarship from Clancy & Theys Construction Company for the current academic year.
Imhotep, a senior at William Peace University majoring in simulation and game design, is the grandson of Fay Henry of Greensboro.
The scholarship was distributed through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina, a division of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities. Clancy & Theys has given more than $45,000 to the ICFNC over the past 22 years.
***
WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of the competency-based nonprofit Western Governors University, has announced the availability of new Salute to the Armed Forces Scholarships.
The scholarships are worth up to $3,000 toward a bachelor’s or master’s degree in information technology, business, healthcare or K–12 education. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2019.
To apply, visit www.wgu.edu/salute. For information about WGU North Carolina, visit www.wgu.edu/north-carolina.html.
***
The UNCG School of Education has received a gift of $156,000 from Sandra Green Marsh, a 1961 graduate, and Jim Marsh to establish the Sandra Green Marsh Class of 1961 Endowed UNCG Teacher Education Fellow Scholarship.
This is the first newly endowed Fellow since the program’s inception three years ago, bringing the new cohort in the fall of 2020 to 12 Fellows. Theses students will be known as Marsh UNCG Teacher Education Fellows. Jim Marsh’s intention in making this gift is to honor his wife Sandra’s education at The Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (now UNCG) as well as provide funds for students in the UNCG Teacher Education Fellows program.
For information, email Brian Strickland at bjstrick@uncg.edu.
***
N.C. Global Leadership recently announced that Jade Alexandria Young is the winner of the Triad organization’s scholarship given to a local university student for study abroad.
Young, a sophomore from High Point, was awarded $1,000 to help support her study at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. She was among eight finalists nominated by area colleges and universities. A panel of experienced N.C. Global Leadership “citizen diplomats” selected Young for the organization’s third annual award.
Awards
Several Summer Nutrition Programs, including the N.C. A&T Upward Bound Program, were recently honored for going above and beyond to serve children. In all, 16 program sponsors and a similar number of program sites received one of five state-level awards.
The A&T program received the Turnip the Beet Award at the silver level.
This award recognizes N.C. Summer Nutrition Program sponsors that “work hard to provide nutrition education, conduct taste tests with children (incorporating feedback into menus) and offer high quality meals that are appealing, culturally-appropriate, nutritious and include local foods, a variety of vegetables and fruits, whole grains, and low-fat or fat-free dairy products.”
