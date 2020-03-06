Achievers
A team of six High Point University students won the ninth annual North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Ethics Bowl on Feb. 21-22 at the North Carolina Legislative Complex in Raleigh.
The HPU team of Garrett Hill, Ally King, Matthew Knipfer, Jacob Lancaster, Tate Powell and Gia Scirrotto, along with campus co-coordinators Amy MacArthur and Thaddeus Ostrowski, both faculty in the department of religion and philosophy, came home with a trophy. Twenty-two North Carolina independent colleges and universities and more than 100 students participated. The theme for this year was Ethics in Agriculture.
The NCICU Ethics Bowl is designed to provide an academic experience that increases student awareness about applying ethics in leadership, decision-making, interpersonal relationships and other issues in today’s society. The purpose of the competition is to emphasize the importance of applying ethical standards to situations students inevitably will face in their upcoming professional careers.
***
Freshman Reyna Alston and sophomore Steph Stone, both music majors at High Point University, competed in the North Carolina National Association of Teachers of Singing Conference on Feb. 14. Both study voice with Scott MacLeod, associate professor of music.
Alston tied for first place in the First Year College/Independent Studio Treble Voice category, and Stone earned a high score in her category, Second Year College/Independent Studio Treble Voice, qualifying both for the Mid-Atlantic competition at the University of South Carolina on March 13.
***
Two seniors in Greensboro College’s George Center for Honors Studies, Timothy Crowell and Gwyneth Navey, will present research at the Alpha Chi National Honor Society Convention on March 19-21 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Crowell will present “Hollywood Therapy: The Portrayal of Mental Health Professionals in American Film from 2010 to 2017.” Navey will present “Genealogy of Equal Pay Policy: Equal Pay Act to the Lilly Ledbetter Act”.
The annual Alpha Chi national convention brings together students from across the country to present their research, many of whom are presenting in an academic situation for the first time.
***
Alejandra Lopez has joined the High Point Conventions & Visitors Bureau as an intern for the spring semester. Lopez is a senior at High Point University majoring in human relations and sociology with a minor in leadership.
***
Brenda Caldwell of N.C. A&T, Jovani Mendez-Sandoval of Elon University and Kirsten Rowe of High Point University have been named as Newman Civic Fellows by Campus Compact in recognition of their service to the university and surrounding community and their development as leaders.
Caldwell registered 525 students to vote, organized the university’s National Voter Registration Day efforts which yielded 648 registrations, worked with Color of Change to create a petition and movement to request the restoration of an early polling site, and brought students together to attend the board of elections meetings.
Mendez-Sandoval collaborated with the Alamance Chamber of Commerce to facilitate Alamance Youth Leadership Academy workshops for middle school students to help them identify their leadership potential and learn how to empower others.
Rowe is the director for the West End Ministries after-school tutoring program, serving 20 to 30 students a week.
Activities
A group of Guilford College and Guilford Technical Community College students, supervised by Guilford College Professor of Accounting Ron Cardwell, partnered with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to provide free tax filing for Greensboro residents.
The program offers free tax help to people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.
Students helped individuals prepare their taxes on Saturday mornings in February.
***
High Point University students Julia Del Viscio, Molly Casper, Daniella Castillo, Patrick Horn, Noah Skodis, Lizzy Eisenhardt and Cora Matthewson, members of HPU’s Sport Management Association, recently traveled to Colorado Springs to shadow employees on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Cole McKeel, manager of business development at the committee, and Cecelia Bolin, the committee’s sport business development coordinator, provided a tour of the U.S. Olympic Training Center and introduced students to team members in a variety of departments.
***
Cedarville University student Morgan Smith of Greensboro spent her spring break serving others on a mission trip.
The university sent 16 Global Outreach teams with more than 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations to serve others during spring break, March 2-8.
Announcements
UNCG’s Police Department is seeking public comment on policies, procedures, operations and standards as part of the department’s re-accreditation process by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
The independent CALEA assessment team will arrive at UNCG on March 10. The goal of the CALEA team is to verify that the department meets the commission’s standards.
As part of the assessment, interested parties are invited to provide comments by calling 336-334-1050 between 1 and 3 p.m. or attend a public information session from 3:30 to 5:50 p.m. in Room 108 of the UNCG Police Department building, 1200 W. Gate City Blvd.
All comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A list of the standards is available from Accreditation Manager Angie Schrock at 336-334-3698, with the UNCG Police Department.
Written comments about the department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation may be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
***
N.C. A&T’s Division of University Advancement and LOAT (aka Ladies of A&T) have opened registration for the Women in Finance & Philanthropy Seminar, “Creating Financial Freedom.”
It is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 at the Student Center, Ballroom on A&T’s campus.
The seminar is a one-day networking, education, knowledge-sharing seminar designed to provide participants with necessary tools to make improved financial decisions and sustainable change for many years to come.
Tickets are $50 to $65.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information, email alumni@ncat.edu.
***
Chase’s Chance will present a Hit My Life Conference for girls in sixth- through eighth-grades from 4 to 7 p.m. April 25 at Rise and Flow, 1109 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.
Chase Clark is the host.
Topics include being yourself, female drama and self care. There also will be a panel of peers to provide insight, advice and wisdom.
Corporate sponsors are needed.
The cost is $30 which includes dinner. To register, email chaseschance13@gmail.com.
***
Greensboro Parks and Recreation is now accepting registrations for summer 2020 sessions of Xtreme Teen Outdoor Adventure Week, for ages 13 to 15. The cost is $250 per week.
Run by Parks and Recreation environmental education staff, it is for teens who are ready to test their limits with kayaking, hiking, survival activities, climbing and more. The camp is based at Lake Higgins, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road in Summerfield, and campers will travel to other natural areas in the Triad.
For details, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/XtremeTeen.
***
Guilford County Schools and Moore Music Company will again partner to bring summer music to student musicians in Guilford County. The Summer Arts Institute, offered through Guilford County Schools, is a high energy, fast-paced arts enrichment program which helps students gain additional insight and depth into aspects of the arts discipline outside school.
New to the Summer Arts Institute music program this year are pre-band instrumental, Windstars and ukulele camps for children ages 5 to 9. Modern Rock Camp is another new offering for children ages 9 to 12. Popular programs from previous years will also be offered.
Tuition is $150 per week. Tuition waivers are available for the band and orchestra camps for students who currently lease an instrument from Moore Music Company or lease an instrument for the upcoming school year.
For information, contact Naomi Woods at 336-274-4636 or lessons@mooremusiccompany.com. Also, visit www.mooremusiccompany.com/music-education.
***
Greensboro College’s department of music will present its annual “Opera Buffet,” a buffet dinner with performances from various operas, at 6 p.m. March 26-27 in Lea Center in Main Building on campus.
The cost per person is $14; make reservations by March 19 by contacting Cathy Jansen at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5242.
The Italian buffet will feature fettuccine alfredo, chicken piccata, Caesar salad, freshly baked cookies and beverages.
Awards
High Point University was recently recognized with the Spirit of American Mock Trial Association Award at the North Carolina Regional Tournament of the AMTA in Chapel Hill.
This Spirit of AMTA Award is given to the team that best exemplifies the ideals of honesty, civility and fair play and is based upon the teams the students competed against unanimously agreeing that they were the best team in that regard.
The teams, composed of students Rose Bliesner, Jasmine Lee, Alexis Ogren, Julia Wallace, Aurora Jaques, Victoria Baldyga, Sydney Young, Sarah Fuller, Nick Bainbridge, Jessica Vedrani, Megan Shea, Sydney Sullivan, Emmie D’Amico, Katy Parisi and Shannon Cox, had to prepare a case from both the defense and prosecution perspectives.
Students also had to play the role of witnesses in the case and face questions from both sides. Jaques, a senior criminal justice major, received an award as an outstanding witness.
