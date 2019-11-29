Achievers
Computer science faculty and students in High Point University’s Webb School of Engineering have been selected to assist Veronica Segarra, assistant professor of biology, and the Mayo Clinic in activating Alliance to Catalyze Change for Equity in STEM Success.
Awarded in fall 2017, the $484,290 National Science Foundation grant to form ACCESS focuses on building a diverse scientific workforce inclusive of underrepresented minorities by coordinating and integrating the efforts of professional scientific societies.
Building on the scope of the project, Segarra sought HPU’s Jason Pittman and Lloyd Williams, associate professors of computer science, and three of their students, Carly Raphan, Ethan Shealey and Blake Vogel, to help code and construct the database and website, which is scheduled to launch in 2020 to broadly disseminate ways societies are implementing STEM workforce diversification programs. Once HPU’s computer science students and faculty create the ACCESS database, surveys will be conducted that will feed into a larger database, increasing the data collecting and analysis capabilities of the ACCESS project.
HPU and the Mayo Clinic have worked together to foster an exchange of information and data among ACCESS members to understand what resources are most effective. Pulling from their findings, the program will generate publications and presentations to disseminate at scientific conferences.
The goals of this program are to create innovative, effective and strategic plans across member organizations to offer underrepresented individuals the opportunity to participate in the scientific enterprise, and to establish robust programs for the recruitment and retention of a diverse scientific workforce. A set of best practices and evaluation metrics will be developed and made available to the scientific community by a variety of mechanisms including conference presentations and an online database.
Westchester Country Day School students collected and wrapped more than 1,340 books for students at Fairview, Friendship, and Northwood elementary schools during a school-wide C.A.R.E.S. (Compassion, Awareness, Responsibility, Empathy, Service) Crew event Nov. 22. They also collected more than 800 pounds of food and nonperishable items for Camp Out for Hunger.
The number of books collected during this annual Thanksgiving activity almost doubled this year. Westchester Middle School students will deliver the books during a service learning day Dec. 6.
This is the first year canned goods have been collected for Camp Out for Hunger, a community effort supporting the Greater High Point Food Alliance. David Smith, who organized the collection and camped out at Deep River Friends Meeting, shared a short presentation with students about food insecurity and the goal to collect 25,000 pounds of food for local food pantries.
Students pre-K through 12th grade worked together to gift wrap the books and weigh the canned goods. C.A.R.E.S. Crews pair older and younger buddies from different grades to participate in community service opportunities multiple times a school year.
On Nov. 20 in High Point University’s Stout School of Education, HPU education majors gathered with their respective book buddies from Montlieu Academy and Fairview Elementary School to celebrate the conclusion of the HPU Book Buddy tutoring program this semester. During the celebration, the students read books together, made crafts, completed a scavenger hunt and had hot cocoa in the Stout School of Education.
As part of the program, the HPU students wrote lesson plans individualized towards each child’s needs and spent one hour a week reading and writing together, focusing on comprehension, fluency and the writing process.
The HPU students presented their book buddy with three gifts, including a personalized book log capturing all the reading the child has completed during the semester; a published book they wrote and designed together throughout the semester; and a new special book tailored to the child’s unique interests.
Each fall, HPU students work with local elementary school children to encourage and facilitate reading in a one-on-one setting.
Members of High Point University’s Professional Selling Club recently supported 100 local families by purchasing Thanksgiving dinners for them.
This is the fifth year the club has raised money for Thanksgiving dinners.
ABC News’ Byron Pitts visited High Point University last week to mentor students as HPU’s Journalist in Residence.
Pitts met with video journalism students in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication to participate in the “Byron Pitts Project.” Students interviewed Pitts as a group for 30 minutes and created their own stories for Pitts to review and offer feedback.
Pitts also spent time in HPU’s new Wanek School of Natural Sciences to help students communicate about their research. He helped students think about their audience, how to tell a story and how to get people excited about their findings in the laboratory.
High Point University’s annual Community Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 6 in the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center on campus. It is free and open to the public.
To confirm attendance and for more information, visit www.highpoint.edu/community/prayer-breakfast-registration.
This year’s event will include special music provided by local church choir groups and an opening carol from the HPU Chapel Choir, directed by Carol Earnhardt. There will also be a silent prayer in memory of alumni, members of the university family, the community and friends who have died during the past year.
Rev. Dr. L. Gregory Jones, dean of Duke Divinity School and theologian, will speak at this year’s event.
Parking and shuttle buses will be available from the High Point University Community Center, located at 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point, beginning at 6:45 a.m. Parking for guests with disability plates and/or placards will be available at the Oak Hollow mall with wheelchair accessible shuttles to transport guests to the Millis Center.
The Piedmont Environmental Center at 1220 Penny Road in High Point will host a two-day Winter Nature Camp for ages 7 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 26-27. Campers will engage in a giant game of “Natural Clue” with activities that use the tools, visit the places and sort out the characters of the game.
Using the classroom as a base laboratory for investigations, campers set out to find clue stations set up in the forest, grounds and gardens at PEC. Clue stations include Talking Trees, Wild About Weather, Bird Beak Mix Up, Underground Escapes, Made Up Maps, Tipi Tales and more.
Activities take place outdoors and on the trails, so campers should dress for the weather and bring a lunch, two snacks and a water bottle each day. Cost for the two-day camp is $50 for PEC members; $65 for non-members. Pre-registration is required; call 336-883-8531.
The Historic Magnolia House and the UNCG Museum Studies Program will be hosting a community scanning day from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Vance H. Chavis Library, 900 S. Benbow Road in Greensboro.
Community members are invited. The purpose is to collect stories, images, photographs and oral histories of any citizen’s experience with the Magnolia Home.
The Historic Magnolia House was once the location of the famed tourist home during the “Jim Crow” era that was featured numerous times in the Green Book Travelers Guide as a hotel for African American musicians, athletes and travelers.
For information, email projectmagnoliahouse@gmail.com.
Greensboro College will present its 54th annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus.
The event is free and the public is invited.
The candlelit Advent worship service includes Scripture readings, liturgy and performances by the college’s vocal and instrumental musicians under the direction of Jonathan P. Brotherton, professor of music.
Several Summer Nutrition Programs, including the N.C. A&T Upward Bound Program, were recently honored for going above and beyond to serve children. In all, 16 program sponsors and a similar number of program sites received one of five state-level awards.
The A&T program received the Turnip the Beet Award at the silver level.
This award recognizes N.C. Summer Nutrition Program sponsors that “work hard to provide nutrition education, conduct taste tests with children (incorporating feedback into menus) and offer high quality meals that are appealing, culturally-appropriate, nutritious and include local foods, a variety of vegetables and fruits, whole grains, and low-fat or fat-free dairy products.”
Greensboro native Merchant Aal-Anubia Imhotep received a $2,000 scholarship from Clancy & Theys Construction Company for the current academic year.
Imhotep, a senior at William Peace University majoring in simulation and game design, is the grandson of Fay Henry of Greensboro.
The scholarship was distributed through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina, a division of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities. Clancy & Theys has given more than $45,000 to the ICFNC over the past 22 years.
