Achievers
High Point University graduated its third physician assistant class and welcomed them into the professional field Aug. 18.
Thirty-four students, who were selected out of more than 1,100 applicants and welcomed as the third class in June 2017, were presented with the Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree.
The program, housed in HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences, now has 105 students.
***
Seventeen High Point University students and two HPU faculty members traveled to Orlando to present their research at the American Chemical Society national meeting. This was the largest group of student researchers that HPU has sent to this meeting.
Students presented their original undergraduate research topics that ranged from making better solar cells to disarming antibiotic resistance in bacteria and understanding how HIV uses human proteins to infect cells.
***
Jordan McClung, a senior and exercise science and physics double major at High Point University, and Anika Weisbrod, a senior and exercise science major at HPU, both presented research at this year’s International Society of Biomechanics in Calgary, Canada.
McClung’s research focused on the effect of ankle sprain history on ankle inversion movements in high school football players. McClung examined a players’ ankle movement during football-related tasks who had a history of sprain. He found a player’s playing position influenced the risk of ankle sprain and concluded technique and footwear should be reconsidered.
Weisbrod’s research looked at the reliability of a clinic-based treadmill with marker-less motion capture in measuring human movement while a patient is running, like in hips and knees. This is a less expensive and easier to use technique with patients. Marker-based motion capture is considered the “gold standard” for measuring a patient’s movement but is more expensive. She found the marker-less technique has some merit but should be used with caution when treating joint issues.
Activities
Thanks to Cone Health, the American Heart Association and Guilford County Schools, GCS now has two CPR training kits in each of its 24 middle schools and one kit in each of its 32 high schools.
Cone Health has also agreed to provide an additional 12 CPR kits during the 2021-2022 school year.
Developed by the AHA, the CPR in Schools program allows students to practice CPR on a manikin while watching skills performed correctly on a DVD or via streaming.
For information about CPR in Schools or to donate, contact John Tutt at 864-404-9715 or John.Tutt@Heart.org or visit www.heart.org/cprinschools.
***
On Aug. 26, High Point University dedicated the newly built Mahler Promenade to the family for which it is named.
Last fall, Peter and Mary Mahler, a long-time HPU family, made a generous gift along with their daughter Punkin Parker, her husband, Alan, and son Alan A., as well as their daughter Janet Fisher and her husband, Wayne, for the Mahler Promenade.
The promenade is located between Congdon Hall and Wanek School of Natural Sciences and has been extended to the Plato S. Wilson School of Commerce and the Caine Conservatory. It includes a topiary garden, which is part of the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Announcements
The Greensboro Youth Council will hold an open house and new member interest meeting from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Information will be available about GYC projects and programs as well as an interest meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., for prospective new volunteers. Teens will learn about membership and service learning opportunities. A separate parent session will also be held at 6 p.m.
GYC is a membership-based volunteer organization for Guilford County high school students. Teens involved earn service learning hours for their participation and have the opportunity to develop leadership skills.
For information, call 336-373-2738 or visit www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com.
***
Greensboro College will offer a course to prepare students for the GRE, the standardized test often required for graduate school.
The course will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 5. Cost is $399, which includes books and materials.
The classes cover the math and verbal sections of the exam, while building students’ analytical and critical-reasoning skills. Additionally, the program builds students’ confidence through test-taking tips and strategies. The instructor also offers personalized guidance and instruction for writing essays.
To register, visit http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community
For information, call Suzanne Suddarth at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5760 or email suzanne.suddarth@greensboro.edu.
***
The Greensboro Science Center will offer its temporary, new exhibit, Toys: The Inside Story on Sept. 26-Jan. 5. GSC members are invited to preview the exhibit from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
Toys includes 12 different hands-on stations illustrating the simple mechanisms commonly found in toys and lets guests create their own toy-like combinations of gears, pulleys, linkages, cams and circuits.
The Toys exhibition was developed by the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, Vt., with funding from a National Science Foundation grant awarded to seven museums nationwide, all seven of which comprise TEAMS (Traveling Exhibits at Museums of Science).
To accompany the exhibit, the GSC’s maze will return with a toy theme. Activities in the Toy Maze will include a virtual ball pit, fascinating facts about toys throughout time and hands-on stations that inspire play for all ages.
For information, call 336-288-3769.
***
High Point University will hold its fifth annual International Piano Competition, funded by the Randall Thomas Johnson Trust, on Sept. 7 in Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Each year, the competition showcases young pianists who compete for cash prizes.
The event is free and open to the public. To confirm attendance, contact the HPU Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
The international competition is open to pianists ages 18 to 28. HPU faculty members reviewed first-round video submissions to select this year’s three finalists, who will each perform a 55-minute recital for a panel of guest judges from noon to 3:30 p.m.
For the second year, the N.C. Junior Piano Competition will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. Three students ages 14 to 18 have been selected to compete for cash prizes and a scholarship from the music department.
All of the finalists of the N.C. Junior Piano Competition will perform a short program during the winner’s recital and awards ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m. They will compete for a small cash prize, and the first prize winner will be offered a scholarship to HPU.
This year’s finalists are Ji-Hyang Gwak, Simon Karakulidi and Alan Woo.
***
Randolph Community College is hosting three events in the coming weeks to celebrate the bicentennial of the Supreme Court of North Carolina and Constitution Day.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will speak from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium on the Asheboro campus. Beasley’s topic will be the status of our courts and her goals and objectives as chief justice.
For Constitution Day on Sept. 17, Paul Martin Newby, the senior associate justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, will speak from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium. Constitution Day recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens.
It is observed on the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
RCC will live stream the Supreme Court in session from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 from the old Randolph County Courthouse in the JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center, located in the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro campus. The Supreme Court will hear two cases with a 30-minute break in between.
All three events are free and open to the public; seating is first come, first serve.
Awards
Garrett Hill, a senior and biology major at High Point University, recently won the 2019 American College of Sports Medicine Jerry K. Taylor Excellence in Military Research Award. This award was presented by the Environmental and Occupational Physiology Special Interest at the 2019 ACSM annual meeting, which took place this summer in Orlando. Hill’s peer-reviewed work was also selected for a thematic poster presentation at that meeting.
Hill has participated in the Congdon School of Health Sciences’ Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship program in 2018 and 2019, working under the mentorship of Matthew Kuennen, assistant professor of exercise science. Their research focuses on remediating the gastrointestinal barrier damage that occurs in response to exercise at extreme altitude and hot and dry weather conditions.
***
Caroline Wall of Greensboro, a recent University of Chicago graduate with Phi Beta Kappa honors, was awarded the Lee Essay Prize for the best essay in practical philosophy for her thesis examining friendship in the works of Friedrich Nietzsche.
Wall majored in philosophy.
A graduate of Greensboro Montessori School and Milton Academy in Mass., Wall will be pursuing her Ph.D. in philosophy next year.
Fellowships
Mikaela Seemann, a junior and biochemistry major at High Point University, secured a fellowship to study marine biology in the Red Sea.
Recipients of the Red Sea Summer Program fellowship spend three weeks fully funded in Saudi Arabia living and studying at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Alongside a cohort of undergraduates and graduate students, Seemann closely examined genomics, ecology, biological oceanography, microbiology and environmental science.
Grants
Julie Cooper, associate professor of pharmaceutical clinical studies at High Point University, and the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy’s Student Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists, were selected as a recipient of a 2019 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Student Society Development Grant.
The grants are awarded to SSHP chapters to provide support for them to work in collaboration with the North Carolina Association of Pharmacists to achieve chapter recognition by the national organization.
