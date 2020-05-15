Achievers
During the recent spring break, Guilford County Schools students were encouraged to continue reading and participate in a reading contest supported by Guilford County Schools, Greensboro Bound and Scuppernong Books.
Throughout GCS, 88 schools participated in the reading challenge. More than 3,000 students read at least 300 minutes and GCS students read more than 1 million minutes overall.
At the end of spring break, all students who read more than 300 minutes were entered into a raffle drawing with the opportunity for two to win the grand prize.
The winners were Sebastian Kopp of Kernodle Middle School and Vernessa Jiggetts of Sedalia Elementary School.
Thirty-three other students were chosen to receive a $25 Scuppernong Books gift card.
***
The Thomas Undergraduate Research and Creativity Expo at UNCG took place online this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants uploaded video presentations to the URSCO Virtual Expo site for perusal by visitors and judges, as part of a weeklong event.
First, second and third place winners and honorable mentions were selected in five categories: Business, education, social and behavioral sciences; humanities; mathematics; life and physical sciences; performing arts; and emerging scholars (UNCG residential college students).
Winners include:
Business, education, behavioral and social sciences: First place,
- Keichelle Joyce
- Olivia Cook
- Katherine Tardif
- Margarito Martinez
- Robert Tate
- Gabriel Parks
- Humanities: First place, Abigail Knight
- Eliza Rosebrock
- Irvin Maldonado, Victoria Landers
- Filberto Hernandez
- London Nance
- Mathematics, life and physical sciences: First place, Deborah Killian
- Christopher Cotter
- Melika Osareh
- William Crandall
- Joseph Mangun
- Performing arts: First place, Alex Stewart
- Jacquelyn Whiteside
- Taylor Barlow
- Emerging scholars (UNCG residential college students): First place, Ethan McKellar
- Bailey Thompson
- Diana Angeles
- Eric Yan
- Asha Moore.
To see the student presentations, visit https://utlc.uncg.edu/ursco/expo/virtualexpo.
Activities
Five computer science students, Ethan Shealey, Shane Berthoud, Chris Finlan, Conor Rybacki and Joe Davidson, recently competed in the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Scientific and Technical Information’s Tracer Forensic and Incident Response Exercise Competition. Students from universities across North Carolina were invited to participate in the competition, hosted at N.C. A&T in February. High Point University had students on each of the top three winning teams.
Researcher Kevin Nauer and his team from Sandia National Labs developed the competition to educate and train cybersecurity incident responders and to improve collaboration and teamwork.
***
High Point University students in Cara Kozma’s English service-learning course spent the spring semester interviewing community members in High Point’s historic Burns Hill neighborhood to compile a book, documenting the neighborhood’s history.
The book, “The Voices of Burns Hill,” shares first-hand stories and memories from 15 individuals, who are all connected through the Burns Hill neighborhood. The book is a new edition in a series of books that have been produced in collaboration with HPU students in the community writing English course and follows the same format as “The Voices of Washington Street.”
Each student was partnered with a community member connected to the Burns Hill neighborhood and produced a chapter for the book based on the interviews conducted.
Due to COVID-19, the students completed final assignments virtually, speaking with community members through the drafting and editing process. The students then presented the book to community members virtually on May 1.
When finished, the book will be on display at the High Point Library in the Heritage Resource Center.
***
The High Point University dining team honored the hard work and dedication of nurses by donating food, coffee and thank-you cards to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center on National Nurses Day, May 6.
The donation was organized by Jeremy Joy, HPU’s catering director, after seeing countless stories of nurses working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.
He shared the idea with his colleagues on the HPU dining team, and together, they collectively wrote thank-you cards and donated five fruit trays, five trays of assorted breakfast pastries and 10 gallons of freshly brewed coffee.
Also, HPU donated 500 ponchos to the High Point Fire Department.
Announcements
The Walking Classroom has launched a new mobile app with almost 200 educational podcasts to support learning at home while schools are closed during the pandemic. The app and podcasts will be free of charge through June 30.
The 15-minute podcasts cover topics in English language arts, social studies, science and more and are designed primarily for students in third through eighth grades. Each podcast includes discussion questions to help caregivers discuss the podcasts with their children.
The podcasts are designed to be listened to while taking a walk.
For information, visit TheWalkingClassroom.org.
Scholarships
Mallory Rothrock, a Northwest Guilford High School graduate, now a UNC-Asheville junior studying chemistry and neuroscience, has been awarded a Goldwater Scholarship, a national scholarship awarded to undergraduates studying the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics. She is one of only 287 students across the country majoring in the natural sciences to receive the Goldwater Scholarship this year.
The scholarship will provide $7,500 for expenses during Rothrock’s senior year.
***
N.C. A&T has announced its newest cohort of Lewis and Elizabeth Dowdy Scholars.
Local students include:
- Jayla Shoffner, daughter of Adlois and Jerry Shoffner Jr. of Greensboro. She will graduate from the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T and plans to pursue a biology degree.
- Joshua Whitsett, son of Wayman and Tammy Whitsett of Gibsonville. He will graduate from Eastern Guilford High School and plans to obtain a degree in accounting.
Scholars receive a four-year renewable award that covers tuition and related fees, housing and meals for up to four years.
Awards
Bridgewater College student Sophie S. Hargrave was recognized by the college’s department of philosophy and religion for academic excellence.
Hargrave was selected as a winner of the Religion Award for the most extensive record of academic work in biblical religion and theology courses.
Hargrave, a philosophy major, is the daughter of Stephanie Hargrave of Greensboro and Richard Hargrave of Yorkshire, England.
Hargrave completed an honors research project, “The Religious Influence on the French Campaign against Korea of 1866,” with Nancy Klancher, associate professor of philosophy and religion.
Honors
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Jermique Hopkins of Whitsett, at University of Maryland Global Campus; and Pingyi Song of Greensboro, at West Virginia University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.