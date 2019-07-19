Announcements
Emily’s Originals, formerly known as Kardz 4 Kidz, is donating an iPad to one visually impaired student in North Carolina.
Rising sixth- through 10th-graders who are visually impaired are encouraged to visit http://bit.ly/K4KiPad to be considered for this gift.
Emily Wollum, 18, is the sole proprietor of Emily’s Originals. The Cary native has low vision caused by albinism and high myopia and found the use of an iPad very helpful with her academic studies.
The application deadline is Wednesday, July 24.
To contact Wollum, email emilysoriginals@gmail.com.
***
High Point University received a significant gift from Debra Schulze and Eric Bennett to honor their son, Austin Schulze. HPU will honor the family’s generosity by naming the Schulze Global Conference Room in Cottrell Hall.
Austin is a 2019 HPU graduate. He majored in business administration and minored in finance and sports management. He graduated a semester early, received the honor of magna cum laude and was a member of Beta Theta Pi.
***
Parents, families and alumni from five states recently committed more than $500,000 to support scholarships for High Point University students:
- Don and Mary Gay Brady of Greensboro: Don and Mary Gay Brady Endowed Scholarship. Recipients will be selected on the basis of financial need. First preference will be given to a student who is studying in the Webb School of Engineering.
- Julie and Kevin Valentine of Bernardsville, N.J.: Gift will support the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education and establish the Valentine Family Endowed Scholarship. Recipients of this scholarship will be selected on the basis of financial need from eligible undergraduate students. Their oldest son, Gunnar, graduated from HPU in May 2019. Their twin sons, Graham and Grayson, are members of the Class of 2021.
- Cher Cook-Boyle and her son, Matt Boyle of Bel Air, Md.: Cook-Boyle Family Endowed Scholarship. Matt is a member of the Class of 2019 and majored in business.
- Paul and Elizabeth Lemmo of Moorestown, N.J.: Paul and Elizabeth A. Lemmo Endowed Scholarship. Recipients will be selected on the basis of financial need with first preference given to those majoring in the human relations and/or psychology programs. Their daughter, Meghan, graduated from HPU in May and majored in human relations with a minor in psychology and leadership.
- Bill and Peggy Fidler of Henderson, Ky.: William A. Fidler Endowed Scholarship. Recipients will be selected based on financial need, with preference given to a student studying in the Earl N. Phillips School of Business or the Wanek School of Natural Sciences. Bill is a 1969 HPU graduate and is an active member on the board of visitors.
- Nick and Anna Hernandez of Houston, Texas: Hernandez Family Endowed Scholarship in honor of their son, Jack. The scholarship will be given to a recipient graduating from a high school in Texas with first preference given to those of Hispanic origin. Jack is a member of the Class of 2021 and is a business major and active member of the campus community.
***
Unheard Mime Ministry will present the second annual Back 2 School Gospel Extravaganza at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7615 Florence School Drive in High Point.
The free event is a school-supply drive showcasing local quartet groups, singers, mime artists, praise dancers, comedians and vendors such as Sweet’s Turkey BBQ to support the efforts of kids returning to school for a successful school year.
For information, call 252-505-9347 or visit unheard-mime-ministry.jimdosite.com.
***
The Greensboro Youth Council is seeking high school students to serve as volunteer staff for the 2019 Ghoulash festival. Applications are available at www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com under the “Service Learning and Leadership Opportunities” section.
Ghoulash is a Halloween festival run and organized by GYC in downtown Greensboro. This year’s event will be Oct. 26. Teens can earn service learning hours and build leadership skills.
There are positions for volunteers to create and implement activities, plan the costume contest and run the business office. While serving in these leadership roles, teens will work alongside their peers and receive assistance from adult advisers to successfully complete the projects.
***
Youth on Course, a nonprofit that provides youth with subsidized golf, college scholarships, caddie programs and paid internships, has opened registration for the fourth annual Hundred Hole Hike on Oct. 1 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.
Participants nationwide will be challenged to complete more than five rounds of golf in one day and secure donations aimed at increasing affordability and accessibility for youth interested in the game.
For information, email YOCH3@youthoncourse.org.
***
New Garden Friends School is offering story time for toddlers and preschoolers from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 31 at the New Garden Friends School Library, 1128 New Garden Road in Greensboro.
Children will enjoy stories, crafts and more.
For information, email Chris Skidmore at cskidmore@ngfs.org.
Scholarships
Six Randolph Community College students recently received $500 scholarships thanks to the State Employees’ Credit Union.
The recipients were Kaylee Moore of the paramedic program and Angela Carter, Ethan Garner, Stephen Grooms, Nicholas Ingold and Brady White, all of the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program.
The SECU Foundation Continuing Education Scholarship Program is designed to remove financial barriers for students seeking to gain new and/or upgrade current job-related skills.
Preference will be given to students with limited or no access to financial aid from other programs.