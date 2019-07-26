Scholarships
Randolph Community College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education division recently received the State Employees’ Credit Union Bridge to Career Scholarship from the SECU Foundation.
The purpose of the scholarship is to help remove financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials.
RCC will be able to award 30 $500 scholarships to help qualifying students in Basic Law Enforcement Training and the Emergency Medical Technician and Therapeutic Massage programs for 2019-2020.
For information, call 336-633-0268.
Interns
High Point University rising senior Gina Figliozzi is serving as a digital comic intern with Marvel Entertainment in New York this summer. Her primary responsibilities include formatting and redesigning digital copies of comics as the original comic books are digitized.
HPU rising senior Paul Clark is serving as an intern this summer with the Major League Baseball’s Office of the Commissioner in New York.
Achievers
Mya Ervin of Greensboro, a rising senior at Southeast Guilford High School, attended the N.C. Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders Program at N.C. A&T.
The weeklong summer program assists exceptional high school students from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — A&T and N.C. State.
Activities
A group of High Point University doctoral physical therapy students traveled to Jamaica for a medical mission trip to care for local patients.
The group of students were led by Dr. Renee Hamel, assistant professor of physical therapy in HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences. They partnered with For U, a nonprofit encouraging the healing process through involvement in spiritual, social, educational and health-related services in rural communities. The organization helps create awareness of the needs of underserved people in rural communities and provides opportunities to improve their quality of life.
HPU students attended a 10-day Neurological Patient Care Camp in Top Hill, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, where they provided free physical therapy treatment to patients with strokes, brain surgeries and spinal cord injuries.
Students also participated in several service projects that included performing home modifications and construction, delivering and putting together needed, durable medical equipment, and taking their patients to the grocery store to buy food and household supplies.
***
Hannah Diaz of Greensboro joined more than 700 other Belmont University students who participated in one of 45 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad programs. Diaz spent time in Belmont’s Spain program for college credit this summer.
With programs based in Australia, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Israel, N. Ireland, Morocco, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Tanzania and more, students have the opportunity to learn in a non-traditional classroom by visiting historical sites and experiencing new cultures first-hand.
These short-term programs, lasting anywhere from a week to a month, are led and designed by Belmont faculty to explore one or two certain areas of study, while giving students the opportunity to travel to and discover a new place.
***
During the 2019 Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis., Honda Aircraft Company served as the presenting sponsor of EAA’s GirlVenture Camp for the third consecutive year. Previously called Women Soar You Soar, EAA’s GirlVenture Camp provides girls in the high school grades with an opportunity to network with pilots and industry professionals while attending aviation-focused workshops and participating in flight simulation activities.
The 2019 EAA GirlVenture Camp at AirVenture hosted nearly 70 young women from the United States, Canada and France for three days.
Announcements
UNCG’s University Libraries will offer a free workshop for rising sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the First Floor Reading Room of Jackson Library, 320 College Ave. in Greensboro.
The workshop encourages critical thinking, civil discourse, information literacy and a lifelong love of learning. Participants will learn how to find quality information, evaluate sources, communicate ideas effectively and develop informed opinions.
Registration is required and the deadline is today, July 26. For disability accommodations, email mmurphy@uncg.edu. To register, visit http://go.uncg.edu/rnrtregister.
***
The Salvation Army of Greensboro needs volunteers for its annual Back to School Stuff the Bus Campaign, starting Monday, July 29, through Aug. 3.
To volunteer, send an email to Carole.Whisnant@uss.salvationarmy.org.
***
In partnership with the Wyndham Championship and Tesori Family Foundation, Blue Ridge Companies is co-sponsoring the 2019 Greensboro All-Star Kids Clinic. This annual event invites 25 children with special needs to receive instruction, demonstrations and interactive golf experiences from PGA Tour professionals.
The clinic will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Grandover Driving Range, 1000 Club Road in Greensboro. Volunteers from Blue Ridge Companies will be on-hand while PGA players and caddies provide golf instruction.
The foundation manages registrations for the clinic, which is currently full.
For information, visit tesorifamilyfoundation.org/askc.
***
Greensboro College will offer a paralegal certification education program beginning Aug. 6.
The class will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as on five Saturdays through Dec. 12. Cost is $4,745 on an installment payment plan or $4,500 paid in full.
The program is an accelerated course that allows students to attain their state paralegal certification. Students must have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree to be eligible for the 19-week program. The course requires 190 contact hours and 300 overall hours.
To register, visit http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
For information, contact Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5760 or suzanne.suddarth@greensboro.edu.
***
Midtown Studios will host A Back to School Beat Battle from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Lewis Center Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro.
The battle is a collective of Young Producer Summer Camp participants and youth from the community, ages 9 to 18. Participants will bring their best beats and compete to win the title of “Beat Battle Champion.”
The cost to compete is $35; Midtown Studios will donate $10 for each contestant to help eradicate Guilford County Schools’ lunch debt which is more than $27,000.
To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/91823799591171.
***
Angela Melito will present a program on the NASA space program at 4 p.m. today, July 26, at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. in High Point. Melito is currently the deputy chief safety and mission assurance officer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. She attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She oversees preparing and running the safety and mission assurance aspects of a spacecraft or a science payload.
The summer reading program theme at the library is a Universe of Stories; the library is featuring books and programs in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
The program is for interested children and adults. For information, call 336-883-3668.
***
This year’s John Coltrane Jazz Workshop students and faculty will offer a free performance from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, July 26, at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 825 E. Washington Drive in High Point.
The event will showcase what the students have learned.
For information, contact the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-2787, Ext. 22.
***
After Gateway is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants. Eligibility is based on income.
For information, call 336-404-0595.