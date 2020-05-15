Maya Angelou

High Point University’s newest historical sculpture honors Maya Angelou, legendary writer, poet and activist. Near the entrance of the new Caine Conservatory, the sculpture depicts Angelou admiring a butterfly, reminiscent of her quote, “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.”

 Provided by High Point University

Achievers

During the recent spring break, Guilford County Schools students were encouraged to continue reading and participate in a reading contest supported by Guilford County Schools, Greensboro Bound and Scuppernong Books.

Throughout GCS, 88 schools participated in the reading challenge. More than 3,000 students read at least 300 minutes and GCS students read more than 1 million minutes overall.

At the end of spring break, all students who read more than 300 minutes were entered into a raffle drawing with the opportunity for two to win the grand prize.

The winners were Sebastian Kopp of Kernodle Middle School and Vernessa Jiggetts of Sedalia Elementary School.

Thirty-three other students were chosen to receive a $25 Scuppernong Books gift card.

***

The Thomas Undergraduate Research and Creativity Expo at UNCG took place online this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants uploaded video presentations to the URSCO Virtual Expo site for perusal by visitors and judges, as part of a weeklong event.

First, second and third place winners and honorable mentions were selected in five categories: Business, education, social and behavioral sciences; humanities; mathematics; life and physical sciences; performing arts; and emerging scholars (UNCG residential college students).

Winners include:

Business, education, behavioral and social sciences: First place,

  • Keichelle Joyce

and

  • Olivia Cook

; second place,

  • Katherine Tardif

and

  • Margarito Martinez

; third place,

  • Robert Tate

; and honorable mention,

  • Gabriel Parks
  • Humanities: First place, Abigail Knight

; second place,

  • Eliza Rosebrock

; third place,

  • Irvin Maldonado, Victoria Landers

and

  • Filberto Hernandez

; honorable mention,

  • London Nance
  • Mathematics, life and physical sciences: First place, Deborah Killian

; second place,

  • Christopher Cotter

; third place,

  • Melika Osareh

; and honorable mentions,

  • William Crandall

and

  • Joseph Mangun
  • Performing arts: First place, Alex Stewart

; second place,

  • Jacquelyn Whiteside

; third place,

  • Taylor Barlow
  • Emerging scholars (UNCG residential college students): First place, Ethan McKellar

; second place,

  • Bailey Thompson

; third place,

  • Diana Angeles

; and honorable mentions,

  • Eric Yan

and

  • Asha Moore.

To see the student presentations, visit https://utlc.uncg.edu/ursco/expo/virtualexpo.

Activities

Five computer science students, Ethan Shealey, Shane Berthoud, Chris Finlan, Conor Rybacki and Joe Davidson, recently competed in the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Scientific and Technical Information’s Tracer Forensic and Incident Response Exercise Competition. Students from universities across North Carolina were invited to participate in the competition, hosted at N.C. A&T in February. High Point University had students on each of the top three winning teams.

Researcher Kevin Nauer and his team from Sandia National Labs developed the competition to educate and train cybersecurity incident responders and to improve collaboration and teamwork.

***

High Point University students in Cara Kozma’s English service-learning course spent the spring semester interviewing community members in High Point’s historic Burns Hill neighborhood to compile a book, documenting the neighborhood’s history.

The book, “The Voices of Burns Hill,” shares first-hand stories and memories from 15 individuals, who are all connected through the Burns Hill neighborhood. The book is a new edition in a series of books that have been produced in collaboration with HPU students in the community writing English course and follows the same format as “The Voices of Washington Street.”

Each student was partnered with a community member connected to the Burns Hill neighborhood and produced a chapter for the book based on the interviews conducted.

Due to COVID-19, the students completed final assignments virtually, speaking with community members through the drafting and editing process. The students then presented the book to community members virtually on May 1.

When finished, the book will be on display at the High Point Library in the Heritage Resource Center.

***

The High Point University dining team honored the hard work and dedication of nurses by donating food, coffee and thank-you cards to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center on National Nurses Day, May 6.

The donation was organized by Jeremy Joy, HPU’s catering director, after seeing countless stories of nurses working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

He shared the idea with his colleagues on the HPU dining team, and together, they collectively wrote thank-you cards and donated five fruit trays, five trays of assorted breakfast pastries and 10 gallons of freshly brewed coffee.

Also, HPU donated 500 ponchos to the High Point Fire Department.

Announcements

The Walking Classroom has launched a new mobile app with almost 200 educational podcasts to support learning at home while schools are closed during the pandemic. The app and podcasts will be free of charge through June 30.

The 15-minute podcasts cover topics in English language arts, social studies, science and more and are designed primarily for students in third through eighth grades. Each podcast includes discussion questions to help caregivers discuss the podcasts with their children.

The podcasts are designed to be listened to while taking a walk.

For information, visit TheWalkingClassroom.org.

Scholarships

Mallory Rothrock, a Northwest Guilford High School graduate, now a UNC-Asheville junior studying chemistry and neuroscience, has been awarded a Goldwater Scholarship, a national scholarship awarded to undergraduates studying the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics. She is one of only 287 students across the country majoring in the natural sciences to receive the Goldwater Scholarship this year.

The scholarship will provide $7,500 for expenses during Rothrock’s senior year.

***

N.C. A&T has announced its newest cohort of Lewis and Elizabeth Dowdy Scholars.

Local students include:

  • Jayla Shoffner, daughter of Adlois and Jerry Shoffner Jr. of Greensboro. She will graduate from the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T and plans to pursue a biology degree.
  • Joshua Whitsett, son of Wayman and Tammy Whitsett of Gibsonville. He will graduate from Eastern Guilford High School and plans to obtain a degree in accounting.

Scholars receive a four-year renewable award that covers tuition and related fees, housing and meals for up to four years.

Awards

Bridgewater College student Sophie S. Hargrave was recognized by the college’s department of philosophy and religion for academic excellence.

Hargrave was selected as a winner of the Religion Award for the most extensive record of academic work in biblical religion and theology courses.

Hargrave, a philosophy major, is the daughter of Stephanie Hargrave of Greensboro and Richard Hargrave of Yorkshire, England.

Hargrave completed an honors research project, “The Religious Influence on the French Campaign against Korea of 1866,” with Nancy Klancher, associate professor of philosophy and religion.

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Jermique Hopkins of Whitsett, at University of Maryland Global Campus; and Pingyi Song of Greensboro, at West Virginia University.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments