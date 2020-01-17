Announcements
The Bennett College Alumni Greensboro Chapter is participating in the Hugs for Soldiers Valentine cards program Saturday, Jan. 20.
To participate, call 336-840-7288 or visit www.hugsforsoldiers.org/valentine-cards.
***
Greensboro Day School will hold an open house from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
The event will begin in the Kaplan Lobby of the Davison Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. with presentations and tours starting at 3:30 p.m. Parking is available in the Arts & Athletics entrance on Lawndale Drive.
Guests can visit classrooms, interact in hands-on learning activities, meet the teachers and learn more about the school which educates children ages 2 through the 12th grades.
To register, visit greensboroday.org/openhouse.
***
The Drama Center of City Arts will hold a free preview performance of the touring show “Romeo and Juliet, a 45-minute Foray” at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The show is available for bookings by schools and community organizations. The cost is $300 and scholarships are available. There will be a discount for any bookings made at the preview performance.
Designed as an introduction to Shakespeare, the play is part perspective, part narration and part actual scenes from the play. Stanton Davis, an actor and theatre professor at Northern Illinois University, says reading Shakespeare is like “going to a restaurant and eating the menu.” It’s meant to be seen onstage. This adaptation brings Shakespeare’s words to vibrant life. The five actors play numerous roles.
To book the show contact Rosina Whitfield at 336-373-2728. For general information, go to www.thedramacenter.com.
***
Guilford Parent Academy is hosting a series of Book Tasting events, allowing families to sample a variety of books. The first session is coming up at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Cone Elementary School, 2501 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
This free session will include dinner and fun with N.C. A&T’s mascots, Aggie and Aggietha. After dinner, families will head to grade-level areas for a book tasting with school literacy teachers and curriculum facilitators. Parents will receive tips on how to make reading a family activity.
At the event, families will receive free books to enhance home libraries and other resources. There will also be raffle drawings. This session is the first of four similar events planned this semester, which supports the district’s Strategic Plan Goal I by providing books and family engagement activities focused on increasing literacy at home for students attending Title I elementary schools.
For information, call 336-279-4924 or email parentacademy@gcsnc.com.
***
Greensboro Day School’s Upper School production of “The 39 Steps” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 1 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in Bell Studio Theatre.
Tickets are available at greensboroday.org/tickets or at the door. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults.
***
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will host its annual suite of elementary school concerts this spring at the Tanger Center, filling the 3,000 seats twice a day for three days. Also, the orchestra and Alejandro Rutty of UNCG have partnered for the third year to offer an interactive component to these concerts — the “Hey, Mozart!” Student Composition Program.
“Hey, Mozart!” encourages creativity and allows participating elementary students from Guilford, Alamance, Randolph and Rockingham counties to create and submit to the orchestra their original 15- to 30-second melodies.
This year, the orchestra received more than 85 submissions from these schools. Rutty and his students are currently working to orchestrate select student melodies into two-minute miniatures for the orchestra to perform during the spring 2020 elementary concerts. The submissions selected for arrangement for orchestra include:
“Moona” by
- Beatrice Garrison, Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary School; Taylor Schmidt, music teacher
- “Diamond” by Aria Tonkins
- Mia Zelaya, Pilot Elementary School; Allison Ring Covey, music teacher
- “The Lion’s Den” by Mollee Stout’s Class, Level Cross Elementary School; Miranda Walker, music teacher
- “Ocean Waves” by Zyania Garcia Hernandez, South Graham Elementary School; Angela Windley, music teacher
- “Sweet Summer” by Dallas Smith, New Market Elementary School; Amanda L. F. Boyd, music teacher
- “Butterflies” by Taylor Locklear, Pleasant Garden Elementary School; Savannah Bittner, music teacher
- “Brandon’s Song” by Brandon Wooten, Sylvan Elementary School; Faith Hollifield, music teacher
- “The Satellite” by Kendal Brunden
- Mary Wade Chappell, EM Holt Elementary School; Megan Maggiore, music teacher
- “The Sweet Dream” by Nam Tran, Florence Elementary School; Virginia Williamson, music teacher
- “Windwaker” by Ramel Phillips, General Greene Elementary School; Beth Adams, music teacher
Expected attendance for the concerts across the four counties is more than 18,000. The orchestra will travel to Alamance and Rockingham counties to perform for the students, while students from Guilford and Randolph county schools and Asheboro City Schools will be some of the first in the area to witness a performance inside the new Tanger Center.
A total of nine concert performances will take place, all of which will include at least one student composition.
Interns
Pace Communications received more than 80 applications for its Project Echo program.
The following candidates were selected: Sage Edelstein, Katie Harford and Sami King, all of Elon University; Colleen Pribula of High Point University; Ayden G. Cruz, Al Kee, Sam Knolls, Kylee Morgan, Kate Prather, Lydia Pynn and Jurney Wiggins, all of UNCG; and Jess Pianko of Wake Forest University.
The internship connects this group of young professionals with leaders in the Triad’s growing digital marketing industry. Students also gain hands-on experience in the marketing industry and develop the necessary skills and connections to grow their careers in the Triad.
Scholarships
WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of the national nonprofit Western Governors University, has announced the availability of up to $150,000 in New Year Scholarships for busy adults who would like to earn a college degree on a schedule that better fits their lives. The application deadline is March 31.
Valued at up to $2,000 per student, the scholarship is open to new students enrolling in any of WGU’s more than 60 bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in business, information technology, health professions and K-12 education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
To apply, visit wgu.edu/NY2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.