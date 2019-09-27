Activities
Mac Maultsby of Greensboro is one of more than 50 Wofford College students studying abroad during the fall 2019 semester. Maultsby, a member of the class of 2021, is studying in Freiburg, Germany.
***
WGU North Carolina hosted a graduation luncheon Sept. 14 at the Greensboro Science Center to celebrate the academic achievements of its 37 recent graduates from across the state.
“Since our official launch in October 2017, enrollment in WGU North Carolina has increased nearly 300%,” said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt.
About 200 people attended the event, including the WGU mascot, Sage. Graduates and their families were treated to a buffet lunch to celebrate their achievements and were encouraged to explore the center for the remainder of the day courtesy of WGU North Carolina.
For information about the school, visit www.wgu.edu/north-carolina.html.
***
Cadets from Southeast Guilford High School NJROTC recently assisted Guilford County and state first responders with the “Vehicle Injury Prevention for Very Important People Program” hosted at Eastern Guilford High School.
The traveling program is a two-part presentation, geared to high school juniors and seniors, and it explores the dangers of drinking and driving, texting and driving, and otherwise distracted driving.
The first part consisted of testimonials by first responders and family members of accident victims and a mock funeral in which the Southeast cadets acted as an honor guard.
During the second part, first responders offered a live demonstration of vehicle rescue.
Announcements
Greensboro College has canceled the colloquium on academic accessibility that was scheduled for today, Sept. 27.
Originally, the 2019-2020 Ms. Wheelchair USA, Brittany Hawley, planned to present “Tassels without Barriers: Promoting Universal Design and Universal Design for Learning on Educational Campuses. Promoting Inclusion for All!”
***
Children in the Franklinville area can read to a certified therapy dog during the Franklinville Public Library’s “Tails to Read” program from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and Nov. 3.
The free sessions enable children to hone their reading skills and build confidence in a comfortable setting, one-on-one with a non-judgmental companion — in this case, Bentley, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever. Bentley’s handler, Mary Ellen Georoff, is close by during all interactions.
To register, call 336-685-3100. The library is located at 111 Sumner Place.
***
High Point University’s annual HPUniverse Day, a chance for children and their families to explore science through an astronomy-themed outreach event, will be held, rain or shine, from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 in the new Wanek School of Natural Sciences building. The event has been rescheduled from Saturday, Sept. 28, to Nov. 2 in order for families to hear a new speaker.
Special guest speaker Benita Bell, a research scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, will participate in TED-style talks and be available for photos with families. Bell was awarded a NASA Administrator’s Fellowship position where she served as a NASA Fellow in the Office of Biological and Physical Research at NASA headquarters in Washington. There she developed a pilot clinical research study on soy isoflavones and their role in immunity and heart disease.
Attendees will also experience 25 different learning stations and activities. Past stations have included activities and sights like robotic space rovers, astronomy jeopardy, gravity gym, experiments in the HPU mobile lab, hovercraft rides and more. This year, new activities include parachute drops and planetarium shows held in the new Culp Planetarium.
***
An art show benefiting New Garden Friends School will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at 3 Gwynedd Lane in Summerfield.
Tickets for the event, themed “In The Garden: Living Art with paintings, speakers, music and cuisine,’’ are $25 and include food, wine and the opportunity to hear guest speakers.
For information, visit www.ngfs.org/support-us/artshow.cfm.
***
High Point University’s Stout School of Education will host its annual community Lego Showcase event, “Come Build with Us: Experience STEM Engineering,” from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the HPU Community Center on Mall Loop Road.
Annually, HPU’s Stout School of Education faculty and students transform the HPU Community Center into a Lego learning lab. Students, teachers and parents are invited to participate and can register at www.highpoint.edu/education/legoshowcase.
The event is free; food will be available for purchase.
***
Gotta Have Games Company is hosting the “Clash of the Comedians” comedy game show Nov. 9 at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Proceeds from the show will provide 10 Triad elementary schools with free “I Can Make It” youth workshops.
Doors open at 3 p.m. The three-hour show begins at 4 p.m.
The show is patterned after the nationally popular “Let’s Have Church!” party game.
Tickets are $15 plus a $3 facility fee and sales tax.
To purchase tickets, call 336-333-2605.
Awards
High Point University awarded more than $20,000 in prizes at its fifth annual Piano Competition on Sept. 7.
After performing a recital for a panel of guest judges, Ji-Hyang Gwak was announced the first-place winner of the $10,000 prize. Simon Karakulidi was awarded second place and $6,000; Alan Woo received third place and $4,000.
Also, Christopher Saba of Charlotte was named the winner of the second annual N.C. Junior Piano Competition. He received a $400 cash prize and scholarship from HPU’s department of music.
Grants
ArtsGreensboro is accepting applications through Oct. 28 for its Teacher Art Grant Program for school arts projects coming in 2020.
Sponsored by Wells Fargo, the program awards grants each year to:
- Emphasize arts projects and programs in all school subject areas
- Support the teaching of the N.C. Arts Curriculum
- Bring artists into the classroom
- Reach large numbers of students
- Encourage cooperative arts projects among schools, teachers, PTAs and other organizations
For information, visit www.artsgreensboro.org/tag or contact Chip Berry at grants@artsgreensboro.org
Scholarships
N.C. A&T sophomore Lauren Atkinson of Raleigh has been awarded a 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Scholarship.
Atkinson, who is pursuing a B.S. in supply chain management from the university’s college of business and economics, received the $5,000 scholarship Sept. 14 during the third annual Finding Ashley Stewart finale at The Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Ashley Stewart, a lifestyle, fashion and social commerce brand, partnered with A&T in 2017 to launch the Ashley Stewart Leadership Scholarship, which is designed to help empower women through education.
