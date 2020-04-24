Achievers
Ruby Esposito, a High Point University junior and a student-teaching intern at Fairview Elementary School, has launched “Ready with Ruby,” a YouTube channel where she reads her favorite childhood books to children who tune in. Parents and children are encouraged to access the “Reading with Ruby” channel by visiting www.youtube.com/channel/UCJrxglPuXSB0xihHR7yPMTg.
Esposito is double majoring in education studies and nonprofit leadership and management.
High Point University’s Belk Center for Entrepreneurship announced the winners of the 2020 Business Plan Competition. Held virtually this year, 12 finalists submitted business pitches to a panel of judges. The annual competition, supported by Truist, grants start-up funds to students, totaling $10,000.
Funds were divided amongst the finalists based on where they placed in the competition.
Caitie Gehlhausen was selected as first-place winner, receiving $4,000 for her company CONEvertible which offers an alternative to the traditional pet cone.
Mark McKinney was the second-place winner, receiving $2,000.
Jared Brumm and Lauren McAtee tied for third-place, receiving $750 each.
The remaining winnings were divided among finalists Bert Cumming, Nate DeTemple, Billy Davis, Andrew DeFeo, Anthony Demattos, Matthew Hershaft, Corbin Elliott, Jacob Maggioncalda and Vincent Scavo.
Announcements
Say Yes Guilford is offering a new four-part webinar series, “Accepted…Now What?” beginning Thursday, April 30. These online workshops will help high school seniors explore Say Yes scholarship options, understand financial aid packages, complete college entrance requirements and plan meaningful summer experiences.
Webinars are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays:
- April 30: Understanding Financial Aid Award Packages
- May 7: Say Yes Scholar College Student Panel
- May 14: The Final Steps
- May 21: Maximizing Summer Opportunities
The webinars are free; registration is requested at sayyesguilford.org/webinars. All webinars will be recorded and released on Say Yes Guilford’s social media pages and on sayyesguilford.org.
Greensboro Day School launched Pop-up Learning earlier this month with the CEO of Cone Health, Terry Akin. This open-to-the-community initiative was developed by GDS to connect Greensboro residents through a Zoom dialogue about issues important to their health and well-being during the pandemic.
The Greensboro community is invited to a roundtable discussion and question and answer with international well-being coach and speaker Dave Mochel, from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29. Featured at TEDx, Mochel coaches CEOs, professional athletes, leadership teams and educators across the globe.
To participate in Pop-up Learning, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NfPm6J74Nx_5Pj_srbxsb3fQ8J3HUZcGjvH_ED3S5_c/edit, choose a session and then use the Zoom ID to register and enter the meeting.
The Kellin Foundation is encouraging residents to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month by sponsoring a virtual pinwheel.
Participants will receive a customized #PassThePinwheel virtual graphic that they can use as a frame for their social media pages and name recognition as a #PassThePinwheel supporter on the foundation’s website and social media platforms.
For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/pinwheels.html.
Also, the foundation offers storytimes online for children. The next storytime, known as Sprouts, will be at 10:30 a.m. April 29. For information, visit www.facebook.com/kellinfoundation.
In an effort to help meet the educational and learning needs of children and parents during this challenging time, the North Carolina Zoo is offering a new Virtual Visit program at nczoo.org/virtual-visit.
This program features a range of different online education events, art projects, at-home activities and stories from the zoo and the wild that will allow children, teachers, parents and others to experience the zoo and its animals in a new way.
The web page will be updated daily with new animal videos, wildlife-themed activities and other ideas for at-home learning and play, even as the zoo’s staff continue to be busy caring for more than 1,800 animals and more than 2,000 acres of land.
For a full list of offerings, visit the zoo’s Virtual Visit and follow the zoo on all social media channels Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Honors
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Stephen Burke Jr. of Summerfield and Jasmine Yancey, UNC-Charlotte; and Elizabeth Ottey, University of Maryland.
Scholarships
Caroline Cochrane of Greensboro has earned a $15,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College in Reading, Pa. A senior at Cornerstone Charter Academy, Cochrane is interested in studying general biology, environmental science and theatre in college.
Albright College awards Presidential Scholarships in the amount of $15,000 per year, to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top 5% of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
Zachariah Mabe has been awarded the Randolph Community College Foundation Retiree Scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year. The scholarship was established to honor retired RCC faculty and staff members.
Mabe, who was chosen among the 2020-2021 Presidential Scholar applicants for the $1,000 scholarship, will be seeking an associate in science degree at RCC, and then transfer to N.C. State to major in mechanical engineering.
Five Randolph County high school students have been chosen as Presidential Scholars at Randolph Community College for the 2020-2021 school year. Luna Corona and Alberto Olivarez, both from Asheboro High School; Josie Parrish from Eastern Randolph High School; Rose Catherwood from Uwharrie Charter Academy; and Jeremiah Hodge from Wheatmore High School will receive two-year RCC scholarships through the Presidential Scholars program funded by the Randolph Community College Foundation.
RCC Presidential Scholars receive a $2,500 scholarship for their first year of study ($1,250 for fall and $1,250 for spring) that is renewable for their second year of study.
The students have the opportunity to serve as ambassadors for the college and meet regularly with President Robert Shackleford Jr.
