Activities
A group of High Point University students organized a fundraiser to help Ebony Macon, who works in HPU’s Farmers Market restaurant, purchase a car.
The students presented Macon with a $5,915 check Nov. 1.
Curt Walker, Jack Rieckelman, Luke Ivey and Abby Wood organized a GoFundMe page after they learned Macon wanted to buy a car.
***
During October, High Point University students, faculty and staff hosted the following programs to benefit the local community and beyond:
- The sisters of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority held a special Seeds of Hope event in the Cottrell Amphitheater, unveiling a breast cancer ribbon garden and honoring those who have been affected by breast cancer with ribbons. Prior to the event, the sorority sold plants and planted seeds during Zeta’s Think Pink Week to raise awareness and educate individuals on breast cancer prevention.
- HPU’s Media Fellows hosted a Veterans Care Package event to collect supplies from students and assemble them for care packages. The packages were delivered to the Guilford County Veterans Services to support homeless veterans in the Triad.
- Sixteen students from HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy partnered with universities around the Triad to pack more than 20,000 meals for Feed the Hunger, a Christian mission organization.
- HPU’s department of physical therapy hosted its third annual Halloween Family 5K Fun Run and Walk, raising funds for the HPU physical therapy student scholarship fund.
- HPU Bonner students collected 50 coats during October for nonprofits in High Point.
- HPU’s student council for exceptional children organized a Special Populations Halloween Dance on Oct. 29 at Morehead Recreation Center.
- HPU’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority partnered with PNAC, a local after-school organization, to host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event for community children on Oct. 29.
- HPU students and faculty concluded the fifth annual TOPSports program by spending an afternoon on the field and recognizing participants with an award ceremony.
***
Randolph Community College Early Childhood Education students recently donated more than 700 books to Randolph County Partnership for Children, as part of the third annual ECE Department Book Drive.
In all, students have donated nearly 2,000 books over three years. This year’s drive focused on chapter books.
Announcements
Westchester Country Day School will present four performances of “Frozen Jr.” this weekend: 7 p.m. Nov. 8; 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 9; and 2 p.m. Nov. 10. All shows will be performed in Rives Hall on the WCDS campus at 2045 N. Old Greensboro Road in High Point.
Performances are open to the public. Tickets are $5 each and are available at www.westchestercds.org.
***
Greensboro College’s Colloquium Series will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in Cowan Lecture Hall, second floor of the Cowan Humanities Building on campus.
The event, “Notre-Dame, Paris: What Then? What Now?”, is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
The speaker will be C. Richard Gantt, an adjunct instructor of art at Greensboro College.
Gantt’s studies have focused on art and history, ranging from ancient Greek art to garden perspectives in 17th-century France and architecture and urbanism in 18th-century London. His doctoral work focused on some of the 50 churches that an act of Parliament commissioned to be built after 1710 in and around London.
The colloquium is part of the 2019-2020 series, “Wisdom: The Virtue of Thinking Critically, Acting Justly, and Living Faithfully.” For information, call 336-272-7102, Ext. 5309.
***
Civic Engagement Matters Day will be Nov. 19 at UNCG.
Three non-partisan groups — N.C. You Can Vote, League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad and Democracy N.C. — will talk about the mission of their organizations. Representatives of each group will be available for two hours afterward to talk with interested individuals about how they can volunteer. People needing to register to vote or change their address for voting purposes can do so at this event.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Virginia Dare Room of the UNCG Alumni House. Pizza and drinks will be provided.
For information, email mcoleman@uncg.edu.
***
The city of High Point, in partnership with the YWCA and High Point University, will host the fourth annual International Day of Giving Thanks Community Potluck from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the HPU Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive.
This potluck style gathering highlights the diverse community that resides in High Point while giving thanks and appreciation. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share with others.
The purpose of the event is to share food from all over the world, build relationships and give individuals and families the chance to learn about different cultures and traditions.
For information, call Erica Talley at 336-883-3124.
***
Clarice Sigsworth, a High Point University AmeriCorps VISTA, has organized a Benefit Bash Concert to support PNAC, an after-school program for community children. It will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 15 at COHAB, 1547 W. English Road in High Point.
The concert will feature opening sets from a cappella groups HPU’s The Offbeats and UNCG’s Chariots, and headliner band Reliably Bad.
Tickets are $15 in advance by calling 330-819-5347 or $20 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the transportation needs of PNAC, D-UP’s after-school program.
***
A Parent Empowerment Summit will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Southwest Guilford High School, 4364 Barrow Road in High Point.
There will be three 45-minute sessions covering topics such as student anxiety, athletic ambition, scholarships and more.
More than 15 vendors will be on site and there will be door prizes. A continental breakfast will be offered.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/ParentSummitSWHS2019.
For information, contact Michelle Phillips at 336-819-2970 or phillim2@gcsnc.com.
Awards
Jordan Brunson of Greensboro, a fourth-year dental student at East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, has received the Distinguished Leader Award from the American Student Dental Association.
The annual national award recognizes an outstanding fourth-year dental student who has made significant contributions to his or her school’s ASDA chapter. Each of the 66 dental schools in the U.S. with an ASDA chapter is eligible to nominate one member for consideration.
Brunson is a 2012 graduate of N.C. A&T, where he majored in chemistry.
