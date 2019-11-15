Achievers
N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael S. Regan presented an environmental education certificate to UNCG student Ti’Era Worsley on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at UNCG’s School of Education.
Worsley is a doctoral student who researches informal science education with middle-school aged youth in STEM. She works with historically marginalized youth in an informal makerspace at a local Boys and Girls Club and refugee center. She also works with an after-school club that focuses on socio-environmental problems with stormwater at their school.
Activities
The High Point University Community Center hosted about 200 children from Montlieu Academy of Technology at the annual fall festival Nov. 1.
Led by the HPU Volunteer Center, the fall festival offers activities such as inflatables, games and pizza.
The Montlieu students who participated in the festival received honor roll or positive behavior recognition from the elementary school.
James Madison University Army ROTC cadets honored fallen veterans, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the global war on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan by placing 7,008 flags on the Quad for Veterans Day.
Emma Lloyd of Greensboro assisted with this display.
High Point University’s Stout School of Education hosted its annual community LEGO Showcase event, “Come Build with Us: Experience STEM Engineering,” on Nov. 2.
For this event, HPU’s Stout School of Education faculty and students transformed the HPU Community Center into a LEGO learning lab.
The free community event attracted 1,750 people, giving children in kindergarten through eighth grade a chance to experience and learn about science, technology, engineering and math in a fun, interactive environment.
Also, HPU welcomed nearly 1,200 families to campus for its sixth annual HPUniverse Day on Nov. 2.
HPU professors, students, alumni and local amateur astronomers organized and led the event, which was sponsored by HPU’s department of physics.
High Point University honored hundreds of men and women who served the nation during its annual Veterans Day Celebration. The event was held Nov. 8 in the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center on campus and included a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and recognized students leading initiatives to support veterans. Keeping with its yearly tradition, the university also pledged 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
Col. Leon Ellis, U.S. Air Force veteran and prisoner of war, who served 25 years and flew 68 combat missions with a majority over North Vietnam, served as keynote speaker at this year’s celebration.
Veterans in attendance had the opportunity to meet and take photos with Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and Miss North Carolina, along with Clark, the bald eagle.
Matthew Sayger, 1st Lt. executive officer in the U.S. Army and HPU Class of 2017 alumni, delivered the invocation.
After the celebration, the brothers of Kappa Alpha Order at High Point University, in partnership with The Independence Fund, a national nonprofit assisting wounded veterans, presented a track chair to U.S. Army veteran Steve Slate.
Specialist Steve Slate joined the U.S. Army in 1984 and was a member of the Seventh Army, 94h MP Battalion, 285th MP Company in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. While serving, he was diagnosed with a form of ALS, called PLS, and medically retired in 1987. He is a native of and currently resides in High Point, North Carolina, with his wife Bettina. This special all-terrain, tracked wheelchair allows wounded veterans, like Slate, to regain mobility and independence.
Announcements
Greensboro College will present the senior piano recital of Natalie Craven at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus.
Also, the college will present the junior guitar recital by Nick Michaels at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel.
Both events are free and open to the public. Free parking is available behind the college’s Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
Craven, a senior music education major from Archdale, will perform a variety of musical works.
Michaels, a music/instrumental performance major from Greensboro, will perform a variety of classical and jazz compositions.
For information, call 336-272-7102, Ext. 5281.
High Point University students in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication and Earl N. Phillips School of Business are utilizing a new lab to conduct marketing and business research.
HPU’s new BEACON Lab stands for biometric evaluation, analytics, cognitive observation and neuromarketing. While it’s a collaborative effort between the schools of business and communication, any and all schools and majors can utilize the lab. iMotions, the company that provided the software to HPU, will be hosting an open house event for faculty, staff and students from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18-19, Nov. 18-19.
In the BEACON Lab, students use biosensors that measure a participant’s brain activity, heart rate, eye tracking patterns and more while reading or looking at something on the computer screen. The information collected tells students if someone is engaged or not and the type of emotions they are feeling.
A High Point University organization has teamed up to help veterans get a good night’s sleep by building beds and making blankets.
The Bed Brigade will host the “Build for the Brave” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Nov. 17, in the lower parking lot at the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center. They will be collecting donations such as bed sheets, pillows and blankets at the event. The items will be donated to Patriot Villas, a facility that provides shelter and services for homeless veterans in the Charleston, S.C., area.
The event will feature adoptable dogs from the Guilford County Animal Shelter, special music guest Jim Mayberry, games, food and drinks.
Kaylor Ramey, HPU senior, and her father co-created the Bed Brigade, a nonprofit, when she was 12. They began partnering with local churches to help fill the need for beds in the Central Ohio area. Today, they’ve expanded to several branches throughout the country, including High Point.
The UNCG School of Theatre’s North Carolina Theatre for Young People will present “The Witches” at 2 p.m. Nov. 16-17, Nov. 17, and Nov. 23 in the Taylor Theatre. This adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book by the same name will feature puppetry, illusion, magic and original compositions by UNCG student James Stryska.
MFA Theatre for Youth student Chad Parsons is leading the creative team for this production.
To purchase tickets, call 336-334-4392 or visit www.uncgtheatre.com.
The High Point Preservation Society and the High Point Museum have partnered to sponsor a student photography exhibit, “History in Art: High Point’s Preservation Projects.” The exhibit will be at the museum through Jan. 11, 2020.
The exhibit features the work of two photography classes, one from High Point University and one from Guilford Technical Community College. Each class recorded images of key preservation projects in the city. The students from HPU learned about architecture in the area and how to properly record information through photographs for future researchers to utilize in preservation efforts. The GTCC students depicted the beauty of the city’s buildings and their settings. Thirty photographs of High Point landmarks are included in the exhibit. The photos include images of Central High School, the Dalton-Bell Cameron House, the Ecker House, Hedgecock Farm, High Point Passenger Depot, the Lindsay House, the Little Red Schoolhouse, Oakwood Cemetery and the Reverend Blair/John Coltrane Home.
Julie Delgaudio, Jeff Powers of Snow Photography and Benjamin Briggs, president of the High Point Preservation Society, selected the images for display. Powers developed and mounted the exhibit. High Point University students Jackie Potter, Allison Myers, Matt Dill, Caroline Weir, Brandon Sayre, Natalia Butcher-Hovington and MacKenzie Williams were led by associate professor of art Benita VanWinkle. Guilford Technical Community College students Cristal Zeballos, Luis Castillo. Janice Walton, Jackson Alton, Cameron Brosnan and Marc Nesi were led by instructor Patricia Drummond.
The best photograph honor was awarded to GTCC graduate Zeballos for a photo of the High Point Passenger Depot.
Two programs will be held Nov. 20 and both are free and open to the public. The first will be at 10 a.m. will feature student photographers leading a discussion about their work. Then at 5:30 p.m., a reception and presentation will be held. Briggs will present, “Updates from the Field: High Point’s Preservation Projects.”
Honors
Phi Beta Kappa, one of the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, has inducted 162 UNC-Chapel Hill students as new members.
Local inductees are: Alicia Peterson of Asheboro; Rachel Augustine, Benjamin Bloch Bolton, Rachel Vivian Dou and Malcolm Charles Stark, all of Greensboro; Nicholas Heflin, Marissa Jane Millard and Elisabeth Hannah Molnar of Oak Ridge; and Margaret Emma Brown of Summerfield.
A student who has completed 75 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better (on a 4-point scale) is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA.
Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Less than 1% of all college students qualify.
The following UNCG students recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
Archdale: Garrett Foster
Greensboro: Lindy Abline, Zeinab Al Subeh, Cathryn Bennett, Tayea Bloodworth, Josephine Compeau, Monica Davis, Samuel Delabra, Charles DePaolo, John Doss, Emily Eidson, Lianna Harbeson, Evelyn Hernandez, Rachel Hodges, Gavan James, Alyssa Judge, David Keith, Nina Khalili, Colleen LeFaivre, Bruce McClung, Connor McNerney, Andreas Mickler, Princess Unique Nartey, Onyinyechukwu Onwuka, Sara Pearson, Thi Bich Ngoc Pham, Ashley Sarver, Katie Shepherd, Amanda Shirk, Benjamin Thornburg, Marilyn Turk, Allison Wilder
High Point: David Blackman, Michelle Garcia, David Harp, Ellen Smith
Oak Ridge: John Bracewell Jr.
Stokesdale: Scott Edwards
Summerfield: Hannah Adelman
