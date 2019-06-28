Scholarships
Avery Moon, a rising senior international relations and sociology/anthropology major at High Point University, received a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to help fund her summer study abroad to Ukraine, where she will advance her Russian skills. Moon will study intermediate Russian in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and experience Eastern European culture first-hand.
***
Christopher Houpt, a fourth-year student in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, was named a 2019 Walmart Scholar by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. The scholarship program supports students who are interested in careers in academic pharmacy. Houpt received a $1,000 scholarship to attend the AACP Annual Meeting and Teachers Seminar in Chicago in July along with his faculty mentor, Courtney Bradley, assistant professor of clinical sciences.
***
Josiah Mitchell and Natalia Zapata, recent Dudley High School graduates, were the recipients of the Dudley Class of 1963 Scholarship Awards for 2019.
Mitchell, son of Al and Mary Mitchell, plans to major in nursing at N.C. State. Zapata, daughter of Jairo and Arguello Zapata, will major in biology at N.C. A&T.
Joan Walden, class president, presented the awards.
Activities
Kayla McDougle of Greensboro, an interior design major at Appalachian State University, is president of Appalachian’s Habitat for Humanity Club and is on the planning team for App Builds a Home — a project to build a home from the ground up in partnership with Watauga County Habitat for Humanity.
McDougle has been involved with Habitat for Humanity since her freshman year at Appalachian.
She is minoring in building science and plans to eventually start her own company in residential construction and interior design.
***
Twenty-six students from Jamestown, Ferndale and Eastern middle schools and 13 teachers from Jamestown Middle, Ragsdale High, Ferndale Middle, High Point Central, Eastern Middle and Eastern High school participated June 17-20 in a Students and Teachers in Advanced Manufacturing Pathways (STAMP) Camp.
Teachers and students had the option to learn about mechatronics, welding or machining.
The students in the welding program used tools to create their own camp stove. Those in the machining program built and engraved tiny cars and made their own dog tag. Students in the mechatronics program designed and automated a robotic arm.
Camp participants also received a chance to tour local industries and got a behind-the-scenes look at equipment and facilities at three local industries: Bright Plastics, Orano and Machine Specialists.
The STAMP Camp allowed GCS teachers to work in small teams to explore new ways to integrate advanced manufacturing into their lessons.
This initiative is made possible by a grant from the Eastern Triad Workforce Initiative and the district’s partnership with Guilford Technical Community College. Most of the camp took place at the GTCC Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
***
High Point University students launched their summer break in New Mexico for this year’s Spaceport America Cup competition.
Eight students, led by Jeff Regester, physics and astronomy instructor at HPU, and Paddy Clancy, a 2019 graduate and organizer of the group, participated in the third annual Spaceport America Cup, designed around the Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition for student rocketry teams. This year’s competition took place at the Las Cruces Convention Center in New Mexico and the Spaceport America Vertical Launch Area on June 18-22.
The competition hosted teams from American and international colleges and universities. HPU was one of 91 teams to compete in this year’s event.
Regester and a team of 11 students spent the last year building the rocket, including its electronic system, payload and motor, on HPU’s campus. Students mixed the fuel and constructed the motor instead of purchasing a commercial one. The 12-foot rocket is designed to travel 10,000 feet.
A rocket the team built in 2018 is on display at the Spaceport America Visitor Center in New Mexico.
***
This summer, more than 250 UNCG students are exploring new cultures, conducting research and taking classes in 22 countries.
There are a variety of ways for Spartans to get global experience during the summer: Faculty-led programs, a program with a partner university, international academic conferences or field work for research.
For semester and yearlong exchange programs, students pay UNCG tuition, just like they would if they were on campus. Additionally, scholarship opportunities are available for all types of programs.
For information, visit international.uncg.edu.
***
Thirteen High Point University students cared for more than 500 patients collectively when they traveled to the cities of La Cruz and Liberia in Costa Rica. The group provided free medical, dental and veterinary assistance to these communities.
Advised by HPU faculty member Michael Grider, assistant professor of biology, the group took part in a Vida Volunteer service learning trip to Central America.
Vida is a nonprofit humanitarian association that helps empower individuals by providing free health care. It also provides hands-on experience to volunteers from around the world.
Students in three pre-professional tracks — pre-dental, pre-medical and pre-veterinary — spent their days gaining clinical experience, advised by Vida doctors.
The medical team saw more than 150 patients on clinic days and completed 62 home visits. The dental team saw more than 165 patients, and the veterinary team saw more than 200 animals.
Announcements
Bookcase Operation will hold a workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road in Greensboro. The nonprofit’s goal is to promote skills in youth and create positive change in the community.
For several months, local high school students have been working on a project to expose the concentration camps imprisoning Muslim minorities in China.
The project began when Dudley High School invited Derrick Nguyen, the nonprofit’s founder, to a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. After researching these camps, the students created a stop-motion animation video to educate people. The group has traveled to Burlington and other areas to raise awareness of this social issue.
For information, call 336-588-6042 or visit https://locadoes.wixsite.com/bookcaseoperation.
***
Musicians from around the world will share their talents at a free concert hosted by High Point University. Eastern Music Festival’s Young Artists Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
To reserve a seat, contact Campus Concierge by calling 336-841-4636 or emailing concierge@highpoint.edu.
The EMF Young Artists Wind Ensemble will perform a mix of wind band favorites, from classical overtures to Broadway classics to blockbuster soundtracks and celebratory marches.
***
UNCG’s Cram and Scram rummage sale will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the Cone Ballroom of the Elliott University Center.
At the end of each spring semester, student castoffs, ranging from clothes to appliances, are collected and sold for 50 cents each. Items left after the sale will be donated to The Salvation Army.
***
Led by staff from the Piedmont Environmental Center, High Point Parks & Recreation’s Advanced Nature Camp for 12- to 15-year-olds is designed for students with a sense of adventure and a sincere interest in the environment.
The camp, Aug. 12-16, will explore natural and cultural history first hand with visits to the Longleaf pine forests of the Croatan National Forest, the coastal aquatic habitats of Bogue Banks and the local communities of Emerald Isle, Swansboro and Morehead City.
Field trips include canoeing the White Oak River, the Aurora Fossil Museum, Hammocks Beach State Park, Fort Macon State Park and the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Cost is $280 per person for PEC members and $300 for non-members; fee includes transportation, naturalist guides, campsite, meals, and all entrance and activity fees. Registration is required by July 19; for information, call 336-883-8531.
***
The Reclaiming Democracy Project, a learning initiative begun by Greensboro College and other area colleges, has become part of a new collaborative initiative, Partnerships for Listening and Action by Communities and Educators.
Dan Malotkey, Lucy H. Robertson chair of religion and dean of the School of Humanities at Greensboro College, is on the steering committee of the new initiative. He has been active in Reclaiming Democracy for years.
The new initiative is being launched by a collaborative called the Bringing Theory to Practice project. It is being funded by a two-year, $800,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to the Association of American Colleges and Universities, which serves as the host and partner to BTtoP.
Partnerships for Listening and Action by Communities and Educators brings together a network of academic-community partnerships, involving 11 colleges and universities from diverse sectors and regions, to do civic-engagement and public-humanities work.
These partnerships will develop shared public agendas that ground the setting and solving of community issues in community voice.
They may involve such significant themes as community development, wealth disparities and environmental justice, but the agendas and action plans will be set through listening and dialogue. Some partnerships will be anchored by a single university; in others, multiple institutions may join together in regional collaboration. All the partnerships will include undergraduate students as key participants, culture-makers and often cultural brokers.
Participating local institutions also include Elon University, Guilford College, N.C. A&T and UNCG.
For information, visit www.bttop.org.
***
Greensboro College will hold an open house for prospective adult students (23 or older), from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 9 in Lea Center in Main Building.
The event is free; reservations are requested by calling 336-217-7284 or emailing adult@greensboro.edu.
Ongoing utility work on College Place makes precise parking accessibility uncertain. But either the lot behind the college’s Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place or the lot adjacent to Odell Building at College Place and Odell Place should be available.
The event, which will feature light refreshments, will give participants the chance to talk to experts to learn more about:
- Bachelor of business administration degree
- Online degrees
- Teacher licensure
- Graduate programs
- Paralegal certification education program
- PMP certification education prep program
- PHR/SPHR and a PHR certification education prep programs
- GRE Test Prep
For information, visit www.greensboro.edu/academics/post-bac.
***
Greensboro College will offer a test-preparation course for students preparing to take the SAT college admissions test from 9 a.m. to noon July 22-25.
The cost is $399. Participants must be between 15 and 18 years old.
Greensboro College’s SAT Test Preparation class has been created by two teachers whose combined experience spans more than 60 years.
To register, visit http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
For information, contact Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5760 or suzanne.suddarth@greensboro.edu.
Honors
Coastal Carolina University had 25 students, including Courtney Woods of Pleasant Garden, join the Phi Sigma Pi national honor fraternity during the spring semester.
Phi Sigma Pi national honor fraternity is a gender-inclusive organization dedicated to promoting lifelong learning, inspiring members to lead and cultivating lasting fraternal bonds while living with honor. Members aim to improve humanity through the principles of scholarship, leadership and fellowship.
In order to join Phi Sigma Pi, students must have completed a minimum of one semester or one quarter of collegiate work and earn a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Woods is an intelligence and national security studies major.