Activities
An Archdale student is among 27 Eastern Connecticut State University student leaders at the Center for Community Engagement this semester. Mayra Santos Acosta, who majors in health sciences, coordinates programs for the Windham Hospital Volunteer Program and Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentoring Program.
***
High Point University students engaged in service during a recent alternative fall break trip to Guatemala.
HPU students built 181 cooking stoves and the bases for 28 additional stoves inside homes in four different communities. This helps families avoid smoke inhalation and burns from using open flames in their homes to cook.
Before traveling to Guatemala, HPU students partnered with Oak Ridge United Methodist Church to collect clothing and other items needed by Guatemalan families. Through their efforts, 150 families received donated items.
HPU students also donated water filtration systems to families and coordinated activities for children.
***
Students and faculty of the Upper School at Westchester Country Day School signed an Honor Pledge for the 2019-2020 academic year.
By signing, ninth- through 12th-graders commit to promoting honor and integrity throughout all assignments and school activities.
The eight members of the student Honor Council, elected by their peers in the Upper School, led students in signing the pledge during the assembly.
***
High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center was nearly full for the annual “AcatoberPonyFest” event Oct. 25 benefiting the Greater High Point Food Alliance.
Petal Points, one of HPU’s a cappella groups, and Charcoal Pony, HPU’s comedy improv group, partnered with other student organizations for an event that supported a local cause.
Each group performed wearing themed costumes while singing and playing improv games.
Announcements
High Point University will present its annual Gunther E. Rothenberg Seminar in Military History from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Webb Conference Center. It is open to the public.
Named for world-renowned military historian Gunther E. Rothenberg, the seminar is a tribute to his scholarship and dedication to the field of military history.
This year’s event will feature the theme, “Overseas Empires and Navies.”
For registration information, email Frederick Schneid at fschneid@highpoint.edu.
***
Randolph Community College will hold a Veterans Day celebration from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 in the JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center on the Asheboro campus.
The featured speaker will be Brooke Schmidly, assistant staff judge advocate general of the United States Air Force Reserves, RCC trustee and district court judge.
All veterans and the public are invited. A light luncheon will follow the event.
***
Presbyterian Church of the Covenant and the College Hill Neighborhood Association will hold a food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 7-21.
People can drop off canned and non-perishable food items outside the church at 501 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro. Donated items will be given to Spartan Open Pantry, a food bank that assists UNCG students and employees.
***
Actor Ann Mahoney, a Greensboro College alumna, will hold a question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building on campus.
The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available adjacent to Odell in the parking lot at Odell Place and College Place or in the lot behind the college’s Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
Mahoney, a native of Rochester, N.Y., grew up in New Orleans. A 1998 Greensboro College theatre graduate, she portrayed Olivia for three seasons in the AMC series “The Walking Dead.”
For information, call 336-272-7102, Ext. 5243.
Grants
The National Center of Women in IT has awarded Amelia Irvin, a Ragsdale High School senior, with a grant as the leader of her program, “Robots on the Run — Jamestown.”
Irvin applied in August with the support of the American Association of University Women Greensboro Branch, which functions as the NCWIT program partner and fiscal agent. The $3,000 will be used to offer the program at the Ragsdale YMCA starting in January for fifth- through eighth-grade girls.
Sue Metz, AAUW member and Jamestown resident, will be the organization’s mentor for Irvin and liaison with Kevin Bottomley, Ragsdale Y executive director.
The NCWIT registration portal and detailed information from parent/guardians is available upon request by email at AAUWGreensboro@gmail.com.
Irvin has been recognized by NCWIT previously, most recently with a 2019 National Honorable Mention Aspirations in Computing award. Her interest in technology dates back to her years at Jamestown Elementary and Jamestown Middle schools. She was involved in Girl Scout STEM programs from the age of 10 and earned her Gold Award earlier this year. Starting in the sixth-grade, she attended Triad Tech Savvy and IT Is For Girls, AAUW programs offered at UNCG. She created a Sphero tabletop robotics program presented at UNCG’s Science Everywhere 2019.
Irvin is passionate about sharing her perspective with her peers, and she presented her research on why so few women are employed in technology and engineering at the AAUW Find Your STEM Conference at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering in February 2019.
In high school, she is a recipient of the The President’s Volunteer Service Award, and has commuted to Weaver Academy for the Advanced Technology program. She has received certifications as a Microsoft Technology Associate and Microsoft Office Specialist. She has been taking lessons at Piedmont Flight Training for several years, accomplished her solo flight in August, and continues to work toward her private pilot’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.