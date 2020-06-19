Activities
Sau Silwal of High Point, a Slippery Rock University graduate student majoring in park and resource management, presented during a Twitter conference on Tuesday, June 16. The conference was organized by the Social Science Working Group of the Society for Conservation Biology.
Silwal’s submission, “The Role of Urban Green Space in Enhancing Ecosystem Services: A Systematic Review,” was accepted for the virtual conference. An in-person SCB conference, called the North American Congress for Conservation Biology, was originally scheduled July 26-31, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and individual working groups like the SSWG used virtual formats for presentations.
Silwal shared her research about the four types of ecosystem services that urban green spaces provide: Supporting services, such as wildlife habitat biodiversity; regulating services, such as temperature control; cultural services, such as recreation and human well-being; and provisioning services, such as contributions from the water cycle and community gardens.
High Point University’s Board of Stewards, with the help of an anonymous donor, donated $12,000 to support West End Ministries in the city of High Point during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This spring semester, HPU Chapel continued to offer weekly chapel services online due to the pandemic.
“When we transitioned to online chapel, I was ecstatic,” said Sophie Carter, president of HPU’s Board of Stewards. “Hayworth Chapel is my favorite place on campus because it is a life-changing space, and I was really glad the energy that the chapel community and the Board of Stewards created was still present when we offered online chapel. It was extremely important to continue chapel, even if it was online, because I wanted the Lord to continue working in people’s lives.”
Each spring semester, the Board of Stewards donates the weekly collections to West End Ministries. During this semester’s online offerings, the Board of Stewards raised $6,000. An anonymous donor was moved by the Board of Stewards’ efforts and matched their money raised with a $6,000 donation.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, West End Ministries has seen an increase in need. The organization’s food pantry saw a 30% increase due to unemployment, and the thrift store, which makes up the majority of its budget, was closed for two months, among many other changes.
Announcements
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, and women achieved the right to vote.
For the amendment’s 100th anniversary, UNCG lecturer Mandy L. Cooper will re-examine the fight for women’s suffrage in a live, interactive virtual talk, “Votes for Women: The Nineteenth Amendment at 100,” at 6:30 p.m. June 23.
Log in at www.randolphlibrary.org/events/suffrage.html about 10 minutes before the scheduled time, or call in at 517-317-3122. For assistance, call 336-318-6808.
Although Cooper places the amendment at the center of a long and continued fight for suffrage, she also notes that some women in the U.S. already had the right to vote — and others would continue fighting for it for decades.
Asheville’s Bright Star Touring Theatre will present multiple live, interactive Zoom performances of two plays for children, “Aesop’s Fables” and “Once Upon a Time,” from June 16-25 as part of “Imagine Your Story,” the Randolph County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Sign up for a show at www.randolphlibrary.org/summer and receive a Zoom link.
For information, call 336-318-6804.
Randolph Community College is offering a job readiness boot camp for those who can’t get ahead, can’t find a job, or need a change.
“STEP UP Boot Camp” is online June 22-25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each day.
Attendees will learn career exploration, balancing life and work, budgeting, interviewing skills, decision-making skills, job search skills, how to dress for success and conflict resolution.
For information or to register, call 336-328-1750.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is currently registering children in kindergarten through eighth grades for the STEM Summer Day Camp program as they plan to reopen on June 29, following safety guidelines and precautions.
Camp will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 29-Aug. 7 at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point. The cost is $65 per week and scholarships are available. The scholarship application deadline is Tuesday, June 23.
To register, visit https://forms.gle/MufL2cP1rwxqYaGKA.
Moore Music Company will serve as the host site for its annual Jump Ahead Band & Orchestra Camps. For the past three years this camp for rising sixth grade students has been a part of the Guilford County Schools Summer Arts Institute. Given the schools are closed until August, Moore Music Company is moving the events to their downtown Greensboro store.
Leading the music camps will be Andrew Oldham, director of bands and orchestra at Ragsdale High, and Rodney Milton, band director at Swann Middle.
The camps will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Strings will be offered July 13-17 and July 20-24. Woodwinds/brass will be offered July 27-31 and Aug. 3-7.
Tuition is $125 payable in advance. For information, call 336-274-4636 or visit www.mooremusiccompany.com/group-classes-summer-camps.
In addition to the move to distance learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many new offerings are now available at Greensboro Day School and for the 2020-21 school year. To best accommodate learning for students, teachers are prepared for on-campus instruction, distance learning, or in a hybrid model, combining both methodologies.
Summer term has started, allowing currently enrolled students and students from the wider community an opportunity to challenge themselves, dedicate focused time to a particular subject area and receive academic credits during the summer. Students in eighth through 12th grades have the opportunity to take a full-credit geometry course, or half-credit courses in pre-algebra, ceramics and yoga.
Also, GDS’ new partnership with the Global Online Academy will allow them to expand their students’ choices of summer courses significantly. In addition to on-campus offerings, students may now take online courses in computer science, number theory, race and society and more.
This fall, GDS introduces an Upper School program of study in entrepreneurship and experiential learning, as part of a developing effort to provide authentic experiential learning opportunities. Entrepreneurial Problem Solving will provide unique, experiential opportunity students with authentic fieldwork that will develop creative problem-solving skills necessary for life.
A companion course in the second semester, Social Entrepreneurship and Non-Profit Leadership will engage students in entrepreneurial philanthropy.
GDS is also offering Fifth Grade Forward: A Middle School Program for Supporting Student Well-being and Academic Success and the Lower School computer science programming is creating more hands-on Makerspace activities for younger children with new coding opportunities in the upper elementary grades.
Scholarships
Wofford College has awarded 149 merit scholarships to incoming students. Area students receiving scholarships are Frances Boydoh and Christopher Trevey, both of Greensboro.
