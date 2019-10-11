Achievers
Martin Jones II of Cincinnati, a student at N.C. A&T, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of his business, God Made.
The company produces apparel and products with uplifting messages, sends out daily inspiring content and hosts empowering events.
Jones launched the company after a period of despair when he learned he could no longer play basketball in college.
The apparel brand has grown to have more than 3,000 followers on Instagram since starting in October 2018. It offers a $500 college scholarship and has held local canned food and toiletries drives.
For information, visit https://godmadethebrand.com.
***
Two Greensboro College students were among the global leaders in a business simulation for the week ending Oct. 6.
They are senior business administration and economics majors Sylvia Collins of Troy and Ryan Ramirez of Clermont, Fla. Their score for the past week tied them for fourth place out of 2,219 teams competing nationally and in more than two dozen foreign countries.
In the simulation, called Glo-Bus, the two co-own a fictional corporation called C&R Big Dogs. Each week, the competing corporations are graded on overall score for the current year, earnings per share, return on average equity and stock price. Those scores, in turn, are affected by management decisions the two make.
Earlier this semester, C&R Big Dogs tied for 20th globally during the week ending Sept. 22.
Announcements
High Point University’s department of physical therapy will host its third annual Halloween Family 5K Fun Run and Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, to raise money for the HPU physical therapy student scholarship fund.
The race will begin at the High Point University Community Center at 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Participants are invited to wear costumes and take part in Halloween-themed activities, including music, games and trunk or treat, while enjoying refreshments from food trucks.
To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/physicaltherapy/funrun.
***
Faith Wesleyan Children’s Academy is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants.
Children who are Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients or who are members of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations households or are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.
Adult participants who are members of food stamp or FDPIR households or who are Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.
***
Westchester Country Day School in Greensboro will break ground on a new student center and announce its name during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11. The naming of the building honors the first $1 million donation in school history.
The project is expected to be completed in spring 2020. The $3 million, 11,628-square-foot facility is the first building to be added to the campus since 2000.
The building is replacing the Cats’ Den, Westchester’s first gymnasium and one of the school’s original buildings, which was demolished this summer to make way for the student center.
***
A local collaborative of community nonprofits is organizing a coat drive for children facing homelessness.
The coats will be distributed during the Fall Fest Early Childhood Resource Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at The Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 1001 Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro. The event will feature food and children’s activities along with free coats.
Residents are asked to donate new or gently used coats for youth in sizes newborn to 18.
For information about drop-off locations for donations and monetary donations, contact Desmond Greenland at 336-907-3635 or desmond.greenland@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Scholarships
Modern Woodmen awarded a Make An Impact Scholarship valued at $1,000 to Jamison McDaniel of Randleman to attend UNC-Charlotte where he will major in business.
***
East Carolina University’s College of Education awarded scholarships to more than 100 students, including two from Guilford County, for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grace Harper of Stokesdale, a Rockingham Early College High School graduate, received the Educators Hall of Fame Scholarship. John Puryear, a Grimsley High School graduate, received the Tony R. Banks Scholarship in Special Education.
A total of 108 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral education students were recognized as recipients of more than $540,000 in scholarships and awards during the college’s Scholarship Recipient and Donor Recognition ceremony Aug. 23.
Gifts
The family of a High Point University graduate has committed a seven-figure planned gift to support their son’s alma mater.
Robert B. and Lynda L. Engel, of Naples, Fla., have previously contributed to HPU to support the construction of Cottrell Hall. Tyler Engel, the Engel’s son, is a member of HPU’s Class of 2016.
